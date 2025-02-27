More than 300 of college football's top players have arrived in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, where they will showcase their skills in front of NFL coaches and executives from Feb. 24-March 3. On-field drills kick off Feb. 27, with defensive linemen and linebackers getting the first shot at the televised workouts (3 p.m. ET, NFL Network).

Prospects will look to boost their draft stock with standout performances, while top-tier talents aim to cement their status as elite prospects.

Here's how Blake Brockermeyer, a 1995 first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, ranks his top five edge rushers and interior defensive linemen. Unfortunately, several players are bypassing the on-field workouts

EDGE

Carter is the no-brainer top edge and the most dynamic pass-rushers in this class. He has barely scratched the surface of his potential and will only improve with more reps and experience. Carter possesses elite speed, twitch, and get-off from the edge and can also win with counters and a smooth spin move. He has No. 1 overall pick potential and would be the pick if this draft were being held even six or seven years ago in a different era.

Bottom line: Carter should make an instant impact as a rookie and has eventual All-Pro upside.

A versatile, high-ceiling edge who can wear many hats on a defense, Williams does everything well. He has heavy hands and an explosive first step, with a deep pass-rush toolbox and the length to convert speed to power. He holds the point well in the run game with strong hand placement despite being slightly undersized. Williams is a twitchy athlete with the ability to bend the corner and create disruption.

Bottom line: A young player with low tread on his tires, he comes from an elite program and has major upside.

Editor's note: Neither Carter nor Williams will work out Thursday.

Green was a relentless rusher for the Thundering Herd, leading the nation with 17 sacks and adding 22.5 tackles for loss despite not being a household name. He has the ability to use speed to beat tackles and pairs it with a strong inside move and counter. Green stood out in Mobile, proving he has the power to survive on the edge against better competition.

Bottom line: He is wired with the right mentality for success.

4. Jalon Walker, Georgia

Walker is a hybrid edge/linebacker with impressive speed, power, and quickness as a pass rusher. His versatility makes him a matchup nightmare. He consistently performed well against top competition, showing flashes of dominance. As his role becomes more defined, he should develop into a more consistent player.

Bottom line: The NFL lists him as a linebacker, but a full-time move to the edge—similar to Micah Parsons' transition—could maximize his potential.

Pearce is a high-upside player with the ability to take over a game using speed and power moves off the edge. He has excellent twitch and quickness and should be an immediate difference-maker as a rookie. Though slightly undersized, he has significant upside as an edge rusher.

Bottom line: Off-field concerns have begun to surface, which will make his combine interviews a crucial part of his evaluation.

Interior Defensive Line

I like Nolen more than most and believe he is a rare, special player — he was ranked as such as the No. 2 player in the high school class of 2022, behind only Travis Hunter. Nolen has the ability to dominate inside with exceptional power and is also an instinctive pass rusher. His film this season is among the most disruptive in college football. However, he has fizzled late in the season the past two years, which raises concerns.

Bottom line: If Nolen can play with a relentless motor consistently, he has the tools to be a game-wrecker.

Graham is a dominant interior presence with the power and disruption to control the point of attack. His motor never stops running. He plays with excellent leverage, block recognition, and powerful hips and hands. Dominant, disruptive interior linemen like him are rare, especially ones who excel in both phases of the game.

Bottom line: He has All-Pro potential and could make an immediate impact. Expect his testing numbers to stand out.

3. Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant is a massive, athletic space-eater in the middle with impressive traits. Disruptive 340-plus-pound nose tackles don't come around often—especially ones who can rush the passer and play with a high motor.

Bottom line: Grant is a powerful presence who can not only hold the point but push it backward, penetrate gaps, and stunt effectively. Expect his stock to rise in the coming weeks.

One of the biggest risers from the Senior Bowl, Alexander put together strong tape in 2024. He has heavy hands and a low center of gravity, allowing him to crush the pocket and win with half-man moves and counters. He is difficult to move in the run game, controls his gap, and consistently plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Bottom line: Alexander would be getting more hype if he played for a bigger program. He is only going to improve with more development.

Stewart has elite traits and is receiving significant postseason hype as a high-upside player despite a lack of production. He has a massive frame and the versatility to play as a power edge or kick inside as a pass rusher. I prefer him as an interior player, where he can be a disruptive force, particularly against the pass.

Bottom line: Expect him to test well and improve his stock in Indianapolis.