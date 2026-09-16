After a chaotic Week 1, the runaway train that is the NFL barrels into the Week 2 slate. As is often the case, one of the key storylines in any given week is injuries, and Week 2 is no exception.

The NFL opening weekend, unfortunately, handed out its fair share of injury news. Kyler Murray's Vikings debut was cut short due to a concussion he suffered in the first quarter; the Chargers saw standout receiver Ladd McConkey go down in their upset loss to the Cardinals, and Sam Darnold is dealing with a soft tissue injury that forced him out of the opener in the first quarter and will sideline him for Week 2.

On top of that, Patriots wideout A.J. Brown (ankle), Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson (knee), and Rams pass rusher Myles Garett (knee) all landed on IR.

Needless to say, there's a lot to catch up on when it comes to injuries and, as most teams hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, we'll get some key updates. Below, we'll dive into each team's initial injury report, and we'll provide the final injury report and game statuses for Thursday night's contest between the Lions and Bills.

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. (Stream: Amazon)

Lions game statuses: OG Christian Mahogany (hip), OT Blake Miller (knee) OUT; CB D.J. Reed (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Bills game statuses: S Cole Bishop (knee/groin), RB TY Johnson (hamstring), DL T.J. Sanders (knee/illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Lions' injury report for "Thursday Night Football" is worrisome, as starting right tackle Blake Miller (knee) and starting left guard Christian Mahogany (hip) have officially been ruled out. Plus, veteran defensive back D.J. Reed is questionable with a foot injury after being a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bills safety Cole Bishop (knee/groin), running back Ty Johnson (hamstring) and defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (knee/illness) are all questionable to play on Thursday. All three were limited participants in practice Wednesday.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Panthers pass rusher Patrick Jones II, who missed the season opener with a back issue, sat out of practice on Wednesday, as did defensive tackle Bobby Brown III. Wide receiver Jalen Coker, who caught eight passes for a whopping 138 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, was limited with an ankle injury. He was seen in a walking boot earlier this week but is aiming to play on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

To be announced.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Titans starting linebacker Cedric Gray has cleared concussion protocol after missing the season opener vs. Chicago, and he was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Fellow linebacker James Williams was limited with an elbow issue.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

To be announced.

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

To be announced.

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

To be announced.

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

To be announced.

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

To be announced.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

To be announced.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

To be announced.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) missed practice on Wednesday, while pass rushers Dorance Armstrong (knee), K'Lavon Chaisson (knee), Charles Omenihu (ankle) and Odafe Oweh (calf) were limited participants. Defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee) and wide receiver Jaylin Lane (groin) were also limited.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

To be announced.

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

To be announced.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

To be announced.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (Monday)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

To be announced.