Appalachian St.-Georgia St. Preview

  • Nov 13, 2019

It's no surprise No. 25 Appalachian State is making a conference title run in November. But Georgia State?

In six seasons in the Sun Belt Conference, the Panthers have posted a winning record in conference play only twice, going 5-3 in 2015 and 2017. Twice they were winless in league play, and they were 1-7 a year ago.

But the Panthers (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt) go into Saturday night's home game in Atlanta against Appalachian State (8-1, 5-1) needing a win to have a shot at least a share of the East Division title. That would give them the tiebreaker over the Mountaineers and the berth in the conference championship game if the teams end the season deadlocked.

"We are playing a significant ball game in the month of November going up against one of the best teams in the country," Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. "It's certainly exciting for our football program."

The Panthers, who started the season with a shocking 38-30 win at Tennessee, come into the game off a disappointing 45-31 loss at Louisiana-Monroe. That ended a four-game winning streak, which included a big 52-33 victory over Troy.

They also lost their starting quarterback when senior Dan Ellington (201.4 passing yards per game, 67.0 rushing) suffered a knee injury. In his place will be freshman Cornelious Brown, who has played in three games. Brown played the second half against ULM and was 8-of-18 passing for 80 yards, while rushing for 14 yards.

It adds a bit of mystery for Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his defensive staff.

"You've got to assume he's the No. 2 quarterback, which means he's been getting No. 2 reps, which means he's been repeating the plays that the first quarterback runs," Drinkwitz said. "I don't think we'll see a scheme change overall or a lot of new plays."

Brown's other five pass attempts on the season were not completed with one interception.

The Mountaineers, who this week became the first Sun Belt team to get a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, are coming off a win over South Carolina that gave them two victories over Power 5 conference teams. They beat North Carolina in September.

It was cause for much celebration, but Drinkwitz said his players are focused on Georgia State.

"I don't think we have any issue putting that game behind us," he said. "Yesterday they came in and everybody to a man wanted to talk about Georgia State."

Appalachian State is the second-highest scoring team in the conference with a 36.4 points-per-game average, a couple of points shy of Louisiana's 38.3. But Elliott wanted to talk about the Mountaineers' defense.

"They're all over the field," Elliott said. "They play with great intensity and they're fast. That's one of the things about that defense. They're so fast. They shut down South Carolina. I think South Carolina rushed the ball 27 times for 21 yards. If that's not shutting it down, I don't know what to say."

--Field Level Media

1234T
App. St. 8-1 -----
Georgia St. 6-3 -----
Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 1671 14 4 137.8
Z. Thomas 148/237 1671 14 4
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 73 2 0 368.3
J. Huesman 2/4 73 2 0
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 883 10
D. Evans 165 883 10 87
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 350 4
M. Williams Jr. 68 350 4 35
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 296 5
Z. Thomas 68 296 5 50
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 178 1
D. Harrington 33 178 1 22
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 141 1
R. Anderson 12 141 1 67
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 1
J. Virgil 7 45 1 21
N. Clark 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
N. Clark 9 33 0 12
J. Gibbs 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 30 0
J. Gibbs 1 30 0 32
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Peoples 3 23 0 17
G. Montgomery 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
G. Montgomery 4 16 0 7
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
M. Williams 2 3 0 3
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Huesman 1 1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 452 4
T. Hennigan 39 452 4 55
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 444 2
M. Williams 38 444 2 43
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 383 3
C. Sutton 31 383 3 54
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 168 3
J. Virgil 10 168 3 73
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 102 1
D. Evans 12 102 1 24
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
H. Pearson 6 65 0 16
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 2
C. Reed 6 56 2 22
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
K. Watson 5 52 0 15
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Wells 1 17 1 17
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Williams Jr. 1 7 0 7
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Anderson 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Fehr 0-0 0 1
N. Ross 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Ross 0-0 0 1
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-0 0 1
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Jolly 0-0 0 3
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis-Gaither 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 43/43
C. Staton 9/12 0 43/43 70
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 1813 18 4 147.9
D. Ellington 163/248 1813 18 4
C. Brown 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.8% 80 0 1 55.3
C. Brown 8/23 80 0 1
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
D. Coates 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 1118 10
T. Barnett 178 1118 10 56
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 603 5
D. Ellington 125 603 5 64
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 405 4
S. Paige 61 405 4 65
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 303 5
D. Coates 53 303 5 44
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Gentry 2 18 0 15
T. Gregg 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
T. Gregg 7 16 0 8
C. Brown 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Brown 3 14 0 9
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Marshall 1 5 0 5
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. McCoy 1 4 0 4
D. Stubbs 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -3 0
D. Stubbs 5 -3 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 515 4
C. McCoy 48 515 4 44
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 460 5
S. Pinckney 36 460 5 43
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 183 0
J. Ifedi 16 183 0 37
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 183 2
R. Carter 16 183 2 30
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 161 0
D. Gentry 11 161 0 44
A. Payne 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 161 6
A. Payne 11 161 6 40
T. Dixon 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 82 1
T. Dixon 9 82 1 14
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 0
M. Marshall 8 51 0 18
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
D. Coates 6 41 0 11
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 39 0
T. Barnett 8 39 0 12
J. Thrash 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Thrash 2 17 0 16
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Heyward 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Heyward 0-0 0 1
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Stephens-McQueen 0-0 0 2
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. White 0-0 0 1
R. Lazarus 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Lazarus 0-0 0 1
T. Gore 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Gore 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 39/40
B. Wright 10/15 0 39/40 69
B. Brown 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
B. Brown 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
