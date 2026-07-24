Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $20 bonus for Diamondbacks-Nationals, Guardians-Rays, MLB on Friday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit to for Friday MLB predictions, which includes two of the best value plays of the day. SportsLine expert Matt Severance likes Washington +1.5 at $0.58 per share against Arizona, while SportsLine expert Adam Thompson backs Tampa Bay to win at $0.55 per share against Cleveland. Trade the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Best Polymarket trades for MLB today

Washington Nationals +1.5 ($0.58 per share)

Arizona visits Washington at 6:45 p.m. ET, with the Diamondbacks at $0.54 per share to win on Polymarket and the Nationals at $0.46 per share. The Washington +1.5 contract is priced at $0.58 per share. Arizona is 54-49 on the season, while Washington sits at 52-51, and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-3, 2.62 ERA) starts for Arizona against Washington opener Carson Palmquist.

SportsLine expert Matt Severance backs Washington +1.5 at $0.61 per share, arguing that Arizona played a makeup game in St. Louis on Thursday and must now travel to Washington, D.C., while the Nationals had the day off. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus:

Tampa Bay Rays to win ($0.55 per share)

Cleveland visits Tampa Bay at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the Rays at $0.55 per share to win on Polymarket and the Guardians at $0.46 per share. Tampa Bay is 59-43 on the season, while Cleveland sits at 54-50. Shane McClanahan starts for Tampa Bay and has been nearly unhittable at home, going 6-1 with a 1.88 ERA in eight home starts with a sub-.200 average allowed and a sub-1.00 WHIP. Cleveland counters with left-hander Joey Cantillo, but the Guardians rank last in the league over the past two months against left-handed pitching and managed just one run in an 11-inning game against the Twins on Thursday.

SportsLine expert Adam Thompson backs Tampa Bay to win at $0.55 per share, noting that Tampa Bay's home OPS of .873 is nearly 200 points higher than Cleveland's road OPS, and the Rays' OPS against left-handed pitchers since the All-Star break is nearly 150 points higher than Cleveland's. Thompson is 12-6 over his last 18 MLB game-winner picks. Trade on MLB games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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