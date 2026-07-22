WATCH: 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges to make college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting cycle, will announce his college commitment on Wednesday during a special ceremony on CBS Sports HQ and streamed via CBS Sports' College Football YouTube channel.

Tennessee's top-rated in-state player, the No. 10 prospect overall and the second-best running back is deciding between Tennessee, Ole Miss and Ohio State. The leading star at Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tennessee) rushed for 1,749 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

Gabriel Georges has taken official visits to all there of his finalists and has more than 30 scholarship offers. Originally from Canada, Gabriel Georges spent a weekend at Tennessee last month, where he met with former Vols superstar Alvin Kamara, along with Tennessee freshman cornerback Jamyan Theodore and offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda. Gabriel Georges played with both last season at Baylor School.

Ohio State hosted Gabriel Georges in May, while Ole Miss received his most recent official visit during the weekend of June 12.

Where to watch David Gabriel Georges' decision

Dates: Wednesday, July 22

TV: CBS Sports HQ, 5:30 p.m. ET | Live stream: CBS Sports' College Football YouTube channel

Gabriel Georges' vision and contact balance separate him from others at the position. Glancing over his film, Georges allows blocks to develop, accelerates through traffic and rarely goes down on first contact. There is a violent edge to his running style without sacrificing patience or lateral quickness.

"I think he's got everything it takes to be the centerpiece of a national title-winning offense," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said. "We do not want to stamp running backs as five-star prospects unless we believe that they are true game-wreckers and that is Georges. Savion Hiter is already making plenty of noise this summer at Michigan, and we'll see what he does in his rookie campaign, but I grade Georges higher.

"I mean, there's a reason why this recruitment became what it did. He's a physical freak that's extremely hard to get on the ground. Everyone around him just raves about him and he also delivered in key moments against stacked boxes throughout his prep career. Reminds me a little bit of Quinshon Judkins with his run style, but he's kind of one of one."

Recent five-star RBs

Class Player School 247Sports ranking 2027 Kemon Spell Georgia (commit) No. 11 overall, No. 1 2027 David Gabriel Georges N/A No. 12 overall, No. 2 RB 2026 E.J. Crowell Alabama No. 18 overall, No. 1 RB 2026 Savion Hiter Michigan No. 21 overall, No. 2 RB 2023 CJ Baxter Texas No. 30 overall, No. 1 RB 2023 Reuben Owens II Texas A&M No. 31 overall, No. 2 RB 2022 Nicholas Singleton Penn State No. 19 overall, No. 1 RB 2021 TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State No. 11 overall, No. 1 RB 2021 Donovan Edwards Michigan No. 33 overall, No. 2 RB

Ivins notes that Gabriel Georges embraces his role in pass protection and has positional versatility as a receiving threat out of the backfield. That strength gives offensive coordinators options. Georges is not simply a highly rated prospect -- he is a potential instant-impact true freshman at a Power Four program with future NFL traits.