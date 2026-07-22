WATCH: 5-star RB David Gabriel Georges to make college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, one of the top players in the 2027 recruiting cycle, will announce his college commitment on Wednesday during a special ceremony on CBS Sports HQ and streamed via CBS Sports' College Football YouTube channel.
Tennessee's top-rated in-state player, the No. 10 prospect overall and the second-best running back is deciding between Tennessee, Ole Miss and Ohio State. The leading star at Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tennessee) rushed for 1,749 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.
Gabriel Georges has taken official visits to all there of his finalists and has more than 30 scholarship offers. Originally from Canada, Gabriel Georges spent a weekend at Tennessee last month, where he met with former Vols superstar Alvin Kamara, along with Tennessee freshman cornerback Jamyan Theodore and offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda. Gabriel Georges played with both last season at Baylor School.
Ohio State hosted Gabriel Georges in May, while Ole Miss received his most recent official visit during the weekend of June 12.
Where to watch David Gabriel Georges' decision
Dates: Wednesday, July 22
TV: CBS Sports HQ, 5:30 p.m. ET | Live stream: CBS Sports' College Football YouTube channel
Gabriel Georges' vision and contact balance separate him from others at the position. Glancing over his film, Georges allows blocks to develop, accelerates through traffic and rarely goes down on first contact. There is a violent edge to his running style without sacrificing patience or lateral quickness.
"I think he's got everything it takes to be the centerpiece of a national title-winning offense," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said. "We do not want to stamp running backs as five-star prospects unless we believe that they are true game-wreckers and that is Georges. Savion Hiter is already making plenty of noise this summer at Michigan, and we'll see what he does in his rookie campaign, but I grade Georges higher.
"I mean, there's a reason why this recruitment became what it did. He's a physical freak that's extremely hard to get on the ground. Everyone around him just raves about him and he also delivered in key moments against stacked boxes throughout his prep career. Reminds me a little bit of Quinshon Judkins with his run style, but he's kind of one of one."
Recent five-star RBs
Class
Player
School
247Sports ranking
2027
Kemon Spell
Georgia (commit)
No. 11 overall, No. 1
2027
David Gabriel Georges
N/A
No. 12 overall, No. 2 RB
2026
E.J. Crowell
No. 18 overall, No. 1 RB
2026
Savion Hiter
Michigan
No. 21 overall, No. 2 RB
2023
CJ Baxter
No. 30 overall, No. 1 RB
2023
Reuben Owens II
No. 31 overall, No. 2 RB
2022
Nicholas Singleton
No. 19 overall, No. 1 RB
2021
TreVeyon Henderson
Ohio State
No. 11 overall, No. 1 RB
2021
Donovan Edwards
Michigan
No. 33 overall, No. 2 RB
Ivins notes that Gabriel Georges embraces his role in pass protection and has positional versatility as a receiving threat out of the backfield. That strength gives offensive coordinators options. Georges is not simply a highly rated prospect -- he is a potential instant-impact true freshman at a Power Four program with future NFL traits.