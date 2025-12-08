The Indianapolis Colts are staring into the abyss. After enjoying one of the more surprising rises to playoff contention in 2025, a dark cloud now looms over the organization's present and future following Daniel Jones' Achilles injury during Sunday's Week 14 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With his season over, so may be Indy's, and the doom-and-gloom that this injury brings could cast an even larger shadow over the franchise than it merely derailing the 2025 campaign.

But let's start there: What does Daniel Jones' injury mean for this season? To be frank, they're done. They are looking at rookie Riley Leonard -- who took over for Jones on Sunday -- as the starter from here on out. Either that or maybe Anthony Richardson (orbital fracture) is activated off of injured reserve. Regardless of who is under center, the ceiling is dramatically lower without Jones.

Looking at the standings, they are 8-5, and the loss to the Jaguars all but takes them out of contention for winning the AFC South. Jacksonville is 9-4 and momentarily holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Even if the Colts find a way to break that tiebreaker by defeating them in their final matchup in Week 17, the next tiebreaker -- record within your division -- doesn't project to help Indianapolis out.

The Jaguars are 3-1 against the AFC South after Sunday's win, and the Colts fell to 2-2. On top of their matchup in Week 17, each has one other divisional matchup down the stretch. The Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, while the Colts will visit the Houston Texans in Week 18. That creates a much easier path for Jacksonville to bolster its division record, further giving them an inside lane over Indy.

And we're not even mentioning the Colts needing to keep pace against a difficult schedule to make a tiebreaker a discussion. Over the next two weeks, they take on the Seattle Seahawks (road) and then the San Francisco 49ers (home). It wouldn't be surprising to see them as underdogs in both contests.

That illustrates just how dire things are for Indy, not just in a race with the Jaguars in the AFC South, but to simply make the playoffs at this point. Their chances of making the postseason have decreased dramatically. After the Texans took down the Chiefs on Sunday night, the Colts have dropped to the No. 8 seed, marking a massive fall from grace. After Week 8, Indianapolis had a 98.2% chance of making the playoffs. Fast-forward to the end of Week 14, and they are the No. 8 seed and hold just a 44.5% of making it.

Colts' 2025 collapse Through Week 8 Now W-L 7-1 8-5 AFC seed 1 8 Playoff chances (via SportsLine) 98.2% 44.5%

Okay, now let's look big picture, which is just as, if not more grim: What do the Colts look like in 2026 and beyond?

This injury has the potential to set the Colts back years. Remember, Indianapolis shelled out two first-round picks (2026 and 2027) for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline earlier this year. On top of that, being a blockbuster move to bolster Indy's secondary, it was also a stamp of approval around Jones as their franchise quarterback for 2025 and beyond. It effectively took them out of finding a quarterback at the NFL Draft for the next two years because, in their eyes, they already had their guy. In retrospect, that trade has now cut Indy off from finding either Jones' outright replacement or a stopgap option until he returns to action.

And then there's this question: What do the Colts do with Daniel Jones?

After all, the veteran quarterback is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Before this injury, he was earmarked for a massive extension that would've tied him to the organization for years to come. Now, it doesn't appear like such a deal will be reached. One of the more logical roads the Colts could go down is utilizing the franchise tag on Jones, ensuring he's under contract through next season. While that locks Jones up for 2026, he might not be ready to go at the jump.

An Achilles tear is roughly a nine-month recovery. If all goes according to plan, that would be a rough return date somewhere in early September. That's precisely around the time the 2026 regular season kicks off, so it's a razor-thin margin to even begin thinking about Jones playing at the start of the year. As we've seen in the past, Achilles injuries are an uphill climb, and players are not exactly the same as they were pre-injury right out of the gate, so the Colts will need to have contingency plans at quarterback.

If they do decide to keep Jones as their starter whenever he returns to full strength, they have in-house options like Richardson (on a rookie deal through 2026) and Leonard. They could lean on one of those signal-callers to hold down the fort until Jones gets back on the field or look at an outside option. Regardless of who they tap to be the starter in that scenario, the ceiling is dramatically lower than what it was with a healthy Jones.

The Colts have now gone from a possible No. 1 seed in the AFC just a few weeks ago to now at risk of being out of the playoff picture entirely, and a rather bleak future with Jones' injury likely bleeding into 2026.

Game balls

Week 14 stats: 25 carries, 161 yards rushing, 2 TDs

Pollard was a one-man wrecking crew during Tennessee's upset win over the Browns. Both of his rushing touchdowns were from beyond 30 yards, including a 65-yard scamper in the first quarter. Pollard is just the seventh player in Titans history with 150-plus rushing yards and two-plus rushing touchdowns in a game.

Week 14 stats: 22 of 28, 251 yards passing, 3 TDs; 9 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD

The defending NFL MVP looked the part during Sunday's critical win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He tallied four total touchdowns, helping spearhead a 21-point fourth quarter to help mount the double-digit comeback. This was Allen's 11th career game with at least three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, which extends his NFL record. He also became the first player all-time with three seasons of at least 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Week 14 stats: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 TD

While Allen may be the headliner coming out of Sunday's win over the Bengals, Benford was right there, too. The corner gave Buffalo the lead midway through the fourth quarter after picking off Joe Burrow and returning it 63 yards for a touchdown. Benford became the first player in Bills history with a defensive touchdown in two straight games.

Week 14 stats: 24 carries, 107 yards, TD

De'Vone Achane left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury, thrusting Wright into taking on the lion's share of the carries out of Miami's backfield. The 2024 fourth-round pick answered the bell during the Dolphins 34-10 win over the Jets, and scored his first career touchdown in the process.

Week 14 stats: 7 catches, 92 yards receiving, 2 TDs

JSN continues to be prolific and was again a key cog in Seattle, dropping 37 points in a blowout win over the Falcons. This was his third career game with two receiving touchdowns, and second over his last three games. Smith-Njigba has also tallied at least 90 receiving yards in 11 of his 13 games played this season. His 109.8 receiving yards per game average has him on pace for 1,867 receiving yards for the year, which would be the fourth-most all-time.

Week 14 stats: 7 catches, 148 yards receiving

Pittsburgh was finally able to find some openings on deep throws during Sunday's win over the Ravens, and Metcalf was at the center of it. His 148 yards receiving were a season high and better than his previous five games combined (144 yards). Three of Metcalf's seven catches were of 20-plus air yards, including a 52-yard gain on the first play of the day by the Steelers offense.

Week 14 stats: 20 carries, 86 yards rushing, 1 TD; 2 catches, 6 yards receiving

Jacobs' numbers may not jump off the page, but he was grinding out key yardage for the Packers as they fended off the Bears. Specifically, Jacobs was clutch in a gotta-have-it moment during Green Bay's final offensive possession. Faced with a third-and-1 at the Chicago 26-yard line, Jacobs somehow barrelled through multiple defenders looking to tackle him behind the line of scrimmage and gained 21 yards. That set up Green Bay inside the 10-yard line, and the veteran back eventually punched in what would be the game-winning score.

Week 14 stats: 7 catches, 167 yards receiving, 2 TDs

Nacua continues to rival for the title of being considered the best receiver in the NFL, and he was flashing that talent throughout the Rams' blowout win over the Cardinals. This was the first game in Nacua's career in which he recorded multiple receiving touchdowns, and his six scores on the season match a career high. This was also the sixth time that Nacua has recorded 150-plus receiving yards in a game over his first three seasons, which is tied for second behind Justin Jefferson for the most all-time.

Notable Week 14 gaffes

Chiefs botch fourth down play at own 31-yard line

After a nine-yard scramble by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were looking at a fourth-and-1 situation from their own 31-yard line. Andy Reid kept his offense on the field, and it felt like maybe they'd try to get the Texans to jump with a hard count. However, they did go for it, Mahomes was instantly pressured, and his throw to Rashee Rice was incomplete. That turned the ball over on downs and, just six plays later, the Texans punched it into the end zone to take a 17-10 lead, breaking the tie and sending Houston on a road to victory.

Kansas City's defense had forced five-straight punts to begin the second half, and had the Texans on their heels. It would've made more sense to simply get that unit back on the field by punting the ball and playing for field position. Instead, the gamble to go for it deep in their own territory blew up in their face, and likely cost them their season as they now drop to 6-7 and well out of the playoff picture.

Joe Burrow, Bengals collapse in fourth quarter

Cincinnati may have just fumbled its way out of the playoffs. Coming into Week 14, the Bengals were pegged as a dark horse to crash the playoff party in the AFC thanks to the return of Joe Burrow. The club was able to defeat the Ravens in Baltimore last week, and then had the Buffalo Bills on the ropes on the road, leading 28-18 in the fourth quarter. However, the team proceeded to collapse down the stretch with multiple turnovers that now have them at 4-9 on the year and their season on life support.

After Buffalo cut into the lead with a touchdown to make it a 28-25 Cincinnati lead, Burrow committed back-to-back interceptions. The first was hauled in by corner Christian Benford, who returned it 63 yards for a touchdown, giving Buffalo the lead.

On the very next possession, and very next throw, Burrow had his throw hit at the line of scrimmage and was hauled in by A.J. Epenesa. That sparked a Bills touchdown drive to effectively help ice the game.

Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka miss a TD at worst possible time

The Buccaneers were on the wrong side of maybe the biggest upset of Week 14, falling to the New Orleans Saints at home. Tampa Bay struggled to string drives together, converting just three of its 14 third-down opportunities and was 2-of-7 on fourth down in the losing effort. Despite that, they had an opportunity to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter, but Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka were unable to connect. The throw was a bit out in front of Egbuka, but the rookie receiver also let it bounce out of his hands.

The Bucs went on to settle for a field goal on that drive and were unable to threaten again.

Lamar Jackson throws INT to his cousin

Steelers corner James Pierre will now have some bragging rights at the next family reunion. Facing off against his cousin, Lamar Jackson, on Sunday, he hauled in a one-handed interception in the second quarter.

While the family dynamic of this turnover is an interesting quirk, it also highlights how Jackson has looked off in recent weeks. On top of the turnover, Jackson completed just 54.2% of his passes in the loss and displayed some poor clock management down the stretch, which now has the Ravens outside of the playoffs entirely.

Brutal beat in Broncos-Raiders

We may have witnessed the worst beat of the 2025 regular season in Week 14. The spread in Broncos-Raiders closed at Broncos -8.5, and the total closed at 40.5. With just over a minute left in regulation, Denver held possession at the Las Vegas 28-yard line already with a 10-point lead. Instead of kicking the field goal to add to their lead, however, Sean Payton kept his offense on the field on a fourth-and-4, and running back R.J. Harvey was stopped for no gain. That turned the ball over on downs with just under a minute to go in the game.

From there, the Raiders proceeded to march down the field, and Kenny Pickett completed a 26-yard pass to Tyler Lockett to get Las Vegas to the Denver 33-yard line. After the play, safety Brandon Jones was called for a delay of game penalty that stopped the clock. After the stoppage, the Raiders opted for a 46-yard field goal, and the ball went through the uprights just as time expired. That meaningless field game swung not only the spread, but also hit the Over as well.

So, if you know a Broncos -8.5 bettor or someone who had the Under in this game, give them a hug.

Two-minute drill

