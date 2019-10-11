Drive Chart
UTAH
OREGST

Utah-Oregon St. Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State finds itself walking a line between embracing the excitement of a big win and not letting that emotion distract from the current task at hand: No. 15 Utah.

The Beavers (2-3, 1-1) are coming off a 48-31 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl last weekend, just their second win this year and first victory over a Pac-12 opponent since last season.

But the Utes (4-1, 1-1) are a completely different kind of opponent - picked in the preseason to top the Pac-12 South.

As a result, Beavers coach Jonathan Smith preached the importance of staying focused.

''They're a really good team. On both sides of the ball and special teams, they've got great athletes from top to bottom,'' Smith said. ''Nothing is going to be easy or given, we're going to have to earn it.''

The Utes' defense is especially daunting: They're ranked 14th for overall defense in the nation. They are adept when it comes to stopping the run, holding all five of their opponents to under 100 yards rushing (58.3 yards a game, fourth nationally).

But they're ranked 73rd overall and fifth in the league for passing yards allowed (228.6).

That could help the Beavers, whose strength against the Bruins was quarterback Jake Luton. In his sixth season of eligibility after a career marred by injuries, Luton threw for 285 yards and five touchdowns while running for another score in Pasadena.

Luton, named Pac-12 Player of the Week, has a career-best 14 touchdowns this season and has yet to throw an interception.

''We're obviously not talking about it a ton, but he's making great decisions and is getting a lot of help,'' Smith said, referring to Luton's streak without a pick. ''Our protection has been good, he hasn't been getting flushed or anything like that.''

Oregon State, in its second year under Smith, has as many wins as it had all last season heading into Saturday's game at Reser Stadium.

Utah is coming off a bye. The Utes beat Washington State 38-13 at home on Sept. 28, rebounding from an upset loss to USC the week before.

''It's a very competitive league week in and week out, so we just take the same approach every week, that we've got to be at our best if we want to win the game. It's the old cliche of anyone can beat anyone and that's proven each week,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

The Utes have a three-game winning streak over Oregon State, including a 19-14 victory in Corvallis in 2016.

Other things of note when the Beavers host the Utes on Saturday:

DON'T SLEEP ON HODGINS: Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been one of Luton's favorite targets. He has 632 receiving yards this season to rank fifth nationally and is ranked second in the nation with an average of 126.4 receiving yards per game. He also leads the league in scoring with 10.6 points per game.

MOSS RETURNS?: Utah senior running back Zack Moss has 63 carries for 393 yards and four touchdowns through four games, and he's just 176 yards away from passing Eddie Johnson (1984-88) as the Utes' leading career rusher. But he's still officially a question mark against the Beavers because of an injury that kept him out of the Washington State game.

NO TURNOVERS: Luton and Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley have yet to throw an interception this season, and they are among just six quarterbacks nationwide who have attempted at least 100 passes this season without a pick. Additionally, Oregon State is one of just three teams nationwide that hasn't lost a fumble this season.

DROP KICK: Oregon State's Daniel Rodriguez was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after punting three times with a 47.7-yard average in the victory over UCLA. But what stood out was a drop kick on a kickoff in the first quarter that went 23 yards and was recovered as an onside kick by Oregon State. The Beavers went on to score to take a 21-0 lead.

Whittingham said the Utes will be on the lookout for such plays.

''You do things you see on the tape that are out of the norm, you definitely expose them to that in practice and have them work on it as well as come up with a strategy that's applicable to combat it,'' the coach said.

Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.6% 1146 7 0 179.3
T. Huntley 85/114 1146 7 0
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 38 0 0 153.2
D. Lisk 6/6 38 0 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Shelley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 393 4
Z. Moss 63 393 4 39
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 190 3
T. Huntley 41 190 3 22
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 132 1
D. Henry-Cole 24 132 1 17
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 111 0
D. Brumfield 22 111 0 30
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 98 0
J. Wilmore 25 98 0 23
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 52 1
J. Dixon 7 52 1 15
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 45 1
D. Vickers 6 45 1 12
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 1
D. Simpkins 5 31 1 13
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Covey 3 22 0 9
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Shelley 3 21 0 17
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
T. Green 6 16 0 13
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Kuithe 1 5 0 5
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Lisk 1 4 0 4
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Enis 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 310 2
B. Thompson 11 310 2 82
B. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 163 1
B. Kuithe 9 163 1 60
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 154 1
J. Dixon 11 154 1 38
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 1
S. Nacua 6 92 1 52
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 92 0
S. Enis 7 92 0 41
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 91 0
D. Simpkins 10 91 0 13
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 0
D. Vickers 8 82 0 26
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 77 0
B. Covey 10 77 0 21
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
D. Brumfield 6 35 0 13
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
C. Fotheringham 4 31 1 16
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
D. Henry-Cole 2 19 1 11
H. Thedford 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
H. Thedford 2 12 0 11
D. Banton 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Banton 1 10 0 10
T. Perriman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Perriman 2 9 0 7
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
Z. Moss 2 7 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Blackmon 0-0 0 2
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Burgess 0-0 0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
J. Broughton 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Broughton 0-0 0 1
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
F. Bernard 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 18/18
J. Redding 5/7 0 18/18 33
A. Strauch 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
A. Strauch 1/2 0 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 1297 14 0 158.5
J. Luton 100/161 1297 14 0
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 66 1 1 115.4
T. Gebbia 7/12 66 1 1
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
D. Rodriguez 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 482 5
A. Pierce 64 482 5 53
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 296 1
J. Jefferson 56 296 1 45
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 124 2
B. Baylor 14 124 2 74
C. Tyler 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 59 0
C. Tyler 9 59 0 11
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 18 1
J. Luton 19 18 1 19
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 1
T. Gebbia 3 15 1 9
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
T. Lindsey 3 11 0 8
J. Colletto 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 1
J. Colletto 6 10 1 8
T. Madison 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Madison 2 4 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 632 9
I. Hodgins 43 632 9 42
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 227 2
C. Flemings 13 227 2 75
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 137 1
K. Taylor 12 137 1 45
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 2
T. Lindsey 11 110 2 53
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 107 0
N. Togiai 14 107 0 17
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 87 0
A. Pierce 9 87 0 20
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
T. Quitoriano 1 27 1 27
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Irish 2 18 0 9
L. Musgrave 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
L. Musgrave 2 18 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Wright 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Wright 0-0 0 1
S. Wilson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Wilson 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 23/24
J. Choukair 2/5 0 23/24 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
