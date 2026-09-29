Injuries hit us hard once again in Week 3, and Fantasy managers will look to the waiver wire for help. Running back is the biggest concern now after De'Von Achane (ACL) was lost for the season, and we also don't know when Breece Hall (thigh) and Travis Etienne (hamstring) will return to the field.



We also had some big injuries at receiver with Justin Jefferson (ankle), Mike Evans (ribs) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) all getting hurt in Week 3. All three appear to have avoided serious injuries, but we're not sure if any of them will play in Week 4.



Baker Mayfield (thumb) was the biggest injury at quarterback, and he's expected to miss at least three weeks. And while we avoided a major injury at tight end, there are streaming options to consider for Week 4, as well as DST and kicker options.



This is a good week to spend some FAAB on running back replacements like Braelon Allen (49 percent rostered on CBS Sports), Jaylen Wright (7 percent), Ollie Gordon II (3 percent) and Alvin Kamara (68 percent). Keenan Allen (29 percent) is likely the best receiver you'll find in the majority of leagues. Still, I love several tight ends this week, including Darren Waller (26 percent) and Kenyon Sadiq (44 percent).



Remember, bye weeks start in Week 5, so now is a good time to plan ahead on the waiver wire. We don't like injuries, but players who benefit with more playing time can help win Fantasy leagues. You don't want to miss out on any potential league winners.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

QB | RB | WR| TE

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Baker Mayfield (thumb), Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Jayden Daniels (elbow)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyler Murray (77 percent rostered) and Sam Darnold (66 percent). It's been a rough start to the season for Murray, who suffered a concussion in Week 1 against Green Bay, missed Week 2 at Chicago and then lost Justin Jefferson (ankle) for Week 3 at Minnesota. I still expect Murray to be a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and I would add him where available heading into Week 4 against Miami, especially if Jefferson is able to play. ... Darnold returned in Week 3 at Washington from his one-game absence with a hip injury and scored 35.7 Fantasy points. He has the chance for another solid outing in Week 4 against the Chargers, and Darnold might have to carry the offense with the run game struggling. Darnold and Drew Lock have combined for 614 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in the past two games.



Drop candidates: Drake Maye (98 percent rostered), Justin Herbert (93 percent) and Baker Mayfield (77 percent). I still have faith that Maye and Herbert will be fantasy-relevant this season, but you can drop them for quarterbacks who are performing better heading into Week 4. Maye has scored 11.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, and you can't start him in Week 4 at Buffalo. Hopefully, when A.J. Brown (ankle) is healthy, we'll see the best of Maye to close the season. The schedule also starts to improve in Week 5 when he faces Las Vegas, the Jets, Chicago, Miami, Green Bay and Detroit for six games in a row. ... Herbert has scored 15.3 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. He has a brutal stretch of games coming up with Seattle in Week 5, Denver in Week 6, a bye in Week 7, the Rams in Week 8, Houston in Week 9 and Baltimore in Week 10. I'm not sure when you'll be excited to start Herbert in those matchups. ... Mayfield (thumb) is out for at least three weeks, and I'm not sure you'll start him when healthy. He has scored 14.2 Fantasy points or less in all three games this season.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats PAYDS 652 RUYDS 25 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.8 In Week 3 at San Francisco, we got the Brissett performance we've been waiting for when he was 38-of-52 passing for 280 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he added a rushing touchdown for 29.6 Fantasy points. He has two favorable upcoming matchups at the Giants in Week 3 and against Detroit in Week 4, and Brissett is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in those outings. He should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats PAYDS 294 RUYDS 14 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.6 Mariota would be No. 1 on this list if he were guaranteed to start in Week 4 against the Colts, but Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to practice, which gives him a chance to play. That said, if Mariota does start against Indianapolis, then he's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues and should be added for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mariota just scored 26.4 Fantasy points in Week 3 against Seattle, and the Colts are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats PAYDS 783 RUYDS 36 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.6 Smith is coming off his best game in Week 3 at Detroit with 32.1 Fantasy points, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 4 against Chicago. The Bears are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and the Jets might have to rely more on Smith with Breece Hall (thigh) out. Smith is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS IND -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 611 RUYDS 19 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.4 Jones has yet to have a good Fantasy outing with 13.4 points or less in all three games, but his best performance could happen in Week 4 against Washington. The Commanders are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Jones is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be added where needed for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kirk Cousins QB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats PAYDS 661 RUYDS -2 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.9 Cousins has thrown three touchdown passes in all three games this season against Miami, the Chargers and New Orleans, and he scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points in each of his past two outings. Brock Bowers made his 2026 debut in Week 3 against the Saints, and Cousins now has an elite weapon to use in the passing game. It doesn't appear like Fernando Mendoza will start any time soon, and Cousins is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. I don't love his next two games against Kansas City and New England, but Cousins could continue to surprise us like he has on more than one occasion this year. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats PAYDS 587 RUYDS 105 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.3 Watson has played well in the past two games, and he is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. He should be added where needed for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Watson has scored at least 23.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland, and he's averaging 35 rushing yards per game for the season. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 4 against Pittsburgh, but Watson could surprise us again with another solid performance on Thursday night. He also faces the Jets in Week 5, which is a more favorable matchup if you're looking ahead. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 256 RUYDS -2 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.2 Penix had a solid 2026 debut in Week 3 at Green Bay with 16.1 Fantasy points and hopefully, he'll continue to improve as the season goes on. He's worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues, and he should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. His upcoming schedule isn't the best, but he could be started in deeper formats if needed in Week 4 at New Orleans. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE PIT -2.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 700 RUYDS 12 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.8 Rodgers just had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Cincinnati with 28.7 Fantasy points, and hopefully, he can build off that performance heading into Week 4 at Cleveland. It's not the easiest of matchups, but Rodgers could be useful in Week 5 against Indianapolis. He's worth stashing in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Jameis Winston QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 229 RUYDS 15 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 4.3 Winston had a down game in Week 3 against Tennessee with just 6.1 Fantasy points, but the weather wasn't ideal in his first start in place of Jaxson Dart (knee). Winston is expected to remain the starter despite the Giants adding J.J. McCarthy via a trade from Minnesota on Monday, and New York's upcoming schedule is great, with games against Arizona, Washington and New Orleans in the next three weeks. Winston is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB in deeper leagues, and he could be started if needed against the Cardinals in Week 4. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, you can stash McCarthy (3 percent rostered) in case he eventually takes over for Winston later in the year. Jalon Daniels QB TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 9 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G -1.1 Daniels will start for Baker Mayfield (thumb) for potentially the next three games, and Daniels is worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 15 percent of your remaining FAAB. He has two decent matchups in Week 4 against Green Bay and Week 5 at Dallas before facing Pittsburgh in Week 6, and then we'll see if Mayfield can return. Daniels could help Fantasy managers with his rushing ability and hopefully, he can overcome Tampa Bay's struggling offensive line. Ideally, Daniels plays well against the Packers, and then we can start him in Week 5 against the Cowboys if needed. Case Keenum QB CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 38 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 247 RUYDS 6 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 28.4 We don't know who the Bears plan to start in Week 4 against the Jets since Caleb Williams (hamstring) could return after sitting out Week 3 against Philadelphia, or Tyson Bagent could get the starting nod. Keenum started against the Eagles and played well with 28.5 Fantasy points, and it's worth adding him in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. I thought Keenum played well against Philadelphia, and I would prefer to see him start instead of Bagent if Williams is still hurt.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: De'Von Achane (knee), Breece Hall (thigh), Travis Etienne (hamstring), Rico Dowdle (toe), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Jordan Mason (thumb), Jonah Coleman (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (knee), Dylan Sampson (knee), Isiah Pacheco (back), Jaylen Wright (neck) and James Conner (foot)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Rachaad White (76 percent rostered), Woody Marks (73 percent), Emmett Johnson (72 percent), Mike Washington Jr. (70 percent), Zach Charbonnet (69 percent) and Alvin Kamara (68 percent). You got lucky if you used White as a flex in Week 3 against Seattle since he caught a touchdown, but he only had one catch for the 6-yard score on one target, along with eight carries for 35 yards. We'll see what happens with Austin Ekeler now joining the Commanders ahead of Week 4, but I still expect White to be the third-down back in Washington. He remains a good stash candidate in all leagues. ... Marks rushed for a touchdown in Week 3 at Indianapolis, and he finished the game with five carries for 15 yards and the score and one catch for 6 yards on one target. David Montgomery continues to struggle running the ball, so we'll see if Marks takes on a bigger role as the season goes on. He's a good stash candidate in all leagues. ... Johnson had a down game in Week 3 at Miami with only six carries for 17 yards, but he remains one of the best lottery tickets to stash in all leagues as the handcuff for Kenneth Walker III.

If Walker were to miss any time, then Johnson would be a top-20 Fantasy running back. ... Washington is another lottery ticket running back to stash as the handcuff to Ashton Jeanty, and Washington just had five carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 at New Orleans. If Jeanty were to miss any time, then Washington would be a top-20 Fantasy running back. ... Charbonnet should be added in all leagues since he can return to action as early as Week 5. And he could step into a big role right away since Jadarian Price has struggled for the Seahawks. ... Kamara should be added in all leagues with Travis Etienne (hamstring) hurt. Kamara will share touches with Kendre Miller and potentially CJ Donaldson, but Kamara likely has the most value of the healthy running backs in New Orleans. He missed Week 1 at Detroit with a knee injury, but he combined for 18 carries for 51 yards and six catches for 15 yards on seven targets in the past two games against Baltimore and Las Vegas. Kamara has flex potential in all formats for as long as Etienne is out.



Drop candidates: De'Von Achane (100 percent rostered), MarShawn Lloyd (89 percent) and Tank Bigsby (70 percent). Achane is out for the season, and you can drop him in all redraft leagues. ... Lloyd has struggled as the lead running back in Green Bay, scoring 8.6 PPR points or less in all three games. He continues to share touches with Kaleb Johnson and Christopher Brooks, and we're waiting to find out if Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List) will return this season. It's not all on Lloyd since Green Bay's offensive line has been a disaster. Still, you can drop him in all 10-team leagues and 12-team formats as well if you need a roster spot. ... Saquon Barkley was active in Week 3 at Chicago, and Bigsby didn't have a carry with only one catch for 5 yards on one target, including a lost fumble. He remains a good handcuff to stash, but you can drop him if you need a roster spot as long as Barkley is healthy.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 4 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 We don't know how long Breece Hall (thigh) will be out, but Allen is now the lead running back for the Jets for the foreseeable future. He faces the Bears in Week 4, Cleveland in Week 5, New England in Week 6 and Allen should be considered at least a flex option in all of those matchups. For the season, Allen has 19 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown and four catches for 11 yards on five targets. He should be added for at least 20 percent of your remaining FAAB. Isaiah Davis (1 percent rostered) will also share touches with Allen while Hall is out, although Davis doesn't have a carry or catch this season. Davis can be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB in deeper leagues. Jaylen Wright RB MIA Miami • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -11.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 10 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.6 Ollie Gordon II - 3 percent rostered De'Von Achane (knee) is out for the season with a torn ACL, and the Dolphins will lean on Gordon and Wright as the replacement options. Long-term, I expect Wright to be the better Miami running back, but he missed Week 3 against Kansas City with a foot injury and is considered day to day heading into Week 4 at Minnesota. Gordon played against the Chiefs when Achane was injured and had 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 14 yards on three targets. In 2025, Achane left Week 14 against the Jets with an injury and didn't play in Week 18 against New England. Wright had 24 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Jets, as well as 13 carries for 23 yards and two catches for 17 yards against the Patriots. Gordon had five carries for 17 yards and a touchdown against the Jets and nine carries for 9 yards, along with one catch for 2 yards, against the Patriots. This is a different coaching staff, so we'll see who gets more work in Achane's absence. Keep in mind, Achane wasn't having a great start to the season in this offense, and I don't expect Wright or Gordon to be an upgrade. Given Wright's injury, you can spend up to 15 percent of your remaining FAAB in Gordon for Week 4. But I would rather stash Wright for 10-15 percent of your FAAB since I expect him to eventually be better than Gordon as the season goes on. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 44 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 We don't know how long Travis Etienne (hamstring) will be out, but Alvin Kamara, Miller and potentially CJ Donaldson will share touches until Etienne is back. I give Kamara the slight nod as the best running back to roster, but Miller can help Fantasy managers as well. In Week 1 at Detroit, Miller had nine carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and no targets, but Kamara was inactive. With Kamara back in Week 2, Miller was a healthy scratch. He played in Week 3 against Las Vegas and had four carries for 14 yards and two catches for 5 yards on three targets. We'll see if his role changes without Etienne, and Miller is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. His upcoming games are against Atlanta in Week 4 and Minnesota in Week 5, and both of those defenses are top-five in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Keaton Mitchell RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 4 REYDS 10 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Mitchell had a solid game in Week 3 at Buffalo with eight carries for 52 yards and three catches for minus-5 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He played 38 percent of the snaps, which was his most action of the season, and he should continue to get work in tandem with Omarion Hampton. Mitchell could also be a potential lottery ticket if Hampton were to miss any time. He's a good stash candidate on your bench for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Handcuffs to stash:



These are handcuffs to stash on your bench if you have an open roster spot. They could be league winners if the starter ever got hurt, but these running backs mostly have minimal Fantasy value as backups. They are listed in the order that I want to stash them on my bench.



Brian Robinson Jr. - 39 percent rostered

Emanuel Wilson - 53 percent rostered

Tyler Allgeier - 59 percent rostered

Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 51 percent rostered

Tyjae Spears - 54 percent rostered

Tyler Goodson - 1 percent rostered

Samaje Perine - 13 percent rostered

Justice Hill - 20 percent rostered

Najee Harris - 11 percent rostered

Seth McGowan - 7 percent rostered

Ty Johnson - 4 percent rostered

Injuries: Justin Jefferson (ankle), Jalen Coker (quadriceps), Puka Nacua (hip), Mike Evans (ribs), Nico Collins (hamstring), A.J. Brown (ankle), Alec Pierce (heel), Jayden Reed (back), Caleb Douglas (ankle), Adonai Mitchell (finger), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist), Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), Tank Dell (knee), Jalen McMillan (knee) and Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle)



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jordan Addison (78 percent rostered), Tre Tucker (77 percent), Dontayvion Wicks (68 percent) and Jakobi Meyers (67 percent). Addison is a must-add heading into Week 4 with Jefferson (ankle) injured. He left Week 3 at Tampa Bay, and Addison had his best game of the season with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. It was also the first full game for Kyler Murray. Hopefully, Addison will continue to be productive when Jefferson is healthy, which could be as early as Week 4 against Miami. Tucker only had four catches for 43 yards on four targets in Week 3 at New Orleans, but he should still be rostered in all leagues. He is a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and you saw his upside in Week 2 at the Chargers when he had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Brock Bowers is back now for the Raiders, and Tucker is the No. 2 target at best for Kirk Cousins.

But this offense is performing well heading into Week 4, and Tucker will have plenty of positive moments as the season goes on. ... Wicks had a down game in Week 3 at Chicago with two catches for 32 yards on five targets, but the entire passing game was off for the Eagles. I still want to roster Wicks where available, and he scored at least 12.4 PPR points in each of his first two games. He should be second on Philadelphia in targets behind DeVonta Smith until Dallas Goedert (knee) is back. Wicks should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 4 against the Rams. ... Meyers looked great in Week 3 against New England with seven catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He didn't do much in the first two weeks of the season with a combined three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on three targets against Cleveland and Denver, but the Patriots game might have moved him ahead of Brian Thomas Jr. in the pecking order for Trevor Lawrence. It's a good idea to stash Meyers where available, in case his Week 3 performance is a sign of things to come.



Drop candidates: Rashod Bateman (89 percent rostered), Brian Thomas Jr. (89 percent), Marvin Harrison Jr. (86 percent), Xavier Worthy (83 percent) and Quentin Johnston (83 percent). Bateman has played two games with Zay Flowers, and Bateman combined for two catches for 37 yards on four targets in those outings. We'll see if anything changes moving forward, but it's hard to trust Bateman heading into Week 4 against Tennessee with Flowers healthy. Thomas is off to a slow start this season, with seven PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he has now scored 10.1 PPR points or less in seven games in a row, going back to last year, including the playoffs. You can hold him in 12-team leagues if you're hopeful he can turn things around. Fantasy managers in 10-team leagues can drop Thomas heading into Week 5. ... Harrison had his best game of the season in Week 3 at San Francisco with three catches for 40 yards on five targets, which tells you how bad things have gone for him so far. Maybe things will improve for Harrison as Jacoby Brissett continues to throw -- he had a season-high 52 pass attempts against the 49ers -- but Michael Wilson and even Kendrick Bourne have outproduced Harrison. He's easy to drop in 10-team leagues. ... Worthy had 13.5 PPR points in Week 2 against the Colts, and he combined for 8.8 PPR points in his other two outings against Denver and Miami. It's hard to trust Worthy when Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce are active. I would drop Worthy in most formats. ... Johnston is off to a slow start with seven PPR points or less in all three games, and he was outplayed by Tre Harris in Week 3 at Buffalo with six catches for 76 yards on seven targets. And the upcoming schedule for Johnston is brutal against Seattle in Week 4 and Denver in Week 5. I would drop Johnston in all formats.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Keenan Allen WR IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS IND -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 100 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 In the first game without Alec Pierce (heel) in Week 3 against Houston, Allen had six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He should continue to get plenty of chances until Pierce returns, and Allen is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 4 against Washington in London. It helps that the Commanders are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Allen is worth adding for 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kalif Raymond WR CHI Chicago • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 21 REYDS 214 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.5 Raymond might actually be a thing for the Bears all season after he had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 3 against Philadelphia. That's now two games with at least 16.4 PPR points on the season, and he's been more productive than Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland combined. We don't yet know who will start at quarterback for the Bears in Week 4 against the Jets, but it might not matter. Ben Johnson seems to love Raymond, who is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 123 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.7 Mitchell (finger) didn't play in Week 3 at Detroit, but hopefully he can return in Week 4 at Chicago. He had a strong game in Week 2 against Green Bay with six catches for 63 yards on 12 targets, and he should be a factor for the Jets when healthy. Even if Mitchell is out against the Bears, you can still stash him in deeper leagues for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 104 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Maybe it was because he was facing his former team in Week 3, but Robinson finally stood out against the Giants with seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He now has at least six targets and five catches in two of three games this season, and he could be a borderline No. 3 PPR receiver for the rest of the year. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -11.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 23 REYDS 152 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 We could see Washington, Chris Bell (17 percent rostered), and Caleb Douglas (40 percent) all involved this week if Douglas returns from the ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 3 against Kansas City. Washington has the safest floor with an average of seven targets and 8.7 PPR points per game in all three outings, but his upside is limited. Bell just had seven targets in Week 3 against the Chiefs and finished with four catches for 67 yards, but what happens when Douglas is healthy? In the first two games of the season against Las Vegas and San Francisco, Bell combined for one catch for 25 yards on three targets. Douglas was injured against the 49ers and missed Week 3, but he had five catches for 94 yards on seven targets in Week 1 at Las Vegas. All three Dolphins receivers are worth adding, but none of them should go for more than 5 percent of your remaining FAAB. Mack Hollins WR NE New England • #13

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 156 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 We could get a different leading receiver for the Patriots each week until A.J. Brown (ankle) is healthy, and Hollins was that guy for New England in Week 3 at Jacksonville with six catches for 87 yards on nine targets. It's hard to get overexcited for a Patriots receiver right now, given how poorly Drake Maye has played, but Hollis is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. He faces Buffalo in Week 4, and the Bills are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Konata Mumpfield WR LAR L.A. Rams • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 105 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Mumphield is worth a look in deeper leagues heading into Week 4 at the Eagles if Puka Nacua (hip) remains out. Mumphield had a solid game in Week 3 at Denver with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets with Nacua out, and Mumphield is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Brycen Tremayne WR CAR Carolina • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Tremayne is worth a look in deeper leagues heading into Week 4 against Detroit if Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is out. Tremayne had a solid game in Week 3 at Cleveland with four catches for 83 yards on six targets, and Coker was injured against the Browns. Xavier Legette (knee) also missed Week 3, which is something to monitor, but Tremayne is worth adding in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Tyreek Hill - 7 percent rostered

Editor's note: Hill would be the seventh waiver-wire add listed in the WR table above.

Hill (knee) posted on X on Monday that "it's almost time to get off the couch and get to work," and we'll see if he signs with a team any time soon. First, we have to see where he plays -- if at all -- in 2026, and then we have to make sure he's healthy. In the right situation, Hill could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Injuries: Dallas Goedert (knee), Terrance Ferguson (ankle), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), David Njoku (leg), Charlie Kolar (forearm), Mason Taylor (thumb), Eli Raridon (thigh) and Chigoziem Okonkwo (hamstring).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Juwan Johnson (83 percent rostered) and Jake Ferguson (81 percent). Johnson continues to produce each week, and he's worth starting as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 4 against Atlanta. He just had his best game of the season in Week 3 against Las Vegas with eight catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in each game this year. ... Ferguson is touchdown dependent, but he has three touchdowns on the season and nearly scored a fourth in Week 1 at the Giants. He'll be disappointing when he doesn't find the end zone since he only has nine catches for 72 yards on 11 targets in three games, but he also has league-winning upside if CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens ever miss any time.



Drop candidates: Hunter Henry (57 percent rostered) and Pat Freiermuth (31 percent). I had high expectations for Henry when A.J. Brown (ankle) was injured, but Henry has only had four catches for 45 yards on seven targets in the past two games without Brown against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. He has a tough matchup in Week 4 at Buffalo, and Henry can be dropped in all leagues. ... I thought Freiermuth would do well in Week 3 against Cincinnati, but he only managed two catches for 30 yards on four targets. He's now combined for just 12.5 PPR points in his past two games against the Patriots and Bengals, and you can drop Freiermuth in all leagues heading into Week 4 against Cleveland.

Add in this order:

Week 4 Waiver Priority List Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 112 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Waller has two things working in his favor for Week 4 against Detroit. First, the Lions are terrible against tight ends, and Detroit has allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in every game this year against New Orleans, Buffalo and the Jets. Jalen Coker (quadriceps) could also be out in Week 4, which would make Waller the No. 2 target in Carolina behind Tetairoa McMillan. I like Waller as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB. Kenyon Sadiq TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #16

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Sadiq took advantage of facing the Lions in Week 3, along with Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Mason Taylor (thumb) being out, and Sadiq finished with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. I hope it's a sign of things to come and not just facing a bad defense with teammates being out. I'll buy into Sadiq's talent, and he should be added in all leagues for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAAB heading into Week 4 at Chicago. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI LAR -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 74 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Higbee had a huge game in Week 3 at Denver with eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) were both injured against the Broncos, along with Puka Nacua (hip) being out, so keep that in mind. But all three could be out again in Week 4 at Philadelphia, which makes Higbee a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and he could have staying power if Ferguson and Parkinson remain sidelined, even when Nacua is back. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 72 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Strange scored a touchdown in Week 1 against Cleveland, but he has combined for just five catches for 49 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets in his past two games against Denver and New England. I'll use Strange as a streamer in Week 4 at Cincinnati based on the matchup, and the Bengals have allowed a combined 47.4 PPR points to the tight ends in Houston and Pittsburgh in the past two games. Strange is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB. Noah Fant TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 66 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 Fant is worth a look in deeper leagues since he has three touchdowns on the season and has scored at least 13.3 PPR points in two of three outings. He's likely touchdown dependent since the Saints have Juwan Johnson as the No. 1 tight end, but New Orleans is leading the NFL in pass attempts. And Fant does have two outings with at least four targets. In deeper formats, you can add Fant for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.

DST streamers

Packers (48 percent rostered) at TB

Bills (47 percent rostered) vs. NE

Browns (16 percent rostered) vs. PIT

Bears (27 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Kicker streamers

Trey Smack (35 percent rostered) at TB

Cairo Santos (44 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Drew Stevens (3 percent rostered) vs. IND

Daniel Carlson (31 percent rostered) vs. ATL

Spencer Shrader (44 percent rostered) at WAS