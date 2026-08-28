Previous versions of the QB TIers told you why and how the position became so deep. It also reminded you who's been consistent at the position.

But perhaps this nugget is the best thing to keep in mind with Fantasy quarterbacks:

Between eight and 10 of the top 12 quarterbacks in each of 2021-25 were on playoff teams. Want a good Fantasy QB? Make sure he's on a playoff contender.

And this nugget is the most frustrating:

Between five and six of the top 12 quarterbacks in 2023-25 were also in the top 12 the previous year. So there is some turnover there -- just like there's turnover in who's in the playoffs every year.

And if you needed a reminder on what to do in drafts with quarterbacks, just start counting quarterbacks.





Still deciding when to draft your quarterback? Check out the Fantasy Football must-draft list for Jamey Eisenberg and the entire Fantasy Football Today team's favorite QB targets for 2026!

Tier 1

Rounds 3-6

Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 3668 RUYDS 579 TD 39 INT 10 FPTS/G 24.4 Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 2549 RUYDS 349 TD 23 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.7 Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 4394 RUYDS 450 TD 35 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.3 Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 1809 RUYDS 41 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 21

There will be people in your home leagues that take quarterbacks before Round 3. Let them. Don't panic. Don't reach. The demand for quarterbacks in one-QB leagues is naturally limited, and the supply for good quarterbacks is strong in 2026.

That said, all four of these quarterbacks have potential to finish as the best QB in Fantasy. It would not be a big mistake to target whoever is available last among these four, provided it's at a value. Just don't get mad at yourself if you don't get any of them.

All four will be very early Round 1 picks in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 2

Rounds 6-7

Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 3224 RUYDS 421 TD 33 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.9 Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 1262 RUYDS 278 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.6

I'd expect Hurts and Daniels to be the next quarterbacks off the board after those first four. Both have the built-in edge with their rushing, and both could improve their passing numbers with new playcallers. They represent good value since they have some outstanding upside and can be had a round after the first four.

Both of these quarterbacks will be top-15 picks (probably top-12 picks) in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 3

Round 8

Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 3727 RUYDS 498 TD 28 INT 13 FPTS/G 21.2 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year 2025 Stats PAYDS 4552 RUYDS 177 TD 32 INT 10 FPTS/G 22 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 4007 RUYDS 359 TD 38 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.3 Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. 2025 Stats PAYDS 3942 RUYDS 383 TD 31 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.9

Expect a surge in quarterback drafting starting in Round 8 in those home leagues. And these are the four to bank on being off the board first -- in any order. They all have good upside without too much downside.

Between the four QBs, there have been just three seasons below 19 Fantasy points per game in the past three years (Caleb Williams' 2024 rookie year, Dak Prescott's eight-game 2024 season, Trevor Lawrence's injury-shortened 2024). Yes, that means Herbert has averaged at least 19 Fantasy points for the entirety of his six-year career, and now he's mind-melding with savvy playcaller Mike McDaniel. That sounds good.

These quarterbacks will be top-24 overall picks in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 4

Rounds 10-11

The depth of the quarterback position shows itself in the fourth tier. A pretty simple case can be made for each of these names to exceed their Draft Day value, and the downside for them isn't that terrible, save for injury-related issues.

Kinda makes me want to focus on this group rather than any of the previous tiers.

Just keep in mind that waiting on quarterback isn't a bad option, especially if you keep finding players at other positions you like in the first eight rounds.

Another option is to take two of these quarterbacks (or one of these quarterbacks and one of the quarterbacks in Tier 5). This especially makes sense in 14-team leagues, but not in smaller 10-or-fewer-team formats. The more quarterbacks available on the waiver wire, the less important it is to carry two. I'd lean against carrying two quarterbacks in a 12-team league unless the value on one or both QBs is impossible to pass up.

These quarterbacks will be top-50 picks in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 5

Rounds 12+

The only reason why this list is as long as it is is because of two-QB leagues. You can make a case for any of the first six names to be worth rostering in a one-QB league pretty easily; the rest not so much.

I can't stress enough how deep the quarterback position is. Everyone from Love to Mayfield has top-12 potential. In fact, if you read just this list of names and see four or more QBs you'd be okay starting, then you should definitely wait on drafting the position.

The first six names will be wiped out by pick 80 in Superflex/two-QB leagues.