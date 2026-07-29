NFL training camp: Five non-QB position battles to watch, from Seahawks RBs to Browns WRs

Training camps around the NFL are kicking off, which means football is officially back. This is where all 32 coaching staffs will get their first look at their new rosters, from returning players, free agent additions and rookies. This is when depth charts begin to be formed.

You're probably aware of the quarterback battles this offseason. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the starting job in Cleveland, Kyler Murray is looking to supplant J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, while Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are trying to convince Kevin Stefanski they are the "lucky lefty" in Atlanta. But what about the other position battles in the NFL?

Every NFL team is hosting position battles in one form or another. Some teams are undecided on who their top receiver will be, while others are examining their pass-rush pecking order. Let's break down five of the most interesting positional training camp clashes to keep tabs on:

5. Seattle Seahawks RB1

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are experiencing some turnover at running back. Kenneth Walker III cashed in with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL just six months ago. So, who steps up?

Jadarian Price: First-round pick Jadarian Price may be the favorite to win this notable job after playing second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame. Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt, and led the FBS in kickoff return average (37.5) for players that registered at least 10 returns. CBS Sports compared him to Sony Michel as a prospect, and he will have the opportunity to play a major role in Sam Darnold's scheme.

George Holani: ESPN has reported that the Seahawks are "high" on Holani, who rushed for just 73 yards and one touchdown as Seattle's RB3 last year. Holani preceded Ashton Jeanty at Boise State and has flashed before in exhibition matches. Last year against Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason Week 1, Holani rushed seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown, caught a pass for 20 yards and made a tackle, while the rookie Jeanty rushed three times for -1 yards. The Seahawks' social media team had some fun with that.

Emanuel Wilson: Wilson signed a one-year deal with Seattle after three seasons spent with the Green Bay Packers. He had two impressive outings last season when Josh Jacobs went down. In his one start, which came in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, Wilson rushed 28 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Later on in Week 16, he rushed 14 times for 82 yards against the Chicago Bears.

4. 49ers secondary

We are cheating a bit here because the San Francisco 49ers are hosting position battles at both cornerback and safety. At cornerback, Deommodore Lenoir will be a starter while Renardo Green tries to hold off free-agent addition Jack Jones for the other starting spot. At safety, Ji'Ayir Brown has reportedly been receiving all of the first-team reps while Malik Mustapha and Marques Sigle fight for the other job. Remember, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.

(Cornerback) Renardo Green: Green is set to enter his third season with the 49ers as a former second-round pick out of Florida State. He started all 14 games he played in last season and made 60 tackles, along with 10 passes defensed. He's recorded double-digit passes defensed in each of his first two seasons. Morris told reporters he's been impressed with Green's length and ball skills. While he's been inconsistent, this is a man corner capable of jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage.

(Cornerback) Jack Jones: The veteran Jones will be playing for his third different team over the last three years. He started in all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins last season and recorded 77 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles. A fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in 2022, Jones has picked off at least one pass each season, including a career-high three interceptions recorded for the Raiders in 2024.

(Safety) Malik Mustapha: Mustapha has started in 22 games over his two seasons with the 49ers. He missed the first five weeks of the 2025 season due to a knee injury, but still recorded a career-high 76 tackles, three passes defensed and snagged an interception in 12 games played.

(Safety) Marques Sigle: Sigle was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State last year, and made 52 tackles to go along with two passes defensed in 15 games played with seven starts as a rookie. PFF graded him as one of the worst safeties, claiming he allowed a 155.7 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

3. Cincinnati Bengals pass rushers

With Trey Hendrickson no longer in the fold, there's a gaping hole at defensive end that the Cincinnati Bengals have to fill. The Bengals have spent three high draft picks on pass rushers over the past few years, but none have hit. It's time for them to deliver.

Boye Mafe: The Bengals gave Mafe a three-year deal after he won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks. While he recorded just 31 tackles and two sacks in a rotational role on one of the best defenses in the NFL, the 27-year-old is ready to be a legitimate starter. Consider that CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco listed Mafe as the No. 12 free agent this offseason, ahead of names like Kenneth Walker III and Daniel Jones.

Myles Murphy: The former No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Clemson had to wait until this past season to register his first official start. In all, he recorded a career-high 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Murphy hasn't lived up to where he was drafted, which is why it wasn't surprising when the Bengals declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, making him a free agent next offseason.

Shemar Stewart: The No. 17 overall pick in last year's draft famously held out at the beginning of training camp as a rookie due to a contract dispute. He played in eight games, starting five and recorded 11 tackles and one sack. I would bet Stewart earns a starting job this year, but if he can live up to expectations remains to be seen. He was a polarizing prospect evaluated based on his potential, not production.

Cashius Howell: Cincinnati selected Howell with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he was easy to fall in love with as a prospect. The Unanimous All-American and 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year recorded 11.5 sacks last season and possesses an elite motor. He does have sub-30-inch arms, which is not great, but at the very least, Howell could be a fun rotational player that brings some juice on third down.

2. Cleveland Browns WRs

The Cleveland Browns have some young talent at the wide receiver position, including two top 40 picks and a forgotten second-year speedster that could surprise some people. General manager Andrew Berry has probably been the best drafter in the NFL over the past few years. Did he find another star this offseason?

Jerry Jeudy: Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the Browns in receiving last year with 731 yards and six touchdowns, but Jeudy was right behind him with 602 yards and two touchdowns. The year prior, in 2024, Jeudy had a career year with 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. He's the veteran in this room, but has struggled with drops and could potentially be overshadowed by younger talent.

Cedric Tillman: The former third-round pick out of Tennessee is a solid player, but the production has never been there. In his three NFL seasons, Tillman has never crossed 340 yards receiving.

KC Concepcion: The No. 24 overall pick in this year's draft was named First Team All-SEC thrice over last season as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist. Concepcion's nine receiving touchdowns were tied for the most in the SEC, and he became the first FBS player to record 900 yards receiving and 450 punt return yards in the same season since Ryan Broyles accomplished the feat in 2009. This is a Swiss Army Knife for Todd Monken.

Denzel Boston: The Browns became the first team since the 1996 New York Jets to draft two wide receivers in the top 40. Concepcion went No. 24 overall, and Boston was picked at No. 39 out of Washington. This is a massive, 6-foot-4, 210-pound target that's tough to bring down. He's not a burner, but he has strong hands and is a great run blocker as well. In his final collegiate season, Boston caught 62 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond: Bond went undrafted out of Texas last year due to off-field issues, but caught on with the Browns and recorded 18 receptions for 338 yards. He possesses legitimate speed and is fun after the catch. An underrated weapon to keep an eye on.

1. Miami Dolphins WRs

There's no more Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle in Miami. The Dolphins didn't do much to replace them either, as this pass-catching group will compete in the most wide-open position battle in the entire NFL.

Malik Washington: Washington was Miami's second-leading "wide receiver" last season, catching 46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. A former sixth-round pick out of Virginia, he led the NCAA in receptions in 2023 with 110. While Washington is just 5-foot-8, he's proven he can be a slippery, gritty ball carrier. The question is just how productive can he be?

Jalen Tolbert: Tolbert comes over after four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded just 203 yards receiving and one touchdown in 2025, but did catch 49 passes for 610 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. Looking at this room, could veteran Tolbert be Miami's "X receiver" this season?

TuTu Atwell: Atwell is just 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, but flashed at times during his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He had a 100-yard outing back in 2023 and seven career games where he caught at least five passes. Washington and Tolbert have only done that twice.

Caleb Douglas: The No. 75 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech is about 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and can be dangerous on the perimeter. Douglas did struggle with some drops in 2025, but led the Red Raiders with 846 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season, and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Mike Renner called his selection in the third round one of the biggest reaches of the draft, but Douglas is going to have the opportunity to compete for snaps and touches.

Kevin Coleman Jr.: This fifth-round pick out of Mizzou was an explosive slot receiver at the college level who boasted a 3.4% career drop rate. Coleman stayed on the move. He played at Jackson State, where he won SWAC Freshman of the Year, then went to Louisville, then to Mississippi State and finally to Missouri. He's another smaller player at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, but this competition seems open enough for him to have an opportunity.

Chris Bell: Bell is a big, physical receiver at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, but unfortunately tore his ACL in November. He's not going to be 100% healthy for this preseason competition, but he could be a factor for the Dolphins when finally healthy.