jack-flaherty-getty-3.png
Getty Images

Spring training starts in a few days, but there is still some MLB offseason business to tackle. A handful of notable players remain on the free-agent market, including Alex Bregman. Pete Alonso finally came off the board on Feb. 5, signing a short-term deal to stay with the Mets. Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to a new deal on Jan. 17, landing with the Dodgers to team up with WBC teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott on the same weekend.

Juan Soto, the best free agent on the market, signed a record-setting $765 million deal with the Mets back in December. Pitchers Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks), Blake Snell (Dodgers) and Max Fried (Yankees) -- who were all ranked in the top five of our top free agents lists -- also all signed before the new year.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Juan Soto (26)
OF Agreed to 15-year, $765 million deal
2
Corbin Burnes (30)
RHP Agreed to six-year, $210 million deal
3
Alex Bregman (30)
3B
Free agent
4
Blake Snell (32)
LHP Agreed to five-year, $182 million deal
5
Max Fried (31)
LHP Agreed to eight-year, $218 million deal
6
Willy Adames (29)
SS Agreed to seven-year, $182 million deal
7Roki SasakiRHPChiba Lotte Marines (NPB) Agreed to international free agent deal
8
Jack Flaherty (29)
RHP Agreed to a two-year, $35 million deal
9
Sean Manaea (33)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
11
Pete Alonso (30)
1B Agreed to two-year, $54 million deal
12
Max Scherzer (40)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $15.5 million deal
13
Shane Bieber (29)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $14 million deal
14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
SS Agreed to two-year, @29 million deal
15
Anthony Santander (30)
OF Agreed to five-year, $92.5 million deal
16
Joc Pederson (32)
OF Agreed to two-year, $37 million deal
17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
OF Agreed to three-year, $66 million deal
18
Christian Walker (33)
1B Agreed to three-year, $60 million deal
19
Luis Severino (30)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $67 million deal
20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $63 million deal
21
Gleyber Torres (28)
2B Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
22
Blake Treinen (36)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
23
Clay Holmes (31)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $38 million deal
24
Jeff Hoffman (32)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $33 million deal
25
Jurickson Profar (31)
OF Agreed to three-year, $42 million deal
26
Walker Buehler (30)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $21.05 million deal
27
Tanner Scott (30)
LHP Agreed to four-year, $72 million deal
28
Nick Pivetta (31)
RHP
Free agent
29
Charlie Morton (41)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
30
Kenley Jansen (37)
RHP
Free agent
31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
OF Agreed to three-year, $49.5 million deal
32
Andrew Heaney (33)
LHP
Free agent
33
Jose Quintana (36)
RHP
Free agent
34
Carlos Estevez (32)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
35
David Robertson (39)
RHP
Free agent
36
Kirby Yates (37)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $13 million deal
37
Nick Martinez (34)
RHP Accepted one-year, $21.05M qualifying offer
38
Michael Lorenzen (33)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
39
Harrison Bader (30)
OF Agreed to one-year, $6.25 million deal
40
Michael Conforto (31)
OF Agreed to one-year, $17 million deal
41
Justin Turner (40)
1B/DH
Free agent
42
Carlos Santana (38)
1B Agreed to one-year, $12 million deal
43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
1B Agreed to one-year, $12.5 million deal
44
J.D. Martinez (37)
DH
Free agent
45
Frankie Montas (31)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $34 million deal
46
Yoan Moncada (29)
3B
Free agent
47
Jesse Winker (31)
OF Agreed to one-year, $7.5 million deal
48
A.J. Minter (31)
LHP Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP Agreed to one-year, $10.75 million deal
50
Donovan Solano (37)
1B Agreed to one-year, $3.5 million deal