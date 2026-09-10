The latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. The Seattle Seahawks got a win to open the 2026 NFL season, and sports fans will now see two more NFC West squads in action when the San Francisco 49ers battle the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its results when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the top prediction markets. Learn how to trade prediction markets here and make sure you are in a state where prediction markets are legal before doing so.

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49ers vs. Rams Week 1 predictions

Rams to win vs. 49ers (64%)

Kyren Williams more than 55.5 rushing yards (53%)

49ers vs. Rams

San Francisco's injury concerns are largely off the table to begin the 2026 season as Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and George Kittle are all set to play while Nick Bosa and Fred Warner return to a defense which struggled at the end of last season. The 49ers will need all the help they can get against the Rams, who have assembled a juggernaut thanks to offseason trades for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett. Matthew Stafford returns looking for another MVP campaign and while Aaron Donald won't play in this game, Puka Nacua is off the injury report officially and will be good to go. The Rams win in 66% of SportsLine simulations.

On Underdog Predict, you can make that trade at 64%. The 49ers are priced at 36%.

Williams topped 55.5 rushing yards in 14 regular season games last year, though the emergence of Blake Corum late in the season could cut into his snap share a bit as 2026 begins. Williams went past this mark in both games agains the 49ers a season ago. He is projected for 58.7 yards on the ground in the SportsLine props model.

On Underdog Predict, this outcome carries a 53% probability while Williams finishing with less than 55.5 rushing yards is also 53%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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