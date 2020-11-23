|
|
|NEB
|IOWA
Iowa shoots for 6th straight win in rivalry vs. Nebraska
Reeling from a lopsided home loss and bracing for a rivalry game against a foe who's had the upper hand for five straight seasons, Nebraska can anticipate what's coming against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Friday.
"They're going to try and run it down our throats," Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann said. "They're going to try to out-physical us in all three phases of the game. They're going to try to punch (us) in the mouth and then keep us down. And we're going to be trying to do the same thing.
"So not being discouraged if they get us or if we get them. Just staying level-headed and playing four quarters of good football."
Nebraska (1-3 overall, Big Ten) yielded 285 rushing yards in Saturday's 41-23 loss to Illinois.
While Iowa (3-2, 3-2) has pushed for offensive balance this season -- the Hawkeyes gained 186 yards through the air compared with 175 on the ground in Saturday's 41-21 win at Penn State -- the Cornhuskers figure to prepare for a steady dose of Iowa's Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson.
Sargent secured his first 100-yard game of the season at Happy Valley, rushing 15 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, while Goodson gained 78 yards on 20 carries. The Hawkeyes have outscored opponents by 90 points during their three-game winning streak while running for 636 yards.
"The Big Ten is a run-first league," Domann said. "We've got some of the biggest offensive linemen, biggest tight ends, big fullbacks and talented running backs across the whole league. So, you've got to be sound in your run fits. You've got to play more physical than them on defense, and you've got to get them out of your game plan, what they want to do to you."
Nebraska leads the all-time series 29-18-3. The Hawkeyes edged the Cornhuskers 27-24 last season.
To keep things close again this time around, Nebraska realizes it will be paramount to protect the ball against an Iowa defense that forced four turnovers while collecting five sacks and 10 tackles for loss at Penn State.
Iowa scored 24 points off turnovers and benefited from a pair of interceptions from defensive linemen.
"Our guys are doing a good job on takeaways, and I don't know if there's a special reason for it other than they are playing hard and they're doing a good job of film study and being where they should be and then being sound fundamentally," Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Nebraska turned the ball over on its first play from scrimmage against Illinois en route to a five-turnover day. Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey was 15-for-26 passing for 134 yards and three interceptions while rushing 26 times for 122 yards and two scores.
Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said Monday he hasn't committed to a starter for Friday's game. Adrian Martinez threw for a late touchdown in relief of McCaffrey.
"I feel good about both of them," Frost said. "We just need to keep coaching as well as we can, so we get the best that we can out of them."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|266
|270
|Total Plays
|47
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|95
|Rush Attempts
|30
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|137
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|14-17
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|1-35.0
|Return Yards
|2
|39
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|137
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|266
|TOTAL YDS
|270
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|11/12
|116
|0
|0
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|3/5
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|4
|37
|0
|13
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|3
|33
|0
|21
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|9
|31
|1
|18
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|4
|20
|1
|12
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|7
|13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|6
|6
|54
|0
|28
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Scott III 24 RB
|M. Scott III
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 9 S
|M. Dismuke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 8 S
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 7 CB
|D. Bootle
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|2/2
|39
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 90 P
|W. Przystup
|3
|38.7
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|16/25
|175
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|22
|77
|0
|13
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|4
|16
|1
|7
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|5
|2
|0
|5
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|3
|44
|0
|16
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|2
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|6
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|5
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|4
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Klemp 46 LB
|L. Klemp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|3/3
|48
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|2
|20.0
|23
|0
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|19.5
|31
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 30(15:00 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 33(0:34 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 30 for 3 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 33(1:16 - 3rd) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 33 for no gain (93-D.Daniels95-B.Stille).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(1:54 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 33 for 2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 41(2:25 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 35 for 6 yards (13-J.Domann98-C.Rogers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(2:53 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 41 for 5 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 44(3:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to NEB 46 for 10 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(3:58 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 44 for 4 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEB 25(4:03 - 3rd) 90-W.Przystup punts 35 yards from NEB 25 out of bounds at the IOW 40.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 24(4:39 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 25 for 1 yard (54-D.Nixon4-D.Belton).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NEB 25(5:11 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 24 for -1 yard (54-D.Nixon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 21(5:47 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 25 for 4 yards (31-J.Campbell26-K.Merriweather).
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 63 yards from IOW 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 21 for 19 yards (47-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 3rd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 2(5:50 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 6(6:31 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 2 for 4 yards (95-B.Stille).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(7:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 6 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - IOWA 16(7:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 11 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 18(8:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras scrambles to NEB 16 for 2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 18(8:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(8:52 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 18 for 6 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 30(9:20 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 24 for 6 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(9:54 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 30 for 7 yards (28-L.Reimer2-C.Tannor).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 47(10:19 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 37 for 16 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 45(11:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 47 for 2 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(11:04 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 41(11:30 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 45 for 4 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(12:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 41 for 7 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 54 yards from NEB 35. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 34 for 23 yards (23-I.Gifford).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 12(12:11 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 17(12:57 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to IOW 12 for 5 yards (44-S.Benson49-N.Niemann).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(13:27 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to IOW 17 for 15 yards (44-S.Benson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 45(13:43 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to IOW 32 for 13 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(14:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to IOW 45 for 4 yards (43-M.Nieman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 44(14:46 - 3rd) 14-R.Johnson to IOW 49 for 7 yards (46-L.Klemp).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 40(15:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NEB 44 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 30(15:00 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 40 for 10 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 3rd) Team penalty on IOW Offside 5 yards enforced at NEB 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 50(0:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 42 for -8 yards (98-C.Rogers).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 89-N.Ragaini. 89-N.Ragaini to NEB 50 for 8 yards (13-J.Domann).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 31(0:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 42 for 11 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(0:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 34 yards from NEB 35 to IOW 31 fair catch by 84-S.LaPorta.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(0:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - NEB 3(0:46 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to IOW 1 for 2 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 16(1:00 - 2nd) 1-W.Robinson to IOW 3 for 13 yards (49-N.Niemann57-C.Golston).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 23 - NEB 39(1:09 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at IOW 16 for 23 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 29 - NEB 45(1:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles pushed ob at IOW 39 for 6 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|-19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(1:32 - 2nd) to IOW 45 FUMBLES. to IOW 45 for no gain. Team penalty on NEB Holding declined.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEB 48(1:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to IOW 26 for 22 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 49(2:25 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to IOW 48 for 3 yards (44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 49(2:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 15-Z.Betts.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 21(3:04 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 49 for 28 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:48 - 2nd) to NEB 21 FUMBLES. 2-A.Martinez to NEB 21 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 15(3:52 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 20(4:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras scrambles to NEB 15 for 5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 22(5:06 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 20 for 2 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(5:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 33(5:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta. Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Pass interference 11 yards enforced at NEB 33. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 21 - IOWA 44(6:00 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 33 for 11 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 29(6:28 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 29 for no gain (98-C.Rogers). Penalty on IOW 73-C.Ince Clipping 15 yards enforced at NEB 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(7:02 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 29 for 4 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 49(7:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 33 FUMBLES (13-J.Domann). out of bounds at the NEB 33.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(7:46 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 49 for -2 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(8:13 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 47 for 13 yards (28-L.Reimer).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 39(8:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras to IOW 40 for 1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWA 39(9:08 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 39 for no gain (28-L.Reimer).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(9:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 39 for 9 yards (3-W.Honas).
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 35 yards from NEB 35 to IOW 30 fair catch by 84-S.LaPorta.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NEB 20(9:46 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NEB 20(9:52 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEB 23(10:27 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to IOW 20 for 3 yards (96-J.Heflin49-N.Niemann).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 19(10:51 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to IOW 23 for -4 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 37(11:20 - 2nd) 4-A.Brown pushed ob at IOW 19 for 18 yards (33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(11:44 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson to IOW 37 for 5 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 29(11:53 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Bootle at IOW 44. 7-D.Bootle to IOW 42 for 2 yards (84-S.LaPorta).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IOWA 29(11:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(12:33 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for -1 yard (93-D.Daniels).
|Kickoff
|(12:35 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 35 yards from NEB 35. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 13(12:40 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 14(13:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to IOW 13 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWA 17(13:44 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 24-M.Scott. 24-M.Scott to IOW 14 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(14:12 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to IOW 17 for 1 yard (57-C.Golston).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 1 - IOWA 27(14:31 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to IOW 18 for 9 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 28(15:00 - 2nd) 24-M.Scott to IOW 27 for 1 yard (31-J.Campbell28-J.Koerner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 36(0:08 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to IOW 28 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 36(0:14 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 43(0:33 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles pushed ob at IOW 36 for 21 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 38(0:53 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 43 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann8-M.Hankins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:09 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to NEB 38 for 13 yards (28-J.Koerner8-M.Hankins).
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - IOWA 6(1:14 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 10(1:40 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to NEB 6 for 4 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 17(2:19 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to NEB 10 for 7 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 31(2:50 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 17 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(3:33 - 1st) 7-S.Petras scrambles to NEB 31 for 2 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(4:02 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith pushed ob at NEB 33 for 13 yards (7-D.Bootle).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NEB 35(4:17 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 42 yards from NEB 35. 16-C.Jones to NEB 46 for 31 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 32(4:49 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 35 for 3 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 24(5:19 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles pushed ob at NEB 32 for 8 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 27(5:48 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 24 for -3 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEB 9(6:05 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 27 for 18 yards (26-K.Merriweather28-J.Koerner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 2(6:41 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 89-O.Martin. 89-O.Martin to NEB 9 for 7 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 2(7:08 - 1st) 24-M.Scott to NEB 2 for no gain (54-D.Nixon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IOWA 37(7:16 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 35 yards from NEB 37 Downed at the NEB 2.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 37(7:23 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 37(8:01 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 37 for no gain (3-W.Honas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(8:39 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 37 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - IOWA 43(9:13 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to NEB 39 for 18 yards (42-N.Henrich).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 44(9:48 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 43 for -1 yard (9-M.Dismuke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(9:53 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - NEB 25(10:07 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 39 yards from NEB 25. 16-C.Jones to IOW 44 for 8 yards (8-D.Williams).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - NEB 35(10:41 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 25 for -10 yards (44-S.Benson).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 42(11:18 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 35 for -7 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 37(11:46 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 42 for 5 yards (99-N.Shannon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:06 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 37 for 12 yards (49-N.Niemann33-R.Moss).
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 14(12:10 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 14(12:15 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 89-N.Ragaini.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWA 16(13:33 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 14 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(13:33 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 16 for -2 yards (95-B.Stille).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:33 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 28-L.Reimer Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NEB 28.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(13:54 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to NEB 28 for 14 yards (3-W.Honas).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 36(14:22 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to NEB 42 for 22 yards (8-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(14:56 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 36 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 50 yards from NEB 35. 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 32 for 17 yards (34-S.Otte).
