|
|
|COLO
|OREGST
Oregon State eyes bowl eligibility as Colorado comes to town
Colorado and Oregon State are both coming off victories but with different perspectives on those triumphs.
The Beavers' 24-10 win over Washington State moved them one win away from becoming bowl eligible, while the Buffaloes were happy to get rid of the donut at the front of their record.
Colorado (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) can make it two straight and show its 20-13 overtime win against Cal last week wasn't a fluke when it travels to Corvallis, Ore., to take on Oregon State on Saturday night.
The Buffaloes were headed to a winless season before upending the Bears in Boulder last week behind backup quarterback J.T. Shrout, who took over for freshman Owen McCown late in the third quarter.
Interim head coach Mike Sanford said that despite Shrout leading the comeback, McCown is the starter against the Beavers.
"Owen was dinged up. That's what we felt, that's what we saw," Sanford said.
McCown took over as starter after the offense struggled to score in the first three games. Brendon Lewis, who started all 12 games in 2021 and the 2022 opener, has entered the transfer portal.
Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) also has a freshman starting quarterback -- at least for now. Ben Gulbranson will likely make his third straight start while the Beavers' No. 1 quarterback, Chance Nolan, remains in concussion protocol.
Gulbranson has led Oregon State to wins in the last two games, in part to a strong running game. The Beavers have used a committee approach in the backfield, but Damien Martinez has emerged as the workhorse.
Martinez ran for 111 yards against the Cougars and has 194 yards rushing in the past two games. But coach Jonathan Smith will still rotate the Beavers' backs.
"I still think we get into games and kind of see who has the hot hand," Smith said.
Oregon State could have placekicker Everett Hayes back against Colorado. He has missed three games with a groin injury but was close to returning against Washington State.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|171.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|234.1
|
|
|113.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|184.1
|
|
|285.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|418.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|57/100
|600
|2
|2
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|30/67
|301
|3
|1
|
B. Lewis
|B. Lewis
|15/24
|92
|0
|0
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|1/1
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|46
|243
|1
|25
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|35
|140
|2
|11
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|27
|131
|0
|14
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|20
|84
|0
|21
|
B. Lewis
|B. Lewis
|12
|43
|0
|24
|
O. McCown
|O. McCown
|27
|38
|2
|20
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|11
|20
|0
|5
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|2
|10
|0
|16
|
R. Sneed II
|R. Sneed II
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
J. Shrout
|J. Shrout
|11
|-24
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Arias
|D. Arias
|18
|295
|1
|42
|
M. Lemonious-Craig
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|13
|168
|1
|37
|
J. Tyson
|J. Tyson
|9
|126
|2
|42
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|9
|71
|0
|41
|
R. Sneed II
|R. Sneed II
|9
|62
|0
|15
|
B. Russell
|B. Russell
|7
|52
|0
|14
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|3
|46
|0
|28
|
C. Offerdahl
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
T. Robinson
|T. Robinson
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
M. Bell
|M. Bell
|10
|30
|0
|15
|
C. Sowell
|C. Sowell
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
E. Olsen
|E. Olsen
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
J. Hestera
|J. Hestera
|4
|21
|0
|14
|
C. Fauria
|C. Fauria
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
C. Penry
|C. Penry
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Hankerson
|A. Hankerson
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
A. Fontenot
|A. Fontenot
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Stacks
|J. Stacks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker
|C. Becker
|6/7
|0
|9/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan
|C. Nolan
|66/111
|939
|7
|8
|
B. Gulbranson
|B. Gulbranson
|47/77
|616
|3
|3
|
J. Dunmore
|J. Dunmore
|1/1
|41
|0
|0
|
T. Lindsey
|T. Lindsey
|1/1
|27
|0
|0
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fenwick
|D. Fenwick
|80
|356
|4
|25
|
D. Martinez
|D. Martinez
|57
|339
|2
|50
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|54
|291
|2
|23
|
S. Bolden
|S. Bolden
|5
|80
|2
|36
|
C. Nolan
|C. Nolan
|16
|75
|1
|15
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|17
|72
|6
|41
|
T. Lowe
|T. Lowe
|7
|32
|0
|15
|
J. Irish
|J. Irish
|5
|22
|0
|14
|
K. Shannon
|K. Shannon
|6
|21
|1
|14
|
A. Gould
|A. Gould
|2
|11
|0
|15
|
B. Gulbranson
|B. Gulbranson
|12
|5
|0
|10
|
T. Harrison
|T. Harrison
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison
|T. Harrison
|32
|454
|3
|63
|
A. Gould
|A. Gould
|22
|374
|3
|74
|
T. Lindsey
|T. Lindsey
|16
|177
|1
|47
|
L. Musgrave
|L. Musgrave
|11
|169
|1
|30
|
S. Bolden
|S. Bolden
|9
|113
|2
|24
|
J. Velling
|J. Velling
|7
|107
|0
|32
|
T. Lowe
|T. Lowe
|2
|46
|0
|41
|
J. Colletto
|J. Colletto
|2
|40
|0
|30
|
J. Irish
|J. Irish
|2
|37
|0
|23
|
J. Overman
|J. Overman
|4
|35
|0
|15
|
B. Gulbranson
|B. Gulbranson
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Dunmore
|J. Dunmore
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Fenwick
|D. Fenwick
|4
|15
|0
|11
|
J. Valsin III
|J. Valsin III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Martinez
|D. Martinez
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Austin
|A. Austin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Grant
|J. Grant
|0-0
|0
|2
|
R. Cooper Jr.
|R. Cooper Jr.
|0-0
|0
|3
|
R. Wright
|R. Wright
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington
|A. Sappington
|5/7
|0
|9/10
|0
|
E. Hayes
|E. Hayes
|2/5
|0
|13/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN