The notion of some running backs ratcheting up the rankings once preseason games started dissipated quickly ... and a few running back injuries became the storyline. 

Christian McCaffrey missed practice (and got better). Ashton Jeanty got hurt in practice. Jeremiyah Love got hurt in a preseason game. Breece Hall got hurt in practice. Josh Jacobs got hurt in practice, and right when he got better, his off-field issues became a much greater concern. 

Now more than ever, running back tiers should help you highlight the gaps between which RBs are great, which are very good, which ones are startable, and which ones could make your Fantasy Football team struggle. 

Running backs will continue evolving all the way up until Week 1, which is somehow still about a month away from the time this story publishes. A smart Fantasy drafter will stay on top of the news and make draft plan changes accordingly. For now, all of the running back changes have deepened the position and made it a little bit easier to draft with confidence. 

Is it enough to alter draft strategies? No, but at least you now know of more options once you get past the first few tiers.

These Tiers are based on half-PPR; important to note because we offer full-PPR and non-PPR rankings. This should help you have an idea where these players will get taken in your drafts.   

Looking for the right running backs to build around in 2026? See which players Jamey Eisenberg and the Fantasy Football Today team are targeting on the Fantasy Football must-draft list for Draft Day!

Tier 1

Round 1 in half-PPR

player headshot
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
DET Detroit
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1223
REC
77
REYDS
616
TD
18
FPTS/G
19.3
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
ATL Atlanta • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1478
REC
79
REYDS
820
TD
11
FPTS/G
19.5
player headshot
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1585
REC
46
REYDS
378
TD
20
FPTS/G
20.0
player headshot
Christian McCaffrey RB
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1202
REC
102
REYDS
924
TD
17
FPTS/G
21.5
player headshot
Chase Brown RB
CIN Cincinnati • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1019
REC
69
REYDS
437
TD
11
FPTS/G
14.6
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1621
REC
33
REYDS
291
TD
14
FPTS/G
16.8


Pretty self-explanatory group of mega-stud running backs worth a first-round pick. All of them have the potential for 18-plus half-PPR points per game. Maybe there's an argument that Chase Brown doesn't belong, but he has not only been solid in each of his past two seasons (at least 14 half-PPR points per game in each), but he has also shown flashes of being a monster close to the level of Robinson and Gibbs when the Bengals have given him a lot of work. That's in play this season, given the lack of running back improvements they made this offseason.

Tier 2

Round 2 in half-PPR

player headshot
De'Von Achane RB
MIA Miami • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1350
REC
67
REYDS
488
TD
12
FPTS/G
18.1
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
545
REC
32
REYDS
192
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.3
player headshot
Kenneth Walker III RB
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1027
REC
31
REYDS
282
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.4
player headshot
Saquon Barkley RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1140
REC
37
REYDS
273
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.4
player headshot
Derrick Henry RB
BAL Baltimore • #22
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1595
REC
15
REYDS
150
TD
16
FPTS/G
16.0

Don't be surprised to see Achane or Henry taken closer to the names in the first tier. Walker could also get there -- a minor injury late in camp doesn't seem to be slowing his momentum.

This is a good group to expect at least 15 half-PPR points per game from.

Tier 3

Round 3 in half-PPR

player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
LV Las Vegas • #2
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
975
REC
55
REYDS
346
TD
10
FPTS/G
12.8
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DAL Dallas • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1201
REC
35
REYDS
137
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.1
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1252
REC
36
REYDS
281
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.4
player headshot
Jeremiyah Love RB
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie

This is when you might be comfortable taking a chance on an injured back like Jeanty or Love. Both are available at a discount here, albeit for good reason, but it's a key to Fantasy success when you "buy the dip." It's just a matter of whether or not you can stomach any early-season issues these guys will have because of their ailments. 

If you don't want to deal with those discounted RBs, there's either of the two Williamses, both of whom offer some pretty solid stability as the lead backs in strong offenses. Makes both of them quality picks in Round 3.  

I don't think it's a mistake to expect at least 13.5 half-PPR points per game from this tier.

Tier 4

Rounds 4-5 in half-PPR

player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
NO New Orleans • #3
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1107
REC
36
REYDS
292
TD
13
FPTS/G
14.9
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1065
REC
36
REYDS
350
TD
6
FPTS/G
11.9
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
CHI Chicago • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1087
REC
34
REYDS
299
TD
10
FPTS/G
13.2
player headshot
Bucky Irving RB
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
588
REC
30
REYDS
277
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
player headshot
Quinshon Judkins RB
CLE Cleveland • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
827
REC
26
REYDS
171
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.2
player headshot
Cam Skattebo RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #44
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
410
REC
24
REYDS
207
TD
7
FPTS/G
16

It's notable that a tier of six players is expected to last two rounds. That speaks to the limited supply of decent-enough No. 2 running backs. 

Etienne should be the primary back for a potent Saints offense. Swift has had a grand training camp in Chicago and seems poised to begin the year as the feature back with Kyle Monangai sidelined and perhaps unavailable in early September. We know Judkins can be a workhorse in Cleveland; we're not sure if Skattebo will be given the same chance in New York but his game is impossible to ignore, and while it's been a few years since we've seen Hall average over 13.5 half-PPR points per game, there is a fair argument to make that he can get there again. You may see Hall go a full tier higher, something I personally don't agree with. 

Every RB in this tier should be gone by the end of Round 5, if not the middle, and all have a profile that offers at least 12.5 half-PPR points per game.

Tier 5

Rounds 6-7 in half-PPR

player headshot
Jadarian Price RB
SEA Seattle • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
David Montgomery RB
HOU Houston • #32
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
716
REC
24
REYDS
192
TD
9
FPTS/G
9.9
player headshot
Bhayshul Tuten RB
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
307
REC
10
REYDS
79
TD
7
FPTS/G
5.6
player headshot
Josh Jacobs RB
GB Green Bay • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
929
REC
36
REYDS
282
TD
14
FPTS/G
14.6
player headshot
Jonathon Brooks RB
CAR Carolina • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
player headshot
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
603
REC
32
REYDS
345
TD
9
FPTS/G
11.6

This is where Jacobs landed in my half-PPR Tiers in the wake of misdemeanor charges being filed by the local police. Once charged, Jacobs is subject to a suspension that could be as long as eight games. That has to be taken into account when drafting him. Of course, just because he might get suspended doesn't mean it's imminent. You should be comfortable drafting Jacobs at this spot, maybe even a shade sooner.  

You're hoping for these guys to at least hold down an 11 half-PPR average in their starts, save for Jacobs, who could easily be at least two points per game better.

Tier 6

Round 8 in half-PPR

player headshot
Rico Dowdle RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1076
REC
39
REYDS
297
TD
7
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
805
REC
9
REYDS
68
TD
8
FPTS/G
8.0
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
TEN Tennessee • #20
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
1082
REC
33
REYDS
206
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.0
player headshot
TreVeyon Henderson RB
NE New England • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
911
REC
35
REYDS
221
TD
10
FPTS/G
11.1
player headshot
Jordan Mason RB
MIN Minnesota • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
758
REC
14
REYDS
51
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.6
player headshot
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
958
REC
40
REYDS
333
TD
8
FPTS/G
12.3


Tier 7

Rounds 9-11 in half-PPR

player headshot
J.K. Dobbins RB
DEN Denver • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
772
REC
11
REYDS
37
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
Blake Corum RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
746
REC
8
REYDS
36
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.0
player headshot
MarShawn Lloyd RB
GB Green Bay • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
player headshot
Mike Washington Jr. RB
LV Las Vegas • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Kyle Monangai RB
CHI Chicago • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
783
REC
18
REYDS
164
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.1
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
511
REC
30
REYDS
223
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.4
player headshot
Kenneth Gainwell RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
537
REC
73
REYDS
486
TD
8
FPTS/G
10.9
player headshot
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
JAC Jacksonville • #24
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
500
REC
3
REYDS
30
TD
6
FPTS/G
7.0
player headshot
Jonah Coleman RB
DEN Denver • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
572
REC
40
REYDS
218
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.2
player headshot
RJ Harvey RB
DEN Denver • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
540
REC
47
REYDS
356
TD
12
FPTS/G
12.2
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
730
REC
20
REYDS
144
TD
12
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
548
REC
28
REYDS
199
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.9
player headshot
Woody Marks RB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
703
REC
24
REYDS
208
TD
5
FPTS/G
8.7


Tier 8

Rounds 12+ in half-PPR (and pretty much any format)

player headshot
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
283
REC
45
REYDS
264
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
player headshot
Ray Davis RB
BUF Buffalo • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
275
REC
10
REYDS
86
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.5
player headshot
Tyler Allgeier RB
ARI Arizona • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
514
REC
14
REYDS
96
TD
8
FPTS/G
6.8
player headshot
Emmett Johnson RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Kaelon Black RB
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
player headshot
Keaton Mitchell RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
341
REC
9
REYDS
63
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.3
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #22
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
61
REC
3
REYDS
25
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.9
player headshot
Tank Bigsby RB
PHI Philadelphia • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
356
REC
3
REYDS
32
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.2
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
DET Detroit • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
462
REC
19
REYDS
101
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.0
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
ATL Atlanta • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
RUYDS
400
REC
8
REYDS
25
TD
2
FPTS/G
3.4
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