Spring training starts in a few days, but there is still some MLB offseason business to tackle. A handful of notable players remain on the free-agent market, including Alex Bregman. Pete Alonso finally came off the board on Feb. 5, signing a short-term deal to stay with the Mets. Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to a new deal on Jan. 17, landing with the Dodgers to team up with WBC teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott on the same weekend.

Juan Soto, the best free agent on the market, signed a record-setting $765 million deal with the Mets back in December. Pitchers Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks), Blake Snell (Dodgers) and Max Fried (Yankees) -- who were all ranked in the top five of our top free agents lists -- also all signed before the new year.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker