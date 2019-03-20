NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket picks, optimal predictions from proven computer model

The 2019 NCAA bracket is set, and in many pools, you can enter your March Madness predictions and picks all the way up to the first game on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET. Winning your pool requires pinpoint accuracy and knowing which schools to back and which ones to fade. Top-seed Virginia lost in the first round last year to UMBC, but the Cavaliers are one of three ACC teams with a No. 1 seed again this year. The 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket pits Virginia against Big South tournament champion Gardner-Webb in the first round in Columbia. If Virginia avoids another March Madness upset, they'll face either Ole Miss or Oklahoma, both Power Six schools, in the second round. All four No. 1 seeds have won their regions only once, and that was 11 years ago, so relying on the top seeds isn't always a safe strategy. With so many variables to consider in your 2019 March Madness bracket, you'll want to see the optimal college basketball picks and NCAA Tournament predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

A proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last year, finishing in the top five percent of all CBS Sports brackets and calling Villanova to win it all.

The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last three years. It also nailed some massive upsets last year, including huge wins by No. 13 seed Buffalo over No. 4 seed Arizona, No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago over No. 6 seed Miami, and No. 10 seed Butler over No. 7 seed Arkansas.

No. 5 Marquette is predicted to bounce back from a tough end of the season to make a Sweet 16 run.

The Golden Eagles have a daunting matchup against future NBA lottery pick Ja Morant and the Murray State Racers in the first round. However, their extraordinary ability to shoot the ball gives them a distinct advantage in their 5 vs. 12 game on Thursday.

Junior guard Markus Howard leads the way for Marquette and averages and astonishing 25 points per game, but he's not a one-man show. Sam Hauser scores 14.9 points per game for Marquette, while his younger brother Joey adds another 9.7 points. Junior forward Sacar Anim chips in with 8.6 per night and has reached 10 in three straight games. All four players shoot at least 40.8 percent from 3-point range, meaning Murray State will be hard-pressed to find answers for Marquette's weapons.

Another curveball: the No. 9 seed Baylor Bears win the always-tough-to-predict 8 vs. 9 matchup against Syracuse. The zone defense of Syracuse is iconic and can be tough to prepare for on short notice, but Baylor has had several days to gameplan for Jim Boeheim's 2-3. And Baylor already has an enormous built-in advantage over the zone to capitalize on.

Rebounding out of a zone defense is extremely difficult because you don't have the benefit of knowing who you're supposed to be putting a body on while the shot goes up. That's a major reason why Syracuse ranks just 310th in the nation out of 347 Division I schools in defensive rebounding percentage at 69.4.

On the other side, the Bears are 10th in the country in offensive rebounding percentage at 36.6 and have a strong opportunity to extend possessions and dominate second-chance points on Thursday. Mark Vital leads Baylor with 3.5 offensive boards per game, and the high-energy guard will be vital to Baylor out-lasting Syracuse in the first round to set up a date with 1-seed Gonzaga.

