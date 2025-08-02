Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-0)
- L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
-
2:21
Clips: Louisville competes during second day of fall camp
-
2:13
Clips: First day of fall camp for Louisville Cardinals
-
1:17
Jeff Brohm: We expect to have depth on the offensive line once again
-
2:49
Louisville football has a hot start to fall camp
-
1:14
North Hardin DL Josiah Hope details relationship with Louisville
-
0:36
Louisville players 'ready to go' as start of camp nears
-
3:14
Louisville offense grabs attention at ACC Kickoff
-
1:17
Louisville offense has a ton of weapons
-
1:16
Michael McCammon on Louisville's new transfer QB - Miller Moss
-
1:00
Louisville WR Chris Bell displays leadership, confidence ahead of 2025 season
-
2:01
Confident Louisville has its day at the ACC Kickoff
-
1:56
ACC Media Days: Louisville & Georgia Tech Look Like Dark Horses in ACC This Year
-
1:27
Louisville football on quite a recruiting run with the Class of 2026
-
2:35
Tom Jurich speaks to media after ceremony honoring him on Louisville's campus
-
20:40
Can Louisville Capitalize On A Favorable 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:01
Vince Marrow wanted to part of what Jeff Brohm is building at Louisville
-
1:16
2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Briggs Cherry
-
1:23
QB Briggs Cherry has "quality reps" at Louisville camp
-
1:29
Louisville's Jeff Brohm is one of the most underrated coaches in the country
-
1:42
Louisville prepped for postseason baseball
Top DeVuan Jones News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-0, 180 lbs
|Birthplace: Louisville, KY
|Class: Freshman