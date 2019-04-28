NFL Draft 2019 Day 3: Everything to know from Rounds 4-7, including grades and more

The 2019 NFL Draft is finally in the books -- three days, seven rounds and 254 picks later. This year's action had a record number of trades, plenty of surprises, and several teams doing outstanding jobs putting themselves in position to succeed not just in 2019, but for years to come.

Round 4

The Cardinals got things started on Saturday by taking a big-bodied receiver in Hakeem Butler that some people thought was a first-round talent. Our Chris Trapasso loved the pick, giving it an A grade:

The Cardinals got a huge, fast, contested-catch extraordinaire in Hakeem Butler in the start of the fourth round. Outstanding value. Butler can play inside or outside and dominate with his size and big catch radius.

Rosen says goodbye to Arizona

Former Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen spent almost exactly one year with the team after being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, then being traded to Miami on Friday. On Saturday, he sent a heartfelt thank you to his former team and well wishes to Kyler Murray in a video he released on social media that you're going to want to check out. So much for all the talk about his temperament not being a fit.

Round 5-7

The fifth round brought us Trapasso's only A+ of Day 3 in Ben Burr-Kirven, his favorite linebacker of the entire draft class. Here's what he had to say about the Seahawks taking him near the top of the round:

Burr-Kirven is an efficient block-shedder who flies around the field and gets to the ball in a hurry thanks to plus twitch and impressive speed. He stars in coverage too, breaking on the football almost instantaneously. Complete, modern-day linebacker.

What else?

