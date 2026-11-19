If you like NFL upsets, there were a couple of big ones in Week 10. The Washington Commanders going into MetLife Stadium to beat the New York Giants was interesting, sure, but Monday night saw the despondent Los Angeles Chargers snag their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Is there another big upset coming in Week 11? We've identified three games on the NFL schedule for bettors to monitor. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25+ on NFL games, and receive a $55 bonus here:

We've turned to the SportsLine Projection Model to help us find some of the most likely underdogs to make some noise in this week's NFL games. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Best underdogs for NFL Week 11

Ravens +2.5 vs. Panthers

Monday's embarrassing loss should be quite the motivator for the Ravens. With the team now 4-6 and last in the AFC North, the playoffs are all but out of the question -- the SportsLine Projection Model gives Baltimore just a 5.3% chance to get in. But Carolina isn't all that much better (4-5) and Jacoby Brissett will have had another week to get comfortable in the Baltimore offense. The SportsLine model has the Ravens covering in 51% of its simulations.

Saints +11.5 vs. Bears

The Bears look like Super Bowl contenders with Caleb Williams operating at the height of his powers and Jeffery Simmons adding a whole new element to the defense. The New Orleans offense is at least competent, and while Chicago is capable of winning this game by more than a touchdown, the Bears would need more than a touchdown and a field goal to exceed this spread. The SportsLine model has the Saints covering at a 52% rate. Bet on the NFL with DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

Commanders +6.5 vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati offense is a steamroller right now. Joe Burrow can and will torch your favorite team, Washington included. But the Cincy defense -- despite two strong showings in a row -- is still a suspect unit. Holding the Falcons and Steelers under 20 points isn't all that noteworthy when you consider how those teams have played of late and that Cincy allowed the Titans to score 36 points just before those two games. Washington can put points on the board when Jayden Daniels is in uniform. The Commanders cover in 58% of the SportsLine model's simulations.