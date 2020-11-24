|
|
|UCF
|SFLA
UCF, South Florida renew 'War on I-4'
"The War on I-4" in-state rivalry will be renewed when the UCF Knights host the South Florida Bulls on Friday afternoon in Orlando.
South Florida leads the series 6-5, and scheduling UCF was paused for a few years after winning a 64-12 blowout in 2007.
Fast forward to 2020, and it's the Knights who are dominating the series and going for their fourth straight win. In the past two years, the Knights have outscored the Bulls by a combined 72-17.
This year, the Bulls (1-7, 0-6) have lost seven straight games, and they are the only winless team in American Athletic Conference play.
UCF (5-3, 4-3) is seventh in the AAC standings. They lead the league in scoring (42.6), first downs (28.4 per game), third-down conversion rate (50 percent), turnover margin (plus-11), total offense (586.6 yards per game) and passing offense (377.6).
The Bulls are 10th in the league in scoring (20.2). Their rushing offense is last in the league, suggesting they may struggle to run clock and shorten the game. And they are last in points allowed (37.6).
The Bulls postponed last week's game against Navy due to injuries/illness. The Bulls started the season with 40 scholarship defensive players but were down to just 16 -- and only two healthy tackles and two cornerbacks.
A bright spot for the Bulls has been junior slot receiver Bryce Miller, a former walk-on who leads the team with 22 receptions, often taking some punishing hits.
"The quarterbacks trust me to catch it," Miller said. "Taking the hits doesn't really bother me. I just focus on the ball and try to protect myself."
UCF, coming off a 36-33 loss to seventh-ranked Cincinnati, has scored at least 24 points in 47 straight games. That's the second-longest active streak in the nation.
Even so, this season has not gone as planned for the Knights.
"We're disappointed in that result," UCF coach Josh Heupel said after the loss to Cincinnati. "We resemble a darned good football team. We just have to do the little things to win. We're not that far off."
The Knights are led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Marlon Williams.
Gabriel, who has passed for at least one touchdown in 21 consecutive games, leads the nation in passing yards, total offense and passing yards per game (377.1).
Williams ranks among the top 10 in UCF history in career catches (157), yards (2,260) and TDs (18). This season, he ranks second in the nation in reception yards (1,039), fifth in catches per game (8.9) and fourth in yards per game (129.9).
The Knights also can run the ball. Greg McCrae and Otis Anderson rank 1-2 in program history in yards per carry (6.7 and 6.2 respectively).
UCF's defense, meanwhile, leads the nation in turnovers forced, with 20, and the Knights are 5-0 this season when they've posted more takeaways than their opponent.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|377.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|193.1
|
|
|209.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|137.1
|
|
|586.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|330.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|205/332
|3017
|26
|3
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Anderson
|O. Anderson
|109
|614
|4
|0
|
G. McCrae
|G. McCrae
|106
|551
|8
|0
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|54
|259
|3
|0
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|63
|136
|1
|0
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|11
|65
|1
|0
|
Q. Jones
|Q. Jones
|3
|30
|0
|0
|
D. Good
|D. Good
|4
|24
|0
|0
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|3
|3
|0
|0
|
C. Schneider
|C. Schneider
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|71
|1039
|10
|0
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|46
|854
|5
|0
|
R. O'Keefe
|R. O'Keefe
|18
|371
|3
|0
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|21
|362
|4
|0
|
T. Nixon
|T. Nixon
|9
|118
|2
|0
|
O. Anderson
|O. Anderson
|12
|68
|0
|0
|
S. Credle
|S. Credle
|6
|54
|0
|0
|
G. McCrae
|G. McCrae
|8
|53
|0
|0
|
J. Hescock
|J. Hescock
|8
|48
|2
|0
|
A. Johnson
|A. Johnson
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
D. Good
|D. Good
|2
|22
|0
|0
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Zayas
|S. Zayas
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Thornton
|C. Thornton
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Celiscar
|J. Celiscar
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Grant
|R. Grant
|0-0
|0
|3
|
D. Gainous
|D. Gainous
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Gilyard
|E. Gilyard
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Bethune
|T. Bethune
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski
|D. Obarski
|10/15
|0
|37/39
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud
|J. McCloud
|88/148
|937
|5
|2
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|48/77
|459
|3
|1
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|14/31
|92
|0
|3
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|4/8
|39
|0
|0
|
R. St. Felix
|R. St. Felix
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|55
|285
|3
|0
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|64
|252
|1
|0
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|31
|230
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|41
|106
|3
|0
|
L. Parker
|L. Parker
|22
|98
|2
|0
|
J. McCloud
|J. McCloud
|49
|67
|0
|0
|
C. Fortin
|C. Fortin
|4
|39
|0
|0
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|2
|29
|0
|0
|
O. Seriki
|O. Seriki
|6
|19
|0
|0
|
D. Felix
|D. Felix
|6
|8
|0
|0
|
B. Miller
|B. Miller
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|
J. Evans
|J. Evans
|2
|-4
|0
|0
|
T. Schneider
|T. Schneider
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh
|K. Marsh
|4
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Dollison
|O. Dollison
|19
|249
|1
|0
|
D. Dukes
|D. Dukes
|19
|231
|2
|0
|
L. Williams
|L. Williams
|19
|215
|0
|0
|
B. Miller
|B. Miller
|22
|206
|1
|0
|
M. Brinkman
|M. Brinkman
|15
|161
|1
|0
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|15
|125
|1
|0
|
R. St. Felix
|R. St. Felix
|12
|85
|1
|0
|
K. Joiner
|K. Joiner
|8
|73
|1
|0
|
X. Weaver
|X. Weaver
|6
|71
|0
|0
|
B. Battie
|B. Battie
|3
|30
|0
|0
|
S. Atkins
|S. Atkins
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
C. Carter
|C. Carter
|5
|24
|0
|0
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|1
|19
|0
|0
|
J. McCloud
|J. McCloud
|1
|18
|0
|0
|
L. Parker
|L. Parker
|1
|12
|0
|0
|
J. Mathis
|J. Mathis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
T. Horne
|T. Horne
|4
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Townsel
|C. Townsel
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Harris
|M. Harris
|0-0
|0
|1
|
B. Sanders
|B. Sanders
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. LaPointe
|M. LaPointe
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Nichols
|B. Nichols
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Evans
|D. Evans
|0-0
|0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett
|J. Sackett
|4/6
|0
|10/10
|0
|
S. Shrader
|S. Shrader
|4/5
|0
|6/7
|0
|
K. Scribner
|K. Scribner
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
0
058 O/U
-1
Fri 12:00pm ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
057.5 O/U
-35
Fri 12:00pm ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Fri 1:00pm FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
0
068.5 O/U
+25
Fri 3:30pm ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
0
070 O/U
+5.5
Fri 3:30pm ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Fri 4:00pm FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Fri 4:00pm CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Fri 4:30pm FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
0
065 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
071.5 O/U
+28
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
067.5 O/U
+12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
054 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
063.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
067.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
048.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
055.5 O/U
-23
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
062.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
062 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SDGST
COLO
0
0
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
063.5 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
046 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
048.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UVA
FSU
0
058 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0