It's the 13th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 13 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Sunday

Lions 34, Bears 30 (Recap)

Browns 41, Titans 35 (Recap)

Colts 26, Texans 20 (Recap)

Jaguars at Vikings (Recap)

Saints 21, Falcons 16 (Recap)

Raiders 31, Jets 28 (Recap)

Dolphins 19, Bengals 7 (Recap)

Giants at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Game Tracker)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Eagles at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Patriots at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Washington at Steelers, 5 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tuesday

Cowboys at Ravens, 8:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Miracle at the Meadowlands, Part II

Maybe it's a bit hyperbolic to call it the "Miracle at the Meadowlands, Part II" or maybe not. You be the judge. For some odd reason, the Jets blitzed and played with no safety help over the top when literally all they needed to do was stop a long touchdown pass to get their first win of the season. We're not saying they're tanking, but the Jets coaching staff will certainly have to answer for this surprising defensive call to lose the game. The Raiders had just 13 seconds remaining from around the 50-yard line with no timeouts. This should have never happened, but of course, it's the Jets.

Murray looking healthy again

Kyler Murray connected with tight end Dan Arnold on a beautifully-placed TD to give Arizona an early lead. This was the Kyler Murray we remembered from earlier this season before the shoulder injury.

Lions score 10 points in 42 seconds to win

The Lions scored 10 points in 42 seconds to win a football game and it wasn't against the Atlanta Falcons. The Chicago Bears did their best impression of the Falcons this week to blow a game they should have never lost. That Matt Nagy coaching seat was already warming up prior to this game, but now it's red hot.

Gesicki with the one-handed grab

This might just be the best catch we'll see all season and certainly the best of Week 13. After a sluggish first half on offense, the Dolphins got rolling in the third quarter against the Bengals and Tua Tagovailoa has found a new favorite target in tight end Mike Gesicki. Just look at this incredible grab by Gesicki with one hand!

Wild TD play in Tennessee

The Titans are trying to mount a comeback from down what felt like a million so it's obvious they're going to need a little bit of luck. That's exactly what they got in the third quarter when A.J. Brown was stripped of the football just short of the end zone before his teammate scooped the fumble and scored.

Jefferson does it again

Justin Jefferson is making a strong case to be Rookie of the Year instead of Justin Herbert. On a tear since earlier this season, Jefferson continued with another big second half. Earlier on this scoring drive, Jefferson drew a pass interference. He capped off the drive with a beautiful route run for TD.

Mayfield drops it in perfectly

Baker Mayfield is absolutely cooking in the first half of this pivotal game against the Titans. This might just be the closest he has looked to his dominant rookie season since 2018. Mayfield executed a perfect play-action pass before dropping the ball in perfectly over the top to rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Later in the half, Mayfield threw his fourth TD.

Stafford hits Cephus on the bomb

It's a banner day so far for rookie wide receivers and Quintez Cephus got on the board too. What a throw here by Stafford.

Colts find success with Taylor

Fresh off the reserve/COVID list, Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor caught a pass wide open out of the backfield and showed off his straight-line speed. Remember, despite weighing in at over 220 pounds, Taylor ran a 4.4 40-yard dash. He broke away easily and found the end zone here.

Tannehill connects with Davis

Corey Davis was the No. 6 overall pick once upon a time but his career hasn't gone as expected thus far due to injuries. Now, in a contract year, Davis is fully healthy and displaying the kind of upside and potential that led to him being selected so early in the draft. Davis made an excellent catch and secured it for the score.

Hilton gets on the board early

The Philip Rivers to T.Y. Hilton connection hasn't gone down as hoped for, but it's starting to catch some heat late in the season. Rivers found Hilton on an early TD throw to give the Colts a brief lead.

How did this get through?!

The first TD of the Week 13 Sunday slate came on a wild pass attempt that almost certainly should have been intercepted by a VIkings defender. Instead, Mike Glennon's pass was tipped and landed perfectly in the hands of rookie WR Laviska Shenault. You have to see this wild play to believe it.

Here's where weather could play a factor

The calendar says December, which usually means a handful of NFL games will be dealing with wind, cold and maybe even snow ... but in Week 13, not so much. In fact, it appears there's only one game where bad weather could affect play, and that's in the Raiders-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. The temperature won't be bad (a forecasted high of 42 degrees) but there is expected to be sustained winds between 12-14 mph. Even that might not be enough to mean much, but there is a forecast of 20-24 mph gusts at times, which could send a pass from Sam Darnold or Derek Carr off target.

Otherwise, there's only a bit of a chill in spots: Eagles-Packers, Lions-Bears, Broncos-Chiefs, Washington-Steelers and Cowboys-Ravens are all likely to see temperatures in the 30s.