No. 1 Alabama, No. 22 Auburn set for 85th Iron Bowl
Unbeaten and top-ranked Alabama can earn some payback Saturday afternoon when it hosts Southeastern Conference rival Auburn in the 85th Iron Bowl.
The Crimson Tide (7-0, 7-0 SEC) are more than three-touchdown favorites against the Tigers, who have not triumphed in Tuscaloosa since 2010.
No. 22 Auburn (5-2, 5-2), however, knocked Alabama out of playoff contention last season in a 48-45 thriller - only the Tigers' third win in the series in the past decade.
Oddsmakers don't believe this game will be nearly as close as last season's slugfest.
"This is going to be a very challenging game for us in a lot of ways," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We certainly need to play our best football of the season to be able to have success in this game."
Both teams won last week following layoffs due to COVID-19 issues.
Alabama, which leads the all-time Iron Bowl series 46-37-1, routed Kentucky 63-3 in Tuscaloosa while Auburn won its third consecutive game by beating Tennessee 30-17 at home.
Alabama enters the game with the third-highest-scoring offense in the nation (49.4 points per game) and third-most-prolific passing offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Mac Jones at quarterback.
Jones made his third career start in last year's Iron Bowl, throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns, but he threw two costly interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.
In seven games this season, Jones has the third-highest passer rating in the nation (205.06), per CFBStats.com, while averaging 12.1 yards per attempt and 346.6 yards per game.
"People are playing us different," Jones said. "Maybe a little more conservative and rightfully so, but each week a team is going to have a different plan for us."
Auburn sophomore quarterback Bo Nix is no slouch either, throwing for 1,627 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, with five interceptions.
But the key could be which team runs the ball more efficiently.
Auburn could be short-handed in that department if freshman Tank Bigsby (527 yards rushing, five touchdowns, 5.73 yards per carry) can't play. Bigsby suffered a hip injury early in last week's win over Tennessee and is questionable, according to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. Right tackle Brodarious Hamm and left tackle Alec Jackson also are questionable.
Junior Shaun Shivers, who scored the decisive touchdown in last year's Iron Bowl win for Auburn, would be in line to get more carries again, as well as sophomore D.J. Williams. The two combined for 131 yards and a touchdown last week.
Alabama's run defense ranks 26th in the nation, according to CFBStats.com, allowing an average of 118.9 yards per game.
"Obviously, it's no secret right now that we've been beat up, up front offensively," Malzahn said. "We'll see if we're able to get our tackles back. ... It's next man up. And just got to step up and get the job done. So that's our mindset."
Alabama's rushing offense ranks 48th among FBS teams, averaging 182.4 yards a game; however, Auburn's run defense ranks 64th, allowing 165.1 yards per game. Tide senior Najee Harris (137 carries for 797 yards this season) leads the nation with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Malzahn praised the way Alabama typically can make effective in-game adjustments to compensate for perceived weaknesses.
"If you hurt them with something, they're going to have an answer right off the bat," Malzahn said.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|11
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|198
|234
|Total Plays
|45
|29
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|60
|Rush Attempts
|22
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|133
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.0
|3-36.3
|Return Yards
|0
|18
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|198
|TOTAL YDS
|234
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|13/23
|133
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|11
|39
|0
|6
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|5
|11
|0
|4
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|4
|7
|0
|9
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|5
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
K. Hudson 5 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|4
|4
|17
|0
|6
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|6
|2
|13
|0
|17
|
J. Shenker 47 TE
|J. Shenker
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|4
|39.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|11.8
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|9/15
|174
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|7
|39
|0
|19
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|4
|23
|0
|15
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|4
|104
|1
|66
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|2
|2
|33
|1
|24
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|5
|2
|12
|1
|7
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 5 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|3
|36.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|9.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(12:07 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(12:38 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 11-S.Jackson. 11-S.Jackson to BAMA 30 for 37 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 31(13:14 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 2 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(13:36 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at AUB 31 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain8-C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAMA 39(13:43 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 36 yards from BAMA 39 to AUB 25 fair catch by 6-C.Tutt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 39(13:49 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:25 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 39 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:31 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 35 for 10 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 28(0:15 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones kneels at BAMA 26 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-M.Moore at BAMA 28. 13-M.Moore to BAMA 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:27 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 8-S.Shivers.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(0:31 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:41 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson pushed ob at BAMA 38 for 20 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 42(0:48 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 25(0:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at AUB 42 for 17 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 21(1:19 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 25 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 17(1:23 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at AUB 21 for 4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 40(1:30 - 2nd) 85-C.Scott punts 44 yards from BAMA 40 to AUB 16 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 40(1:36 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 39(2:19 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 40 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(2:56 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 39 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain44-D.Newkirk).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 22(3:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 37 for 15 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 17(4:07 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 22 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday9-Z.McClain).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:15 - 2nd) 41-A.Marshall punts 38 yards from AUB 45 to BAMA 17 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 45(4:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 45(5:04 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 45 for no gain (48-P.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 45(5:10 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 39(5:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 45 for 6 yards (28-J.Jobe9-J.Battle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 33(6:17 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at AUB 39 for 6 yards (8-C.Harris32-D.Moses).
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 51 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 33 for 19 yards (16-D.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 24(6:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(7:07 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to AUB 24 for 3 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(7:14 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith. Penalty on AUB 14-N.Pritchett Pass interference 15 yards enforced at AUB 42. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(7:48 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to AUB 42 for 19 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 34(8:22 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 39 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(8:51 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 34 for 9 yards (29-D.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - AUBURN 30(8:56 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 30(9:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 32(9:36 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby pushed ob at BAMA 30 for 2 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(10:11 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to BAMA 32 for 5 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 42(10:35 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to BAMA 37 for 5 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(10:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at BAMA 42 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 37(11:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 49 for 12 yards (3-D.Wright28-J.Jobe).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - AUBURN 37(11:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 50 FUMBLES (28-J.Jobe). 2-P.Surtain to AUB 50 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - AUBURN 34(11:50 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 37 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris58-C.Barmore).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(12:35 - 2nd) 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 34 for -3 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 27(13:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 37 for 10 yards (9-J.Battle3-D.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 24(13:40 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 27 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(14:01 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 FUMBLES (48-P.Mathis). 58-K.Jones to AUB 24 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 53 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 19 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the AUB 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - BAMA 7(14:09 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(14:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to AUB 7 for 25 yards (9-Z.McClain21-S.Monday).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 36(15:00 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones to AUB 32 for 4 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 41(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 44-D.Newkirk Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 41. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:10 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to AUB 41 for 3 yards (49-D.Butler29-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(0:15 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Baker.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAMA 30(0:43 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to AUB 44 for 26 yards (21-S.Monday).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(1:25 - 1st) 10-M.Jones sacked at BAMA 30 for -4 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AUBURN 30(1:37 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 43 yards from AUB 30. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 34 for 7 yards (60-B.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - AUBURN 27(2:16 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 30 for 3 yards (58-C.Barmore28-J.Jobe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - AUBURN 23(2:53 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 27 for 4 yards (47-B.Young94-D.Dale).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 33(3:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to BAMA 46 for 21 yards (28-J.Jobe). Penalty on AUB 58-K.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at AUB 33. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(3:40 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 33 for 1 yard (3-D.Wright).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 23(4:14 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 32 for 9 yards (4-C.Allen).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 24(4:55 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 23 for -1 yard (4-C.Allen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 19(4:59 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Jackson. Penalty on BAMA 50-T.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 19(5:04 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 56 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 19 for 10 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:10 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+66 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 34(5:19 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(5:54 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for no gain (44-D.Newkirk).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 25(6:29 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 34 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood23-R.McCreary).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(7:01 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 25 for 3 yards (1-B.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 38(7:08 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 41 yards from AUB 38 to BAMA 21 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 38(7:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 32(7:57 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 38 for 6 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(8:36 - 1st) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 32 for -2 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 23(9:00 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to AUB 34 for 11 yards (32-D.Moses28-J.Jobe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(9:35 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 23 for 1 yard (9-J.Battle).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 10(10:10 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker to AUB 22 for 12 yards (14-B.Branch).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 14(10:55 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to AUB 10 for -4 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(11:23 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 14 for 3 yards (8-C.Harris9-J.Battle).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAMA 39(11:30 - 1st) 85-C.Scott punts 29 yards from AUB 39 to AUB 10 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BAMA 39(11:36 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:07 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to AUB 23 for 11 yards (6-C.Tutt0-O.Pappoe). Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at AUB 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:14 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(12:51 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to AUB 34 for no gain (0-O.Pappoe).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 11(13:03 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 34 yards from AUB 11. 6-D.Smith to AUB 34 for 11 yards (21-S.Monday).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 14(13:42 - 1st) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 11 for -3 yards (4-C.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 10(14:21 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 14 for 4 yards (13-M.Moore94-D.Dale).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 9(14:55 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 10 for 1 yard (32-D.Moses48-P.Mathis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 17 for 11 yards (28-J.Jobe). Penalty on AUB 9-Z.McClain Holding 8 yards enforced at AUB 17.
