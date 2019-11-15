Drive Chart
  Nov 15, 2019

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Army coach Jeff Monken says he never gets too emotional on Senior Day. This time might be different.

In his six seasons at West Point, Monken has transformed the Black Knights from an afterthought into a team to be reckoned with, and this senior class of 30 has been an integral part of that transformation.

Army was undefeated at Michie Stadium the previous two seasons, a span of 15 straight games before losing to Tulane in September. Overall, the Black Knights are 33-16 and have won three straight bowl games since this class arrived on campus.

''Hopefully, the football program that they've been a part of has really mirrored what we're trying to teach in terms of our missions in the academy, that they've learned to be team players, to give their best for the people next to them,'' Monken said. ''I hope they've learned mental toughness, and that comes with some of the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. You've got to be mentally tough to handle both of those situations.

''When you fall short, mental toughness helps you get through those times, helps you press on and prepare for the next fight, the next mission. I hope they've learned that. I hope they've learned to value team, and maybe that's the most important thing.''

The goodbye game for the seniors will be Saturday against military foe VMI (4-6) of the Championship Subdivision. Army (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak last week with a 63-7 victory over UMass and still can reach six wins to qualify for the postseason.

''We were really glad to get a win,'' said Monken, 39-34 at West Point and one victory shy of matching Tom Cahill (1966-73) for fourth all-time in wins at the academy. ''We desperately needed one.''

The Keydets have lost three straight, the last a 60-21 setback a week ago at No. 9 Furman, but they're more familiar than most teams with the option.

''We'll be the fourth option team that they've faced this year,'' Monken said. ''They do some unique things against the option teams that you don't often see.''

DOUBLE TROUBLE

VMI is averaging 33 points behind junior QB Reece Udinski, 264-of-409 passing for 2,844 yards and 17 TDs with just three interceptions, and TB Alex Ramsey, who's averaging 121 yards rushing and leads the FCS with 22 TDs and 134 points. Ramsey, a redshirt junior, has four straight 100-yard games to bring his season yardage total to 1,210, second nationally. He also has 1,501 all-purpose yards, thanks to 41 receptions for 291.

''Offensively, we've just got to keep executing at a high level,'' said VMI coach Scott Wachenheim, a graduate of the Air Force Academy. ''The players have worked extremely hard. They have a never-say-die attitude, which is what VMI is all about.''

BIG-PLAY BOYS

Army is ranked seventh nationally in rushing at 273.5 yards per game, well behind their two top foes, No. 19 Navy (357.9) and Air Force (323.1). But the Black Knights have scored 33 TDs rushing, tied with Air Force and just three behind the Midshipmen, and they've also have been adept at sneak attacks . Army has three plays of 80 or more yards this season, tied for the national lead with Oklahoma.

BROTHERS IN ARMS

Army offensive coordinator Brent Davis held the same job at VMI from 2006-09 before joining Monken's staff at Georgia Southern for four seasons and then coming north with him to Army. Even though this isn't a service academy game, it's special for those involved.

''Their kids certainly make a commitment different than a typical college as well. It's a unique military school experience there,'' Monken said. ''I think it's great any time that military schools can play each other and battle. I know it's a source of pride for both sides to be able to play another military school and to try to win the game.''

BYE-BYE MICHIE

Senior Day at West Point is a little different because it's never the last game of the regular season. Still on the horizon this year is a date with Hawaii in late November and, of course, Navy in the traditional regular-season finale in December where emotions are always extreme.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the 16th meeting all-time between Army and VMI, all of them at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights have lost only once to the Keydets - 14-7 in 1981.

1234T
VMI 4-6 -----
Army West Point 4-6 -----
Blaik Field at Michie Stadium West Point, New York
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
VMI
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Udinski 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 2844 17 3 135.2
R. Udinski 264/409 2844 17 3
C. Newman 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 92 1 1 105.4
C. Newman 11/19 92 1 1
L. Thomas 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 30 0 0 176
L. Thomas 1/2 30 0 0
S. Morgan 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 20 0 0 134
S. Morgan 1/2 20 0 0
M. Brimigion 82 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
M. Brimigion 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Ramsey 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
234 1210 22
A. Ramsey 234 1210 22 49
K. Bridy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 168 0
K. Bridy 36 168 0 25
C. Kpaduwa 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 75 1
C. Kpaduwa 1 75 1 75
J. Lara 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Lara 1 19 0 19
S. Morgan 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 2
S. Morgan 2 9 2 6
T. Smith 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Smith 3 5 0 5
D. Carper 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Carper 2 3 0 4
L. Thomas 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Thomas 2 2 0 3
R. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
R. Martin 2 0 0 2
C. Newman 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -8 0
C. Newman 4 -8 0 3
R. Udinski 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 -90 0
R. Udinski 44 -90 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Herres 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 855 6
J. Herres 57 855 6 61
L. Thomas 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 594 3
L. Thomas 54 594 3 62
J. Lara 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 583 5
J. Lara 44 583 5 55
A. Ramsey 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 291 0
A. Ramsey 41 291 0 41
M. Brimigion 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 207 1
M. Brimigion 21 207 1 32
R. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 176 1
R. Martin 28 176 1 26
C. Rider 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 79 2
C. Rider 9 79 2 23
K. Bridy 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 58 0
K. Bridy 10 58 0 18
M. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
M. Jackson 5 43 0 12
R. Udinski 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
R. Udinski 2 38 0 30
C. Owens 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
C. Owens 3 36 0 20
T. Smith 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
T. Smith 3 30 0 16
J. Caussin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Caussin 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Clemons 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/18 34/35
G. Clemons 12/18 0 34/35 70
C. Murphy 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
C. Murphy 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.5% 452 4 3 111
K. Hopkins Jr. 27/65 452 4 3
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 311 1 0 227.1
J. Laws 16/20 311 1 0
C. Anderson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
26.7% 102 1 0 105.8
C. Anderson 4/15 102 1 0
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
Z. Potter 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 508 4
C. Slomka 120 508 4 38
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 443 8
S. McCoy 103 443 8 38
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 411 6
K. Hopkins Jr. 111 411 6 43
J. Laws 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 387 3
J. Laws 67 387 3 83
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 283 2
K. Walker 42 283 2 31
C. Anderson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 177 2
C. Anderson 27 177 2 33
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 143 2
A. Hobbs IV 26 143 2 17
C. Barnard 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 95 2
C. Barnard 18 95 2 24
J. Buchanan 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 81 0
J. Buchanan 17 81 0 10
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 59 0
M. Hancock 7 59 0 28
A. Adkins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
A. Adkins 9 36 1 8
J. Jones 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 1
J. Jones 6 35 1 7
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 35 0
C. Hayes 1 35 0 35
A. Howard 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
A. Howard 1 20 0 20
J. Moy 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 1
J. Moy 1 16 1 16
K. Byrd 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
K. Byrd 3 14 0 10
R. Bolton 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
R. Bolton 2 5 1 4
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
B. Walters 3 -1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 352 3
C. Harrison 19 352 3 87
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 266 1
A. Hobbs IV 12 266 1 80
B. Walters 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 96 0
B. Walters 4 96 0 37
M. Hancock 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
M. Hancock 2 46 1 38
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
K. Walker 3 40 1 17
M. Roberts 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
M. Roberts 3 32 0 15
C. Hayes 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Hayes 1 17 0 17
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
K. Cline 3 16 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jones 0-0 0 1
R. Velez 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Velez 0-0 0 2
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
E. Riley 0-0 0 3
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bourdeau 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Cooper 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 15/15
D. Cooper 2/3 0 15/15 21
C. Talley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 18/19
C. Talley 1/2 0 18/19 21
A. Bagley 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Bagley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
