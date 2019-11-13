Drive Chart
No. 21 Boise State looking to chirp vs. UNM

  • FLM
  • Nov 13, 2019

Boise State has experienced a bumpy three-game run that includes a loss and two closer-than-expected victories.

But some of the criticism of the No. 21 Broncos doesn't sit right with coach Bryan Harsin.

"We're an 8-1 football team making a run toward the end of the season. Let's not forget that," Harsin said during Monday's news conference. "Let's keep everything in perspective a little bit in what opportunities we have."

Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West) will attempt to reduce the number of dismayed fans when it hosts New Mexico, losers of six straight games, in Saturday night's conference contest in Boise, Idaho.

The Broncos opened the three-game stretch by losing 28-25 at BYU and followed up by allowing 42 points to San Jose State while prevailing by 10. Then came last Saturday's contest against a Wyoming squad that controlled most of the game before Boise State squeaked out a 20-17 overtime victory on the blue turf.

On Monday, Harsin was just getting warmed up and went on a rant against social media, raising eyebrows when he said the opinions of boosters matter but not those of fans who may or may not have attended the game. He referred to fans who make comments on social media as "Twitiots."

"Any idiot can say anything they want and they usually do and they're negative," Harsin said. "When people want to make comments on other things, it's pretty pathetic at the end of the day ... that's society.

"That's a group you don't want to be a part of. ... I'm not going to listen to opinions unless they matter."

The amount of criticism has a strong chance of being reduced as Boise State faces the Lobos (2-7, 0-5), who haven't won since Sept. 21 and are 1-9 all-time against Boise State.

New Mexico will be playing for the first time since the death of 21-year-old defensive end Nahje Flowers on Nov. 5. The team's Nov. 9 game against Air Force was pushed back two weeks in the wake of the tragedy.

The cause of Flowers' death hasn't been revealed. His loss has deeply affected the players.

"Football is so much a part of our lives, you get to a point where you need it," senior defensive end Trent Sellers told New Mexico reporters earlier this week. "When something like that happens, to take time away and reflect is good but to get back into the routine a little bit makes you feel a little normal in a situation that no one could imagine.

"There's no right way or wrong way. It gives you some type of normal feeling when you come out here and practice."

Lobos coach Bob Davie said Flowers "was a strong personality (who) resonated with everybody."

"We all know there should be many, many more chapters to Nahje's story," Davie said. "But with that said, you see young men deal with adversity, deal with tragedy and become men. It's sad, but it's what life is and how you respond to things and how you respond to adversity is part of the growing experience. But there's no question it's an absolute, absolute tragedy."

On the field, New Mexico's football fortunes haven't been good during the Mountain West portion of the schedule. The Lobos have lost all five conference games by double digits and now face a Boise State club that is averaging 35.4 points.

It wasn't known early in the week if true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier will start for the Broncos. He has missed two of the past three games -- the loss to BYU with a hip injury and the victory over Wyoming, apparently due to a hard hit he took on his throwing shoulder during the win over San Jose State.

Sophomore Chase Cord may not be fully healthy, either. Trainers examined his throwing hand late in regulation against Wyoming. Cord completed 19 of 30 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Junior pass rusher Curtis Weaver had two sacks to raise his season total to 12.5. He moved into second place in Boise State history with 33 career sacks, passing Chris Wing (32 from 1994-96).

New Mexico is led by senior running back Ahmari Davis, who has rushed for 823 yards and seven touchdowns. Davis rushed for a career-high 200 yards on just 16 carries against Hawaii on Oct. 26.

--Field Level Media

1234T
New Mexico 2-7 -----
22 Boise State 8-1 -----
Albertsons Stadium Boise, Idaho
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.1% 1250 7 6 123.4
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 85/163 1250 7 6
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.7% 500 2 7 90.3
S. Jones 34/76 500 2 7
B. Hughes 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.4% 218 0 0 104.5
B. Hughes 12/29 218 0 0
Q. Drennan 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
Q. Drennan 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 823 7
A. Davis 138 823 7 67
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 463 2
B. Carroll 83 463 2 56
S. Jones 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 204 3
S. Jones 47 204 3 35
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 164 0
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 33 164 0 33
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 48 1
D. Vigilant 13 48 1 15
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 38 1
B. Cole 2 38 1 37
K. Moran 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 33 2
K. Moran 10 33 2 8
J. Jones 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
J. Jones 8 26 0 11
T. Hall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Hall 2 15 0 11
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
J. Griffin IV 3 12 0 8
L. Johnson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
L. Johnson 3 9 0 4
T. Vieira 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Vieira 1 4 0 4
E. Lilly 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
E. Lilly 2 3 0 2
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Dyer 1 2 0 2
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
E. Logan-Greene 3 1 0 6
B. Hughes 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
B. Hughes 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Kress 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 449 4
J. Kress 18 449 4 59
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 373 0
M. Williams 23 373 0 42
A. Umeh 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 220 0
A. Umeh 16 220 0 40
A. Molina 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 202 2
A. Molina 11 202 2 41
C. Patterson III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 139 2
C. Patterson III 5 139 2 62
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 0
E. Logan-Greene 13 128 0 21
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 118 0
J. Griffin IV 13 118 0 25
E. Lilly 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 95 0
E. Lilly 7 95 0 36
A. Somoye 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 1
A. Somoye 5 76 1 29
A. Davis 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
A. Davis 3 63 0 51
Q. Drennan 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
Q. Drennan 5 48 0 18
J. Jones 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Jones 3 13 0 6
T. Vieira 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Vieira 2 13 0 11
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Carroll 2 12 0 7
D. Vigilant 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
D. Vigilant 4 11 0 6
J. Jones Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Jones Jr. 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed II 0-0 0 1
E. Austin 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Austin 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Shelley 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/13 23/25
A. Shelley 10/13 0 23/25 53
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 1760 9 4 151.1
H. Bachmeier 122/193 1760 9 4
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 670 9 3 142.7
C. Cord 57/96 670 9 3
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 88 1 0 147.4
J. Henderson 7/12 88 1 0
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
J. Hightower 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 619 5
G. Holani 124 619 5 46
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 389 5
R. Mahone 79 389 5 28
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 160 2
A. Van Buren 35 160 2 32
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 124 0
J. Hightower 12 124 0 35
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 100 2
C. Cord 25 100 2 29
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 49 1
H. Bachmeier 39 49 1 18
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 47 2
K. Shakir 10 47 2 14
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 1
A. Butler 3 24 1 23
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
J. Henderson 6 21 0 11
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 1
C. Thomas 1 12 1 12
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Collingham 1 2 0 2
D. Smith 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Smith 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 630 5
J. Hightower 33 630 5 76
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 519 3
K. Shakir 39 519 3 45
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 410 3
C. Thomas 26 410 3 36
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 231 2
A. Butler 21 231 2 22
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 226 1
J. Bates 17 226 1 28
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 143 1
O. Evans 12 143 1 32
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 136 2
G. Holani 17 136 2 25
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 1
G. Collingham 7 77 1 24
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 62 0
R. Mahone 7 62 0 27
S. Cobbs 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
S. Cobbs 1 44 1 44
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
A. Van Buren 5 23 0 9
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Pistone 2 21 0 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0 1
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Wickersham 0-0 0 1
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Nawahine 0-0 0 2
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Buffalo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 38/39
E. Sachse 12/14 0 38/39 74
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
J. Velazquez 1/2 0 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores