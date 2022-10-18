|
|
|COLO
|OREGST
Oregon State eyes bowl eligibility as Colorado comes to town
Colorado and Oregon State are both coming off victories but with different perspectives on those triumphs.
The Beavers' 24-10 win over Washington State moved them one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while the Buffaloes were happy to get rid of the donut at the front of their record.
Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) can make it two straight and show its 20-13 overtime win against Cal last week wasn't a fluke when it travels to Corvallis, Ore., to take on Oregon State on Saturday night.
The Buffaloes were headed to a winless season before upending the Bears in Boulder last week behind backup quarterback J.T. Shrout, who took over for freshman Owen McCown late in the third quarter.
Interim head coach Mike Sanford said that despite Shrout leading the comeback, McCown is the starter against the Beavers.
"Owen was dinged up. That's what we felt, that's what we saw," Sanford said.
McCown took over as starter after the offense struggled to score in the first three games. Brendon Lewis, who started all 12 games in 2021 and the 2022 opener, has entered the transfer portal.
Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) also has a freshman starting quarterback -- at least for now. Ben Gulbranson will likely make his third straight start while the Beavers' No. 1 quarterback, Chance Nolan, remains in concussion protocol.
Gulbranson has led Oregon State to wins in the last two games, in part to a strong running game. The Beavers have used a committee approach in the backfield, but Damien Martinez has emerged as the workhorse.
Martinez ran for 111 yards against the Cougars and has 194 yards rushing in the past two games. But coach Jonathan Smith will still rotate the Beavers' backs.
"I still think we get into games and kind of see who has the hot hand," Smith said.
Oregon State could have placekicker Everett Hayes back against Colorado. He has missed three games with a groin injury but was close to returning against Washington State.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|15
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|110
|186
|Total Plays
|31
|34
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|92
|Rush Attempts
|16
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|51
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|5-15
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|51
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|186
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|5
|29
|0
|13
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|3
|7
|0
|12
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gustav 33 LB
|J. Gustav
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 53 P
|T. Carrizosa
|3
|35.7
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|8/12
|94
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|14
|70
|2
|12
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|6
|20
|0
|8
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|3
|2
|29
|0
|18
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 45(0:07 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OREGST 45(0:12 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(0:18 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Chandler-Semedo at ORS 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 10 - COLO 37(0:09 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 37(0:29 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 37(0:42 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 37(0:53 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 32(1:07 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 32. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 32. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - COLO 47(1:19 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 22. Intercepted by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 22. Tackled by COL at COL 47. PENALTY on ORS-R.Wright Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on COL-COL Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 47(1:21 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(1:39 - 2nd) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at COL 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 25(1:45 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:44 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 3(1:48 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL End Zone for 3 yards. D.Martinez for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - OREGST 7(1:51 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on COL-Q.Perry Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(2:25 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 7.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(2:53 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on COL-J.Montgomery Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on COL-J.Montgomery Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 49(3:14 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 44(3:47 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sami; R.Barnes at ORS 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(4:32 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by COL at ORS 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 21(4:37 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 34 yards to ORS 45 Center-COL. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - COLO 20(5:26 - 2nd) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at COL 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 15(6:15 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at COL 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(6:28 - 2nd) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at COL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 44(6:45 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 42 yards to COL 14 Center-ORS. Fair catch by J.Tyson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OREGST 44(7:14 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 37(7:41 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Chandler-Semedo at ORS 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(7:57 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORS 37.
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 21(8:34 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ORS 39.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREGST 26(8:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-J.Velling False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(8:37 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 2nd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ortega at ORS 26.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - COLO 34(8:42 - 2nd) C.Becker 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-COL Holder-COL.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - COLO 32(9:15 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ORS 32. Catch made by B.Russell at ORS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - COLO 34(9:46 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 28(10:25 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at ORS 34 for -6 yards (E.Mascarenas-Arnold)
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(10:41 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 49(11:20 - 2nd) J.Stacks rushed to ORS 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 42(11:57 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by J.Tyson at COL 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at COL 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(13:30 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at COL 42.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks onside 9 from ORS 50 to COL 41. COL returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 41. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Illegal Onside Kick 0 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on COL-J.Jackson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(13:37 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by S.Bolden at COL 16. Gain of 16 yards. S.Bolden for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 23(14:07 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to COL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; G.Thomas at COL 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 33(15:00 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by D.Martinez at COL 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Reed; G.Thomas at COL 23.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(0:24 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 34(0:58 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; T.Woods at COL 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 37(1:44 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to COL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(2:26 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 42. Catch made by J.Overman at COL 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(2:57 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 47. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 35(3:32 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Woods; J.Gustav at ORS 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(4:19 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; T.Taylor at ORS 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(4:37 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 18. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; N.Reed at ORS 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - COLO 48(4:41 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 30 yards to ORS 18 Center-COL. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 48(5:14 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 48(6:04 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 46(6:37 - 1st) J.Hestera rushed to ORS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield at ORS 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 38(6:51 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at COL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(6:52 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; J.Grant at COL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - COLO 33(7:02 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to COL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at COL 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 27(7:49 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 27. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Stover; R.Wright at COL 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:09 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to COL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at COL 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(8:13 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL End Zone for 4 yards. D.Martinez for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 7(8:49 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 4.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(9:27 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to COL 7 for 8 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 7.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - OREGST 21(9:58 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to COL 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 15.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 24(10:43 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 21.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 35(11:39 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to COL 35. Catch made by J.Griffin at COL 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 24.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on ORS-ORS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(12:20 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to COL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 40(13:04 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to COL 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(13:08 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Overman.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 46(13:18 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to ORS 48 for -2 yards. A.Hankerson FUMBLES forced by S.Lolohea. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-R.Wright at ORS 47. Tackled by COL at COL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 46(13:21 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for A.Hankerson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 46(13:26 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - COLO 27(13:42 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 43 yards to ORS 30 Center-COL. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 30. Tackled by A.Lyle at COL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - COLO 27(13:49 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - COLO 23(14:27 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at COL 27.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls; S.Sandberg at COL 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
