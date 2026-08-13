NFL preseason 2026: Eight teams that need August reps the most, from Dolphins to Browns

The NFL preseason is upon us, and this is where roster spots are solidified. Depth charts form and position battles are settled. All 32 coaching staffs use these exhibition matchups to figure out who fits their systems best and to unearth gems that went overlooked during the draft. Whether fans care or not, the preseason is important, and it's important for some teams more than others. There are first-year head coaches getting their feet wet, new quarterbacks in new situations and massive questions that need answering before things kick off for real in September.

Below, we will break down eight NFL teams that need this preseason the most for one reason or another.

Miami Dolphins

New QB: The Miami Dolphins don't have a quarterback battle, but they do have a new signal-caller. Malik Willis flashed starting potential in limited action with the Green Bay Packers over the last two years, but it was a pretty small sample size. However, he proved he could run Matt LaFleur's system. Now, Willis is learning a new Bobby Slowik system and does not have the kind of weaponry he benefited from in Green Bay. These preseason reps are essential.

WR battle: Speaking of weaponry, who will be Willis' primary receivers with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone? That remains to be seen. Malik Washington is the returning leader, but Miami also brought in Jalen Tolbert and TuTu Atwell in free agency. Then, there are the rookies. In the third round, the Dolphins drafted the 6-foot-4 Caleb Douglas and then Chris Bell out of Louisville, who is coming off a torn ACL. Two rounds later, Miami landed Kevin Coleman Jr. out of Missouri, who was a productive slot weapon. So which one of these players is going to stand out the most?

Chance to look at the secondary: The Dolphins' secondary has some question marks and appears to be one of the worst in the NFL on paper. To make matters worse, several players on the back end are banged up right now as well.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan spent the No. 27 overall pick on former San Diego State corner Chris Johnson, who figures to start immediately. He was named the 2025 Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year after allowing the lowest passer rating (10.9) in the FBS last season. That cornerback room also includes Jason Marshall Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., Storm Duck, Marco Wilson and JuJu Brents. Believe it or not, Marshall and Wilson are the only ones healthy right now.

At safety, Dante Trader Jr., Zayne Anderson, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Louis Moore are competing for spots. Also, keep an eye on fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe out of Texas. This was a First Team All-SEC player who could surprise some people despite his size. A lot to be sorted out in Miami's secondary.

Cleveland Browns

QB battle: It's obvious. Instead of relying on Cleveland Browns reporters and social media, we finally get to see how this quarterback battle is shaping up for ourselves. I'm guessing Deshaun Watson probably has the inside track for the job, but at the same time, I don't have to tell you that he's been terrible ever since being dealt from Houston. Shedeur Sanders wasn't great as a rookie, but he did inject some hope into the franchise. It's clear his internal clock is slow, and that's something that has to change if he's going to be a legitimate starter in this league. I'm not going to change my initial prediction that Watson will win this battle, but I'd love to see Sanders make it a tough call for Todd Monken.

Remade offensive line: Did you know the Browns are the only team since 1970 to lose its top five offensive line starters all in the same offseason? Granted, this unit wasn't good in 2025 and was hit hard by injuries, but it's true. Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin are gone. This year, first-round pick Spencer Fano is expected to start at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and then the versatile Tytus Howard at right tackle. All of these players are brand new to each other, so some live reps in the preseason will serve them well as a collective unit.

WR rotation: I've already written about why the Browns' wide receiving corps is one of the most interesting position battles in the NFL this season. Jerry Jeudy is the veteran in the room, but with his dropsies, he's no Justin Jefferson. No. 24 overall pick KC Concepcion was a First Team All-SEC player thrice over the last year as a Swiss Army Knife, then there's the big-bodied Denzel Boston out of Washington. He's 6-foot-4 and possesses these strong hands that make him an attractive target. Don't overlook Isaiah Bond either. He went undrafted out of Texas last year due to off-field issues, but possesses legitimate speed and is a weapon after the catch.

Las Vegas Raiders

New coach and new roster: Not only do the Las Vegas Raiders have a new first-year coach in Klint Kubiak, but they also have maybe one of the most-improved rosters on paper. I mean that -- especially on the defensive side of the ball. Maxx Crosby has a new running mate in Kwity Paye, there are two new starting off-ball linebackers in Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, and a new nickel in the veteran Taron Johnson. One of their rookies should play an important role as well. The Raiders drafted Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes at No. 38 overall and paired him with teammate Dalton Johnson in the fifth. Vegas also grabbed a potential steal in Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy at No. 101 overall. A lot of new players in Sin City.

Fernando Mendoza: If the Raiders won't give Mendoza immediate regular-season reps, he has to get them in the preseason. Sure, a young quarterback can benefit by sitting and learning behind a veteran like Kirk Cousins, but live game reps are where a player learns the most. This will be his only chance to experience those live reps before he's thrown into the starting lineup at some point this season.

Wide receivers: I thought the Raiders had maybe the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL last season, and all they did this offseason was add Jalen Nailor and draft Malik Benson in the sixth round. Tre Tucker was their leading receiver last year with 696 yards and five touchdowns, and more is expected of second-year pass-catchers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. We know Brock Bowers will likely be Cousins' top target, but the wide receivers are important, too. Which one of these young players will step up?

New York Jets

Key position battles: Aaron Glenn told reporters that everybody will play in the New York Jets' preseason opener, and I love that. Because the Jets have a few key position battles to sort out. Azareye'h Thomas and Pro Bowler Nahshon Wright are fighting for the right to start opposite Brandon Stephens, while Andre Cisco, Dane Belton and Malachi Moore are battling to start next to Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety. Then there's the nickel spot, which Jarvis Brownlee Jr. will look to lock down with rookie D'Angelo Ponds sidelined due to a calf strain.

Speaking of rookies, some first-year players are battling for playing time.

High expectations for first-year players: When the Jets' initial depth chart dropped, they did not list any rookies as starters. No. 2 overall pick David Bailey is a backup pass rusher to Kingsley Enagbare, the injured No. 16 overall pick Kenyon Sadiq is slated to back up Mason Taylor at tight end, while No. 30 overall pick Omar Cooper Jr. is listed behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. The preseason will be Bailey's and Cooper's first NFL action. If they impress, they will move up the depth chart quicker. It goes without being said that fans have very high hopes for these rookies. These preseason reps are important.

Atlanta Falcons

QB battle: The Atlanta Falcons are hosting somewhat of a quarterback battle with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. Tagovailoa is the frontrunner since Penix hasn't been cleared for 11-on-11 work due to his torn ACL, and it's unknown if he will even be able to play in the preseason. Still, this is an opportunity for Tagovailoa to really win the job. The former Dolphin threw a career-high 15 interceptions last season and has always struggled to beat good teams. He's 7-18 in his career against teams with a winning record, and 37-14 vs. all others. Yet in Atlanta, Tagovailoa has plenty of talent around him with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. He needs to show he can be an effective point guard for the offense.

Pass rush rotation: The Falcons selected two promising pass rushers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but both could miss significant time to begin the season. James Pearce Jr. was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist after racking up 10.5 sacks, but he's facing a suspension for his arrest earlier this year. Jalon Walker, on the other hand, will unfortunately miss his entire second season after tearing his ACL in training camp.

Atlanta will now look at Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas, Brandon Dorlus and Bralen Trice to replace the production Pearce and Walker brought off the edge. Ojulari, Ebukam and Thomas are new to the roster, while Trice hasn't played in an NFL game yet after tearing his ACL as a rookie in 2024. Who will step up for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich?

Arizona Cardinals

New coach and questionable roster: Mike LaFleur will benefit from having four preseason games instead of three. He's a first-year coach who wasn't exactly the most beloved hire of the offseason. He takes over a team that is favored to be the worst in the NFL. This long preseason will give him the opportunity to examine his roster and figure out how Arizona can start this new era the right way.

QB controversy?: Jacoby Brissett will likely be the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback this year, but it's hard to ignore the headlines rookie signal-caller Carson Beck generated in his first NFL action. The Miami product completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game last week. Not only did he look comfortable and put together an efficient outing, but he also took some accurate shots downfield. Fans hope Beck could eventually be a long-term answer for the Cardinals under center, and it will be fun to see how he develops during the preseason. If Beck continues to impress, maybe we actually do have a quarterback controversy on our hands.

Philadelphia Eagles

New offense: Nick Sirianni doesn't typically play starters very much in the preseason, if at all. But could that change this year, since Sean Mannion is introducing a brand-new offense?

Mannion is implementing a system that more closely resembles what you would see with Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan. That means more Jalen Hurts under center, and outside zone runs for Saquon Barkley. Hurts needs some action in the preseason, even if it's limited.

New weapons: A.J. Brown is no longer in Philly, so who will step up alongside DeVonta Smith? The Philadelphia Eagles traded for Dontayvion Wicks, signed Hollywood Brown in free agency, and drafted the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon with the No. 20 overall pick. I'll also mention No. 54 overall pick Eli Stowers, who was an effective receiving tight end at Vanderbilt. None of these players brings to the table what Brown did, but overall, I think the Eagles did a decent job replacing him.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Running backs: The Jacksonville Jaguars allowed Travis Etienne Jr. to walk in free agency, and replaced him with Chris Rodriguez Jr. -- who has seven NFL starts to his name and 920 yards rushing over three seasons. Jacksonville has high hopes for Bhayshul Tuten, who recorded 386 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns as a rookie last year, but it would appear this rushing attack is going to take a step backward. Moving the ball as an offense becomes a lot tougher when you can't establish the run, so I'm interested in watching these two running backs battle.

Replacements for players who left in free agency: The Jaguars lost some notable names in free agency, such as Etienne, linebacker Devin Lloyd and cornerback Greg Newsome II. As we already discussed, Tuten and Rodriguez will attempt to replace Etienne while Ventrell Miller is the favorite to replace Lloyd. Those are some big shoes to fill, as Lloyd forced six takeaways by himself last season, including five interceptions, and recorded a career-high 10 QB hits. While Newsome wasn't exactly Rashean Mathis in the secondary, he was a starter. Former No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter could replace him at cornerback while also taking some snaps on offense. How will he look in his return from injury?

What about this draft class?: Multiple draft pundits called the Jaguars' draft class the worst in the NFL, even though it's unfair to judge an entire class before they even take the field. This franchise was really high on former Texas A&M Nate Boerkircher, who was selected No. 56 overall. Tight end Tanner Koziol out of Houston, selected at No. 164 overall, was a fun pass-catcher that could flash in the preseason, while defensive back Jalen Huskey (No. 100 overall) was a versatile and productive player during his time at Maryland. In all, James Gladstone selected 10 players in this draft, and I'm interested to see if anyone in this much-maligned group could stand out immediately. It would be pretty great if this class turned out fantastic.