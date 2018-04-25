2018 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Breaking down first-round locks, top 150 overall

In a year where little seems certain about the NFL Draft, it's comforting to think at least something isn't completely up in the air.

For example, on Monday, NFL insider Jason La Canfora revealed the 27 prospects he believes are locks to go in the first round of the draft. While sharing the top 150 prospects on my board, I've highlighted each of those first-round locks below. You should get a sense of which players I think are over- and undervalued based on La Canfora's reporting.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll be the most informed fan at your NFL Draft party. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Top 150 prospects

1. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State: No-brainer here. Chubb is my favorite prospect in this entire class. Instant impact. Plug-and-play. Insert any positive phrase here.

2. Derwin James, S, Florida State: Another obvious one, although there seems to be more of a disparity on James as a prospect than I think there should be. He's a big, long, super-athletic secondary member with plus range and run-stopping ability.

3. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame: Nelson is a menacing run-blocker and has the strength, balance, and technique to thrive in pass-protection as well. Guards are more vital now than ever. He deserves to go inside the top 10.

4. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: My comparison for Smith is Bobby Wagner. An "undersized," to some, play-making linebacker who recognizes plays quickly, has lightning speed, can shed blocks on routine basis and is fluid and aware in coverage.

5. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: As is typically the case, it's not black or white regarding the evaluation of Barkley. He's not the second coming of Barry Sanders. He's not vastly overrated either. The former Penn State star is the running back most worthy of going inside the top 10 of, at least, the past three drafts not only because of his ability carrying the football but also due to his reliability as a receiver. He's a freak athlete, and while his vision isn't elite at times, he's a big but slippery player with the ball in his hands.

7. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

8. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa: Jackson is a true ball-hawk who will thrive in zone coverage right away in the NFL. He has elite ball skills and awareness when sinking and watching the quarterback. His play-making ability is the main reason he's so high on my board.



9. Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: When watching safeties today in college or the NFL, you'll notice they play a lot of slot cornerback, which was essentially Fitzpatrick's main role at Alabama. I don't think that really hurts him as a prospect, he's just not a classic in-the-box thumper nor a sideline-to-sideline center fielder. Also, he lacks experience on the boundary. However, Fitzpatrick is a lengthy, athletic cover man with impeccable blitzing skills, and he's a sure tackler.



10. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: I've been the conductor of the Rudolph train for months now. I love the little things he does very well at the quarterback position. Rudolph naturally drifts away from pressure inside the pocket, has tremendous deep-ball touch, and he can read the entire field. He just doesn't have a huge arm.



11. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville: Alexander can succeed in man or zone because of his supreme athletic traits, awareness, aggression, and ball skills. He's as feisty as they come at the cornerback position and plays much bigger than his size.



12. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

13. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State: I view Ward and Alexander similarly, I just believe the latter is a tick more aware when the football is arriving. Ward is probably better suited to play man because of his agility and blazing downfield speed. Both are clear-cut first-round prospects.



14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Jackson's the true wildcard of this quarterback class because of his Michael Vickian running ability. He's significantly improved as a passer, and while he had some bad misses last season and seemed confused by diverse coverages at times, he also threw some of the most pinpoint accurate passes down the field through tight windows of all the quarterbacks I watched and had plays with mastery level pocket drifting.



15. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma

16. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: To me, Rosen and Jackson are so close, and it's mainly due to scheme. For a team that wants to predominantly be traditional -- have its quarterback under center, run play-action bootleg often ... you get my drift -- Rosen is the guy for them. For those clubs interested in taking a more progressive approach to offense in the NFL -- spread-option, run-pass option, and primarily use its quarterback out of the shotgun -- Jackson should be more enticing. Rosen is exceptional at the short and intermediate levels of the field but can try to do to much and force footballs when throwing it away would've been the better option. His pocket presence and deep ball need improvement too.

17. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida: Bryan is comparably sized and has athletic ability close to J.J. Watt. He's not as refined using his hands as the current Texans superstar was when he entered the NFL in 2011, but the flashes were certainly there at Florida.

18. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

19. Vita Vea, DT, Washington: Vea's one of my favorite prospects in this class because while his film does show him playing a bit high at times and seemingly winning on sheer power alone, he has an assortment of reps in which he used his hands extremely well to beat offensive linemen en route to the quarterback. Vea possesses classic nose-tackle traits too. Good luck moving him with a double team, and he easily dispatches interior blockers when stopping the run.



20. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA: Davenport is a long, athletic and deceptively strong edge-rusher who converts speed to tons of power at the point of attack. He has a decent arsenal of pass-rushing moves right now and plays with a high motor. He's first-round material.



21. Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia

22. Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Darnold is a fascinating prospect because he plays like a 10-year NFL veteran but isn't even 21 years old yet. He's basically Jameis Winston. Size, arm strength, mind of a franchise quarterback with a gun-slinger mentality. The latter helps him often but tends to get him into trouble, too. He has an obscure delivery and his feet are noticeably antsy in the pocket against pressure, although he's capable of making big plays while improvising. There's a ridiculous amount of talent with Darnold. He just has to fine-tune how he deals with pressure and recognize when he should rein in his aggression. There were some interceptions on overthrows in 2017, and the fumbles are an issue.



23. Will Hernandez, G, UTEP: My comparison for Hernandez is Richie Incognito. Wide, super-strong, and somewhat surprisingly mobile on pulls to the second level. He already looks like a pro on his second contract. The only minor concern I have for him is against one-gap penetrators because he doesn't have elite lateral quickness.



24. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: Payne is versatile in that he's an experienced (and successful) two-gapper who has the strength to get off blocks against the run and he has enough burst to win as a one-gapper as well, although he didn't have one-gap responsibilities often at Alabama. Payne is a first-round talent, and he's not even 21 years old yet.



25. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech: If Edmunds gets quicker reading and reacting to his keys, he can be a 125-plus tackle player in the NFL. That refined ability will help him in coverage too. At 6-foot-4 and 255-plus pounds with awesome speed and change-of-direction skills, he'll get to the football often on size and athleticism alone.

26. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

27. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State: Vander Esch and Edmunds are so similar because of their ridiculous size and length for the off-ball linebacker position. Neither shed blocks well but normally beat offensive linemen to the football because of their speed. Edmunds has more ability on the edge getting to the quarterback, and Vander Esch diagnoses quicker. Both are super long, which allows them to clog passing lanes.

28. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

29. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

30. Connor Williams, OT, Texas

31. Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson

32. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

33. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas: I've been high on Ragnow for months now, and it seems as though he's become a classic "late-riser." He's not an super flashy blocker. He has a sturdy anchor, is rarely beaten by counter moves because of his strong grip and has enough mobility to work well on combination blocks. More than anything, his pass-protection skills are what make him my No. 1 center.

34. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Like Jackson, Mayfield's offensive coordinator will play a major role in his success or lack thereof in the NFL. He's typically accurate with the football but was given plenty of wide-open throws at Oklahoma in a brilliant scheme based on run-pass option plays and creative misdirection. The second half of the Rose Bowl against Georgia highlighted a problem I noticed with Mayfield on rare occasions throughout the season -- at times, against pressure, his eyes drop, and he turns into a runner too quickly inside the pocket.

35. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame: McGlinchey is NFL ready. He's a fundamentally sound combo blocker against the run and almost always strikes defenders from a balanced base in pass-protection. I'm a bit lower on him than most because of his lack of overpowering strength, and at times, he looks slightly slow-footed in his kick slide.



36. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

37. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

38. Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

39. Braden Smith, G, Auburn

40. Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

41. Holton Hill, CB, Texas

42. James Daniels, C, Iowa: I see Daniels as more of an early-to-mid second-round selection due to him being much further ahead as a run-blocker than in pass-protection right now. And while that makes for an awesome highlight reel, he's going to be asked to block interior rushers on pass plays more than he's asked to block two or three defenders on a stretch run in the NFL. It's not rare for counter moves to get the best of him. With more strength, Daniels can be a well-rounded, high-caliber pivot, and his athleticism is tantalizing. In a zone scheme, he can flourish immediately.

43. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

44. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

45. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

46. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

47. Billy Price, OL, Ohio State

48. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

49. Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

50. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama: My comparison for Evans is Nigel Bradham, a player who had a slow start to his pro career because of his inability to quickly read what's going on in front of him. Like Bradham, Evans is an explosive, hard-hitter who should be productive against the run and has enough athleticism to be useful in coverage.

51. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

52. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College: I'm in the minority of those who are a bit skeptical of Landry's potential in the NFL despite being a big advocate of the predictive powers of measured athleticism. At the combine, Landry essentially worked out as well as Vic Beasley did in 2015. But the latter was stronger at the point of attack and had more pass-rushing moves. Landry has the best burst / dip combination of any pass-rusher in this class. I just don't know if he can win in any other way right now. If he develops some counters, he can be a 10-plus sack player.

53. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

54. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

55. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

56. Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

57. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

58. Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

59. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

60. Malik Jefferson, ILB, Texas

61. Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama

62. Deontay Burnett, WR, USC

63. Justin Reid, S, Stanford

64. Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech

65. Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

66. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

67. Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn

68. Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

69. Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

70. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

71. Kameron Kelly, CB, San Diego State

72. Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

73. Arden Key, DE, LSU

74. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

75. Lorenzo Carter, DE, Georgia

76. Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina

77. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

78. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

79. Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC

80. RJ McIntosh, DT, Miami

81. Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

82. Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

83. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

84. Justin Lawler, DE, SMU

85. Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi

86. Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada

87. D.J. Reed, CB, Kansas State

88. Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State

89. B.J. Hill, DT, NC State

90. Fred Warner, LB, BYU

91. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

92. Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

93. DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

94. Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

95. Tarvarius Moore, S, Southern Miss

96. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

97. Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

98. Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

99. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

100. Mark Walton, RB, Miami

101. Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama

102. Tracy Walker, S, Louisiana

103. Will Richardson, OT, NC State

104. Rasheem Green, DE, USC

105. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

106. Genard Avery, OLB, Memphis

107. Will Clapp, C, LSU

108. Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

109. Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

110. Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

111. DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

112. Jaylen Samuels, RB, NC State

113. Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

114. Darious Williams, CB, UAB

115. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

116. Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss

117. Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana

118. Jordan Whitehead, S, Pittsburgh

119. Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

120. Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State

121. Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee

122. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

123. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

124. Jerome Baker, OLB, Ohio State

125. Coleman Shelton, C, Washington

126. Kyzir White, S, West Virginia

127. Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State

128. Travin Howard, LB, TCU

129. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

130. Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech

131. Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest

132. Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh

133. Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon

134. Poona Ford, DT, Texas

135. Nyheim Hines, RB, NC State

136. Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA

137. Marcus Allen, S, Penn State

138. Micah Kiser, ILB, Virginia

139. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

140. Trey Quinn, WR, SMU

141. Jeremy Reaves, S, South Alabama

142. J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

143. Marquis Haynes, OLB, Ole Miss

144. Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa

145. Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

146. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

147. Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

148. Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

149. Trevon Young, DE, Louisville

150. Tray Matthews, S, Auburn

187. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Hurst has quite the story, as he spent time playing minor league baseball before coming to South Carolina. I don't hate him as a prospect, there's just no way I'd pick him in the first round. He's a good, not great athlete, and has impressive receiving skills because of his speed and fluidity. His film didn't show me a prospect clearly better than any of the other prospects in this class, and he wasn't a productive blocker. Also, he was a 24-year-old playing in the SEC last year.