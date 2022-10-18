|
|
|MINN
|PSU
No. 16 Penn State takes on Minnesota, looks to bounce back
No. 16 Penn State will aim to regain its footing after being run over in its most recent outing when it hosts Big Ten rival Minnesota on Saturday night in State College, Pa.
The Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) tumbled six spots in The Associated Press Top 25 poll after surrendering 418 yards rushing in a 41-17 setback to then-No. 5 Michigan last Saturday.
Penn State will bid to tie up loose ends this Saturday during its annual "White Out" game.
As for whether Nittany Lions starting quarterback Sean Clifford will be under center on Saturday remains to be seen. Clifford exited last week's game late in the third quarter due to an undisclosed injury, prompting freshman Drew Allar to oversee the team's last two offensive series.
"As you guys know, unless it's a season-ending injury, I typically don't announce that," coach James Franklin said Tuesday of Clifford's health status. "... Nothing has changed with the plan or the model at this stage."
Franklin was blunt when asked about calls for Allar to get the start against Minnesota.
"No. 1, that's the wrong message. That's the wrong signal," Franklin said. "Sean has earned the right to be on the field."
Clifford threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's last meeting with Minnesota but was intercepted three times in a 31-26 loss on Nov. 9, 2019.
The Nittany Lions' Nicholas Singleton is averaging a robust 7.0 yards per carry. He leads the team in rushing yards (482) and rushing touchdowns (five). Kaytron Allen posted his fourth rushing touchdown of the season last week.
Like Penn State, Minnesota (4-2, 1-2) is bidding to get back on its feet. The Golden Gophers won their first four games by a combined 183-24 score before dropping a 20-10 decision to Purdue on Oct. 1 and falling 26-14 at then-No. 24 Illinois last Saturday.
Also like Penn State, Minnesota has injury concerns.
Starting quarterback Tanner Morgan sustained a head injury against the Fighting Illini, although coach P.J. Fleck isn't ruling him out vs. the Nittany Lions.
Fleck, on Monday, said that decision will be made by the team's medical staff.
"That stuff is out of my hands," Fleck said. "I just know that he appreciates all the prayers, thoughts, support and text messages from everybody. I know we do, as well, as a team. ... But he's in our medical care, under that umbrella right now. He's doing very well."
If Morgan is unable to play, the Golden Gophers will turn to either junior Cole Kramer or sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis.
"I like them both," Fleck said. "Cole's got a lot more experience, but when you look at Athan, he's really talented. It's just what will he be able to process, bring all in, go out there and execute? Those are the decisions we'll make as we keep going forward. But I'll have confidence in whoever is out there, that's for sure."
Minnesota has relied heavily on Mohamed Ibrahim, who is averaging 138.8 yards rushing per game and has run for at least 100 yards in 14 consecutive games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|10
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|146
|252
|Total Plays
|32
|37
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|57
|Rush Attempts
|24
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|45
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|2-8
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-40
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.2
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|37
|-4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-37
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|57
|
|
|146
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|2/8
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|18
|68
|1
|13
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|5
|38
|0
|16
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|5
|46.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|14/21
|195
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|7
|36
|0
|13
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|7
|15
|0
|6
|
O. Evans 18 WR
|O. Evans
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|4
|3
|61
|1
|25
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|6
|3
|38
|0
|30
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|2
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|3
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|41
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|3
|43.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - PSU 38(0:02 - 2nd) S.Clifford kneels at the PSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 48(0:08 - 2nd) S.Clifford scrambles to MIN 45 for yards. S.Clifford ran out of bounds. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 31(0:09 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 31. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at PSU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(0:32 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 31.
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 3(0:38 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU End Zone for 3 yards. M.Ibrahim for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 11(0:47 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Carter C.Jacobs at PSU 3.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 15(0:51 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac A.Carter at PSU 11.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:06 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to PSU 15 for 16 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42(1:34 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to PSU 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 31.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(1:42 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 42.
|+33 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 12(1:48 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 12. Catch made by L.Brockington at MIN 12. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MIN 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 10(1:52 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard C.Jacobs at MIN 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 10(1:57 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - PSU 37(2:12 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 43 yards to MIN 20 Center-PSU. Out of bounds. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 34(2:53 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by K.Allen at PSU 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at PSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 34(2:59 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 34(3:04 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 25(3:10 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 41 yards to PSU 34 Center-MIN. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 25(3:16 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 25(3:56 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac N.Tarburton at MIN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:01 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:01 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 18(4:17 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 18. Catch made by T.Johnson at MIN 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Johnson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 24(5:11 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 18.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 46(5:16 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 46. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 46. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 24. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PSU 46(5:23 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39(5:46 - 2nd) O.Evans rushed to PSU 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Willis J.Howden at PSU 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 26(6:06 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at PSU 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 16(6:30 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at PSU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 14(7:06 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at PSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - MINN 33(7:10 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 53 yards to PSU 14 Center-MIN. Downed by T.Nubin.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - MINN 31(7:51 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to MIN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by PSU at MIN 33.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - MINN 36(7:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MINN 41(7:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 41(7:57 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for MIN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 41(8:07 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 31(8:34 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 41 for 10 yards. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(9:05 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MIN 31.
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+38 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38(9:13 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 38. Catch made by T.Warren at MIN 38. Gain of 38 yards. T.Warren for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(9:33 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 38.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 38(10:13 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 38(10:19 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 33(10:53 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin B.Oliver at PSU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 29(11:26 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at PSU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - PSU 29(11:34 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 24(12:00 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 31. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - MINN 26(12:11 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 50 yards to PSU 24 Center-MIN. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 24. Tackled by T.Nubin at PSU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MINN 27(12:51 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at MIN 26 for -1 yards (D.Hardy; A.Carter)
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 32(13:29 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 27 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at MIN 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(13:55 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MIN 32.
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - PSU 31(13:58 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 26(14:22 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 28(15:00 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MIN 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(0:18 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MIN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 49(0:36 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by T.Johnson at MIN 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 49(1:08 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by P.Washington at MIN 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at MIN 49.
|+25 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 26(1:26 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 26(1:29 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:57 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin C.Lindenberg at PSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - MINN 25(2:00 - 1st) M.Trickett 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIN Holder-MIN.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - MINN 16(2:44 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 17.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MINN 11(3:11 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 12(3:57 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs A.Isaac at PSU 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 14(4:32 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & Goal - PSU 9(4:49 - 1st) S.Clifford pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 49. Intercepted by J.Walley at MIN 49. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 7(5:26 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 42(5:38 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 35 yards to PSU 7 Center-MIN. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 44(6:18 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 44(6:31 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for MIN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(7:13 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 42(7:38 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 42. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Carter C.Jacobs at PSU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(8:16 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at MIN 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(8:40 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MIN 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - PSU 33(8:49 - 1st) B.Amor punts 38 yards to MIN 29 Center-PSU. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 27(9:22 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 27. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 23(10:02 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 27.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(10:32 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed up the middle to PSU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - MINN 19(10:40 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 52 yards to PSU 29 Center-MIN. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 29. Tackled by MIN at PSU 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 17 - MINN 16(11:19 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy at MIN 19.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MINN 21(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 23(12:18 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MIN 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - MINN 18(12:49 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at MIN 23.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 23(12:49 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN-MIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PSU 29(12:56 - 1st) B.Amor punts 48 yards to MIN 23 Center-PSU. Fair catch by E.Redding.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - PSU 34(12:56 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-PSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 30(13:47 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 30. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at PSU 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 29(14:31 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at PSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at PSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
