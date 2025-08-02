Skip to Main Content
player headshot

Louisville • #49 • WR

DeVuan Jones

player headshot
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-0)
  • L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
CLEM
 0-0 0-0
DUKE
 0-0 0-0
FSU
 0-0 0-0
GATECH
 0-0 0-0
UNC
 0-0 0-0
NCST
 0-0 0-0
UVA
 0-0 0-0
WAKE
 0-0 0-0
BC
 0-0 0-0
MIAMI
 0-0 0-0
PITT
 0-0 0-0
CUSE
 0-0 0-0
VATECH
 0-0 0-0
LVILLE
 0-0 0-0
CAL
 0-0 0-0
STNFRD
 0-0 0-0
SMU
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    Clips: Louisville competes during second day of fall camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    Clips: First day of fall camp for Louisville Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Jeff Brohm: We expect to have depth on the offensive line once again

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Louisville football has a hot start to fall camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    North Hardin DL Josiah Hope details relationship with Louisville

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Louisville players 'ready to go' as start of camp nears

  • Image thumbnail
    3:14

    Louisville offense grabs attention at ACC Kickoff

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Louisville offense has a ton of weapons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Michael McCammon on Louisville's new transfer QB - Miller Moss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Louisville WR Chris Bell displays leadership, confidence ahead of 2025 season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Confident Louisville has its day at the ACC Kickoff

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    ACC Media Days: Louisville & Georgia Tech Look Like Dark Horses in ACC This Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Louisville football on quite a recruiting run with the Class of 2026

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Tom Jurich speaks to media after ceremony honoring him on Louisville's campus

  • Image thumbnail
    20:40

    Can Louisville Capitalize On A Favorable 2025 Schedule | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Vince Marrow wanted to part of what Jeff Brohm is building at Louisville

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Briggs Cherry

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    QB Briggs Cherry has "quality reps" at Louisville camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Louisville's Jeff Brohm is one of the most underrated coaches in the country

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Louisville prepped for postseason baseball

Top DeVuan Jones News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-0, 180 lbs
Birthplace: Louisville, KY
Class: Freshman