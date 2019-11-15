Drive Chart
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Northwestern gets a break from Big Ten play and maybe a reprieve from all this losing. Consider that one big “maybe.”

The stumbling Wildcats will try again to steady themselves and break a seven-game losing streak when they host UMass in a matchup of one-win teams Saturday.

“This game, it mirrors life,” left tackle Rashawn Slater said. “If we quit now, what will that say about us? We have great families, come from great places and we don’t back down.”

The Wildcats (1-8) became the first team to go from playing in the Big Ten championship game since its inception to 2011 to finishing last in its division the following season. With a 24-22 loss to Purdue last week, they matched their worst skid since 2013. They also fell to 0-7 in conference play and clinched a spot at the bottom of the division.

“We just want to win by one,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “That’s the bottom line. We’ve got to get a win.”

Northwestern hasn’t lost eight straight or gone winless in conference play since 1998, Gary Barnett’s final season. The Wildcats went 0-8 in the Big Ten and 3-9 overall, three years after he led them on a stunning run to the Rose Bowl that captured the nation’s imagination.

Now, the best Wildcats can hope for is matching the worst record in Fitzgerald’s 14 seasons. The 2006 team went 4-8 after he took over following the unexpected death of Randy Walker.

Northwestern would have to win its final three games, and the schedule isn’t promising.

No. 7 Minnesota visits next week, before a trip to surging Illinois to close out the season. An unexpected hat trick would give Fitzgerald (97-78) - by far the program’s winningest coach - 100 victories.

Before they can think about the Gophers (9-0, 6-0) or Illini (6-4, 3-4), the Wildcats have to get past the Minutemen. UMass (1-9) got blown out 63-7 at Army last week for its fifth straight loss since beating winless Akron in September.

“Maybe if we were (8-1) in the Big Ten (we would have to guard against a letdown),” Fitzgerald said. “This year? No. Not at all.”

STRUGGLING OFFENSE, STRUGGLING DEFENSE

Northwestern broke out somewhat on offense last week with three touchdowns, after getting shredded a combined 106-6 by Ohio State, Iowa and Indiana. The Wildcats still ranked 127th of 130 teams in total offense and 129th in scoring through the Purdue game. UMass has been just as bad on the other side of the ball. The Minutemen are giving up more points per game (53.1) and yards (569.6) than any other team.

RECORD IN REACH

Senior defensive end Joe Gaziano needs just a half-sack to tie the program record of 28 by Casey Dailey from 1994 to 1997. Gaziano and junior linebacker Paddy Fisher are the nation’s active leaders with 10 career forced fumbles each.

BIG RETURNS

One bright spot for UMass is Isaiah Rodgers. The senior leads the nation with a school-record 1,133 kickoff return yards this year and ranks fourth on the Minutemen’s all-time list with 34 pass breakups.

UNFAMILIAR FOES

This will be the first meeting between Northwestern and Massachusetts. Why did Fitzgerald schedule this game?

“I don’t exactly remember how it worked itself out,” he said. “I think we needed a game in this year. The Big Ten moving some games around forced us to have to find someone later in the season.”

The Wildcats had a week off following the season-opening loss at Stanford. Fitzgerald figured the early bye after facing a tough opponent out west would give his team time to recharge. Northwestern then beat UNLV at home. But Fitzgerald acknowledged in hindsight he might have done things differently.

HURTING

Northwestern lost tailback Kyric McGowan and right tackle Gunnar Vogel to injuries last week. Vogel will miss the remainder of the season. McGowan - who ran for 146 yards and a touchdown against Purdue - is out indefinitely, Fitzgerald said.

No Text
1234T
Massachusetts 1-9 -----
Northwestern 1-8 -----
Ryan Field Evanston, Illinois
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 763 7 6 104.1
A. Brito 82/151 763 7 6
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 558 4 4 113.3
R. West 59/98 558 4 4
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.9% 288 2 4 82.5
M. Curtis 30/64 288 2 4
M. Fallon 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 268
M. Fallon 2/2 40 0 0
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
C. Ogbonna 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 658 6
B. Ally 123 658 6 63
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 326 2
C. Roberson 97 326 2 40
G. Torres 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 125 1
G. Torres 33 125 1 19
K. Brown 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 119 1
K. Brown 27 119 1 18
M. Curtis 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 81 1
M. Curtis 22 81 1 20
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
J. Johnson Jr. 3 33 0 28
R. West 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 11 2
R. West 17 11 2 29
V. Santiago 43 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
V. Santiago 2 8 0 4
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Britt 1 -1 0 0
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
B. Dingle 2 -5 0 0
A. Brito 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 -79 0
A. Brito 32 -79 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 284 2
J. Johnson Jr. 34 284 2 40
Z. Simon 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 282 1
Z. Simon 24 282 1 38
S. Emilus 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 247 2
S. Emilus 22 247 2 29
S. Palmer 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 205 2
S. Palmer 20 205 2 45
B. Dingle 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 168 1
B. Dingle 18 168 1 30
K. Horn 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 161 3
K. Horn 13 161 3 56
J. Britt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 0
J. Britt 11 108 0 32
J. Johnson 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 90 1
J. Johnson 8 90 1 34
M. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 0
M. Hill 7 39 0 8
C. Roberson 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 39 0
C. Roberson 8 39 0 17
T. Edwards 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
T. Edwards 2 13 1 7
B. Ally 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
B. Ally 4 12 0 7
J. Turner 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Turner 1 3 0 3
D. Wiley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. Wiley 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Lebeau 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Lebeau 0-0 0 1
C. Ogbonna 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Ogbonna 0-0 0 1
I. Rodgers 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
I. Rodgers 0-0 0 4
J. Norwood 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Norwood 0-0 0 1
J. Adams 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Adams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Garcia 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 27/28
C. Garcia 4/5 0 27/28 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 684 3 7 83.8
A. Smith 79/158 684 3 7
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.2% 432 1 4 77
H. Johnson 50/106 432 1 4
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 62 0 0 112.1
T. Green 6/10 62 0 0
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100
A. Marty 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 498 3
D. Anderson 115 498 3 31
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 204 0
I. Bowser 59 204 0 21
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 177 1
K. McGowan 28 177 1 79
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 164 1
A. Smith 65 164 1 22
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 104 1
H. Johnson 44 104 1 25
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 96 0
J. Brown 17 96 0 35
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 29 1
J. Moten IV 14 29 1 10
A. Marty 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
A. Marty 3 18 0 16
A. David 34 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
A. David 1 17 0 17
E. Hull 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 15 0
E. Hull 8 15 0 7
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
T. Green 3 10 0 13
T. Haskins 29 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Haskins 1 5 0 5
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
R. Lees 2 2 0 6
T. Gillikin 43 LS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
T. Gillikin 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 254 1
R. Lees 36 254 1 19
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 174 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 15 174 0 23
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 155 2
J. Jefferson 12 155 2 50
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 0
B. Skowronek 12 141 0 20
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 124 0
B. Holman 9 124 0 33
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 102 0
K. McGowan 13 102 0 16
J. James 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 83 1
J. James 9 83 1 16
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
J. Moten IV 5 37 0 13
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 24 0
I. Bowser 7 24 0 6
J. Brown 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Brown 1 23 0 23
C. Mangieri 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
C. Mangieri 5 21 0 8
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
D. Anderson 5 20 0 9
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 14 0
M. Washington 5 14 0 9
T. Pugh 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Pugh 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Gallagher 0-0 0 1
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Ruiz 0-0 0 1
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pace 0-0 0 1
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Fisher 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/11 8/8
C. Kuhbander 8/11 0 8/8 32
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
