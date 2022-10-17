|
|
|MISS
|LSU
LSU looks to hand No. 7 Ole Miss first loss
It was just two weeks ago that LSU hosted a top-10 team in a Southeastern Conference game.
Things didn't go well for the Tigers, as then-No. 8 Tennessee rolled to a 40-13 victory.
But LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) has a chance to redeem itself on Saturday when No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) makes the trip to Baton Rouge, La.
"Nobody really wants to be learning lessons after a loss," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "But they learned a lot about intentionality and purpose in terms of their preparation.
"I think two weeks later, it's -- I don't want to say a different team, but it's a team that has confidence. It's a team that knows that if they don't play clean, if they don't have an attention to detail, they'll have similar results that they did against Tennessee."
The Tigers bounced back from the loss to the Volunteers to win on the road against Florida last week, 45-35, in what Kelly called the team's "best performance offensively."
Jayden Daniels threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more.
"Now we got to be consistent," Kelly said. "Can't do it one week and then turn it off the next week and expect to win."
The Tigers had a 528-395 advantage in yards but allowed enough explosive plays to keep the Gators in the game.
LSU gave up a 51-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the contest and a 39-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter. An 81-yard TD scramble by Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on the first play of the fourth quarter helped cut a 42-21 deficit to 14 points, and the Gators brought it to within seven before the Tigers kicked a late field goal.
"We just have to be better at tackling," Kelly said.
If LSU doesn't tackle better, it's going to have a difficult time slowing down Ole Miss' high-powered offense. The Rebels lead the SEC in rushing offense (271.4 yards per game) and are fourth in total offense (502.9).
Ole Miss had 448 rushing yards and three scores on the ground in a 48-34 victory against visiting Auburn last Saturday.
"Obviously, you've got to be realistic at any level, but especially the SEC," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said. "That's not going to happen (every week).
"We've got to be consistent and run the ball really well. The numbers aren't going to be like that every week. People coach. They gear up to stop certain plays once you run them. It's not like we were just running normal inside zone and making all those yards."
Ole Miss, like LSU, allowed a series of big plays that kept its opponent in the game. The Rebels saw a 21-0 lead shrink to four points before they regained control.
Auburn's Tank Bigsby ran 50 yards for a touchdown and had another 50-yard run that led to a field goal.
Additionally, Auburn had pass completions of 32, 46 and 28 yards that led to touchdowns.
"We jumped out of some gaps and missed some tackles," Kiffin said. "That's usually what goes on in the run game for explosive runs."
The Rebels are the only team in the SEC West that hasn't lost a conference game, but LSU (tied with Alabama at 3-1) can match their record with a victory Saturday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|231.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|269.6
|
|
|271.1
|AVG RUSH YDS
|173.3
|
|
|502.6
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|442.9
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|100/162
|1488
|11
|6
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|8/17
|125
|2
|1
|
K. Dent
|K. Dent
|3/5
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|121
|720
|10
|48
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|100
|605
|7
|46
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|53
|371
|0
|36
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|14
|75
|4
|17
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|4
|63
|0
|36
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|6
|30
|0
|21
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
B. Miller
|B. Miller
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Woullard
|I. Woullard
|8
|11
|0
|5
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|4
|3
|1
|5
|
M. Jones
|M. Jones
|3
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|22
|507
|3
|72
|
M. Heath
|M. Heath
|23
|346
|3
|31
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|19
|278
|1
|61
|
M. Trigg
|M. Trigg
|17
|156
|3
|28
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|8
|119
|1
|39
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|6
|63
|1
|23
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|5
|58
|1
|18
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|4
|49
|0
|22
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|4
|26
|0
|16
|
C. Kelly
|C. Kelly
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
Q. Davis
|Q. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Battle
|M. Battle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Finley
|A. Finley
|0-0
|0
|2
|
D. Prince
|D. Prince
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jerkins
|D. Jerkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Young
|I. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz
|J. Cruz
|6/7
|0
|36/36
|0
|
C. Schanefelt
|C. Schanefelt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|144/208
|1564
|10
|1
|
G. Nussmeier
|G. Nussmeier
|24/39
|323
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|90
|403
|6
|25
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|49
|229
|3
|50
|
A. Goodwin
|A. Goodwin
|34
|198
|5
|47
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|34
|192
|4
|49
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|40
|154
|1
|20
|
K. Boutte
|K. Boutte
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
W. Howard
|W. Howard
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
N. Demas
|N. Demas
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers
|M. Nabers
|32
|418
|1
|60
|
B. Thomas Jr.
|B. Thomas Jr.
|19
|265
|3
|57
|
K. Boutte
|K. Boutte
|23
|245
|1
|40
|
J. Jenkins
|J. Jenkins
|18
|237
|4
|54
|
M. Taylor
|M. Taylor
|16
|134
|0
|17
|
K. Lacy
|K. Lacy
|13
|125
|0
|16
|
C. Hilton Jr.
|C. Hilton Jr.
|6
|98
|0
|51
|
J. Bech
|J. Bech
|10
|81
|1
|17
|
J. Emery Jr.
|J. Emery Jr.
|6
|78
|1
|39
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|11
|72
|0
|21
|
K. Taylor
|K. Taylor
|5
|55
|0
|26
|
N. Cain
|N. Cain
|4
|40
|0
|20
|
A. Goodwin
|A. Goodwin
|3
|15
|0
|14
|
E. Francioni
|E. Francioni
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Mashburn
|J. Mashburn
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville
|M. Baskerville
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Perkins
|H. Perkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
G. Brooks Jr.
|G. Brooks Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Ward
|J. Ward
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos
|D. Ramos
|4/6
|0
|29/30
|0
|
T. Finison
|T. Finison
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
GAST
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Wed 7:30pm ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
0
046.5 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
0
047 O/U
-3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
0
052.5 O/U
+13
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
0
068.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
0
050 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
IND
RUT
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
0
049 O/U
-29
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
059.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
055.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
058 O/U
-9
Sat 12:30pm
-
BGREEN
CMICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
0
058 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
060 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
0
065.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
0
047.5 O/U
-25
Sat 2:30pm PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
066.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
0
058 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
062 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
0
066 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
0
051 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
071 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
NWEST
MD
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
0
062 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
0
069.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
0
050.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
0
046.5 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
UL
0
052 O/U
-7
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
043 O/U
+21.5
Sat 6:00pm FLOF
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
041 O/U
+11
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
BOISE
AF
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UCF
ECU
0
065 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
0
050 O/U
-23.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
041.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036.5 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
056.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN