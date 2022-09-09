The second week of the 2022 college football season this weekend includes massive out-of-conference matchups, key conference games and enough star power to keep you engaged from noon through midnight. In the marquee showdown of the day, No. 1 Alabama will travel to Texas to take on the Longhorns in the first meeting between the two tradition-rich programs since the Crimson Tide knocked off the Longhorns in the 2010 BCS Championship Game following the 2019 season.

Elsewhere, No. 25 Tennessee will travel to No. 17 Pittsburgh in what should be a wild affair, No. 20 Kentucky will play upstart No. 12 Florida in The Swamp and No. Baylor will visit Provo to take on No. 21 BYU in what should be a nice late-night treat for those who enjoy staying up super-late on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The action on Saturday is aplenty, and below we have provided a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate all of the action. All times eastern.

The best games

No. 1 Alabama at Texas -- Noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The Heisman Trophy campaigns for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and EDGE Will Anderson Jr. will hit Austin, where ex-Alabama assistant coach Steve Sarkisian will look to upset his mentor in this meeting of traditional powers. Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will be making his second career start, and it'll be interesting to see how he handles getting a face full of Anderson and the Crimson Tide defense.

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): This battle of ranked foes will feature two teams that are riding high after wins in Week 1. Tennessee's up-tempo attack, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Cedric Tillman, will hope to make this a shootout, while the Panthers' deep defensive line will try to disrupt that tempo and Hooker's timing in a rematch of a wild game last year in Knoxville.

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free): This wouldn't have been a big game until last week when the Mountaineers put up 40 points in the fourth quarter against North Carolina ... and still lost. Quarterback Chase Brice is legit, and it'll be interesting to see how Aggies quarterback Haynes King performs if this becomes a shootout.

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): The Gators were the talk of the college football world after upsetting No. 13 Utah last week in The Swamp, and dynamic dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson will hope to keep that momentum going against a Wildcats defense that is typically as fundamentally sound as they come. Could this be the coming out party for Wildcats quarterback Will Levis? This should be a fun primetime affair for two SEC East teams hoping to become a legit threat to Georgia.

No. 10 USC at Stanford -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley Show will head to The Farm to take on a Stanford team, led by coach David Shaw, that is known for winning the battle in the trenches. The Trojans' offensive line is a bit shaky, so I'll be curious to see how Williams handles things if the Cardinal are able to get him off of his spot and on the run.

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU -- 10:15 on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): This might not seem like a big game on the surface, but make no mistake, both of these teams have legit College Football Playoff hopes. Both need signature wins to impress the committee, and both of these teams are good enough to finish in the top 20 in the final rankings. They'll tee it up in a location that is known for some wild finishes. This could be one of those games that, when all is said and done, is one of the most meaningful games in the race for the CFP.

Best of the rest