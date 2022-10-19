|
|
|DUKE
|MIAMI
With newfound energy, Duke takes on Miami
After already eclipsing its win total from last season, Duke is clearly showing improvement.
But the Blue Devils are hungry for more, and they'll look to continue boosting their stock on Saturday when they visit Miami for an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown.
Duke (4-3, 1-2 ACC) finished last season with just three wins against nine losses. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator and first-year head coach Mike Elko has already lit a fire under the Blue Devils, and it was apparent in their game against North Carolina last Saturday.
Duke nearly knocked off UNC, but the Tar Heels scored the go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds left, winning the game 38-35. Despite the loss, the Blue Devils still showed a lot of fight.
"Couldn't be more proud with the way we battled," Elko said. "We knew we were going to have to. We knew it was going to be that kind of game where we were just going to have to keep trying to make plays to keep up with them."
Miami's situation is different considering it entered the season as Coastal Division favorites and with top-10 expectations in the national polls.
A three-game losing streak shattered the latter, and a home loss to North Carolina two weeks ago put a huge dent in Miami's plan to take the Coastal.
However, Miami snapped their losing skid last week with a 20-14 road win over Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes led 20-0 before the Hokies finally scored in the fourth quarter.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal raved about how his team has overcome injuries to several starters, including running back Henry Parrish Jr., wide receivers Key'Shawn Smith, Michael Redding III and Xavier Restrepo, and linebacker Waynmon Steed Jr.
In addition, star tight end Will Mallory left the Virginia Tech game due to a possible concussion.
"To be on the road and still find a way to win, those guys in there deserve all the credit," Cristobal said of his players. "They deserve all the credit. They deserve the praise for it."
The Canes will rely heavily on quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who struggled earlier this season. He is now on a roll, though, averaging 419 passing yards over his past two contests.
Van Dyke's top target is currently Colbie Young, who had nine catches for 110 yards and one touchdown against the Hokies. Running back Jaylan Knighton could also be a factor on Saturday.
Duke sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard is having a breakout season. He is completing 66.0 percent of his passes and thrown for nine touchdowns against four interceptions. He has also rushed for a team-high 420 yards and five TDs.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|228.6
|AVG PASS YDS
|323.2
|
|
|205.9
|AVG RUSH YDS
|144.3
|
|
|434.4
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|467.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|130/198
|1557
|9
|4
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|5/6
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|64
|420
|5
|74
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|73
|363
|6
|42
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|58
|307
|4
|20
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|37
|251
|2
|59
|
T. Moore
|T. Moore
|12
|78
|0
|17
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|4
|33
|0
|12
|
E. Weatherly
|E. Weatherly
|2
|16
|1
|14
|
R. Allen
|R. Allen
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Hubbard
|J. Hubbard
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|3
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun
|J. Calhoun
|29
|411
|2
|51
|
E. Pancol
|E. Pancol
|18
|296
|0
|81
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|27
|280
|3
|52
|
S. Hagans
|S. Hagans
|9
|146
|2
|41
|
N. Dalmolin
|N. Dalmolin
|16
|133
|2
|38
|
J. Robertson
|J. Robertson
|8
|104
|0
|38
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|13
|81
|0
|14
|
C. Finney
|C. Finney
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|2
|28
|0
|26
|
D. Harding Jr.
|D. Harding Jr.
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
M. Bowen-Sims
|M. Bowen-Sims
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
L. Diamont
|L. Diamont
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Moore
|T. Moore
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
N. Lampert
|N. Lampert
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Joiner
|D. Joiner
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham
|C. Ham
|9/15
|0
|29/29
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke
|T. Van Dyke
|141/221
|1648
|9
|4
|
J. Garcia
|J. Garcia
|20/29
|291
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr.
|H. Parrish Jr.
|76
|366
|4
|24
|
T. Franklin Jr.
|T. Franklin Jr.
|44
|202
|5
|26
|
J. Knighton
|J. Knighton
|35
|135
|0
|15
|
L. Stanley
|L. Stanley
|10
|65
|0
|14
|
T. Walden II
|T. Walden II
|5
|41
|1
|15
|
D. Perry
|D. Perry
|5
|31
|1
|17
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|3
|24
|0
|19
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Skinner
|J. Skinner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Van Dyke
|T. Van Dyke
|27
|1
|0
|9
|
R. Brinson
|R. Brinson
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|
J. Garcia
|J. Garcia
|2
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory
|W. Mallory
|23
|304
|0
|31
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|24
|260
|0
|30
|
F. Ladson Jr.
|F. Ladson Jr.
|21
|223
|1
|20
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|12
|192
|2
|39
|
M. Redding III
|M. Redding III
|14
|183
|1
|20
|
X. Restrepo
|X. Restrepo
|11
|172
|1
|52
|
C. Young
|C. Young
|12
|153
|2
|37
|
J. Skinner
|J. Skinner
|7
|117
|0
|30
|
H. Parrish Jr.
|H. Parrish Jr.
|13
|93
|2
|12
|
E. Arroyo
|E. Arroyo
|5
|66
|0
|29
|
J. Knighton
|J. Knighton
|4
|59
|0
|41
|
J. George
|J. George
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
R. Brinson
|R. Brinson
|5
|33
|0
|18
|
T. Franklin Jr.
|T. Franklin Jr.
|4
|31
|0
|12
|
K. Brantley
|K. Brantley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Horton
|I. Horton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Mammarelli
|D. Mammarelli
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Frierson
|G. Frierson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Kinchens
|K. Kinchens
|0-0
|0
|3
|
T. Stevenson
|T. Stevenson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales
|A. Borregales
|10/13
|0
|22/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN