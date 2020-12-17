|
|
|PIT
|CIN
Steelers-Bengals Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost two in a row and looked bad doing it, their Monday night matchup with the last-place Cincinnati Bengals is suddenly more important than it looked on the schedule just a few weeks ago.
By virtue of rolling through the first 11 games of the season without a loss, Pittsburgh (11-2) already has clinched its first playoff berth since 2017. But a win over the Bengals (2-10-1) - or a loss by Cleveland on Sunday - would assure the Steelers of an AFC North title and at least one home playoff game at Heinz Field.
The Browns are two games back in the division and the Baltimore Ravens are three back with three games to play. Buffalo (10-3), which beat Pittsburgh last week, is challenging the Steelers for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
With a game against the Colts (9-4) and a season-ender with the Browns (9-4) ahead, the suddenly struggling Steelers need to take advantage of the toothless Bengals.
''There's a lot on the table for us,'' Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. ''We are excited about prime-time football. We essentially laid an egg last week on prime-time football, so we are excited about getting another opportunity at that.''
Pittsburgh's offensive and defensive lines were pushed around at times by the Bills in the 26-15 loss last week. Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns but also had two interceptions, one of them a tide-turning pick-6 late in the first half.
The Bengals are playing out another disappointing season. They fumbled the ball away on each of their first three possessions against the Dallas Cowboys last week to fall into a 17-0 first-half hole on the way to a 30-7 loss.
Cincinnati has lost five straight. Three of them have come since rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was hurt on Nov. 22, the most high profile of a multitude of injuries that hampered the team.
Quarterback Brandon Allen, who has started the past three games, suffered a knee injury against the Cowboys. He didn't practice Thursday, and is day to day. If he can't go, Ryan Finley will get the start.
CHARACTER MATTERS
Safety Jessie Bates, one of the leaders of the Bengals defense, said the last three games of a lost season will be a chance to see the character of some of his teammates.
''Good opportunities to see who belongs here on this team and who doesn't. We're still playing. People still have to play well to stay around. It's three great opportunities,'' he said. ''In these hard times, you really figure out who you can count on.''
JUJU ON THAT LOGO
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster drew Buffalo's ire when he filmed himself dancing on the Bills' midfield logo last week. It's a pregame ritual Smith-Schuster started earlier this year, calling it a way for him to connect with his 2.6 million followers on the social media app TikTok.
Even though Buffalo didn't care for it, Smith-Schuster says he's not going to change.
''I plan to keep on doing (the dances),'' Smith-Schuster said. ''I'm just having fun, being myself.''
Bengals safety Vonn Bell doesn't care for the display.
''He's still young-minded,'' Bell said of the 24-year-old receiver. ''But, you know, he loves the game, he loves going out there and playing. But it's kind of disrespectful at the end of the day.''
RUNNING ON EMPTY
The Steelers began the season with the kind of run-pass balance most teams envy. Not so much anymore.
Pittsburgh has topped 50 yards rushing just twice over its past seven games, allowing defenses to put more focus on shutting down the Steelers' short passing game.
It doesn't seem to matter who is back there for the Steelers, whether it's James Conner, Benny Snell, rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. or even Jaylen Samuels, who saw nearly as many touches against the Bills (seven) as he had on the season combined (nine).
BULLOCK KICKED OUT
After usually dependable kicker Randy Bullock missed his last three of five field-goal attempts and a PAT, the Bengals decided it was time for a change.
Bullock was a healthy scratch last week against Dallas, with Austin Seibert - claimed off waivers from the Browns in September - moving into the No. 1 spot. Seibert converted his only extra-point attempt and didn't played get a field-goal try last week, so coach Zac Taylor is planning to go with him again against the Steelers.
---
AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:33
|16:27
|1st Downs
|2
|7
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|40
|122
|Total Plays
|29
|29
|Avg Gain
|1.4
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|58
|Rush Attempts
|12
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|7
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|7-16
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.4
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.4
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|30
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-30
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|7
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|40
|TOTAL YDS
|122
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|7/16
|19
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Snell 24 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Snell
|8
|30
|0
|13
|3
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|5
|2
|12
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
B. Snell 24 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Snell
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
0
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|4
|2
|-6
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Williamson 51 ILB
|A. Williamson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 28 CB
|M. Hilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 NT
|T. Alualu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|5
|50.4
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Finley 5 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Finley
|5/8
|75
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
16
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|12
|34
|1
|11
|16
|
R. Finley 5 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Finley
|5
|12
|0
|6
|10
|
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|7
|0
|6
|0
|
T. Williams 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|5
|3
|31
|0
|14
|3
|
A. Green 18 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Green
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|3
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
16
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|16
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Phillips 23 CB
|D. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hunt 70 DE
|M. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 3 K
5
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|46.3
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Erickson 12 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|2
|8.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 32(0:16 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 52 yards to CIN 16 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - PIT 20(0:22 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Samuels ran ob at PIT 32 for 12 yards (M.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 22 - PIT 16(0:27 - 2nd) J.Samuels up the middle to PIT 20 for 4 yards (A.Bledsoe).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PIT 28(1:06 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger sacked at PIT 18 for -10 yards (C.Lawson). FUMBLES (C.Lawson) [C.Lawson] recovered by PIT-A.Villanueva at PIT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CIN 31(1:13 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 41 yards to PIT 28 Center-C.Harris fair catch by R.McCloud.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CIN 31(1:18 - 2nd) R.Finley pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (S.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 28(2:00 - 2nd) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 31 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(2:29 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 28 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; S.Tuitt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 32(2:36 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 42 yards to CIN 26 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 32(2:38 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster (M.Alexander).
|
3 & 3 - PIT(2:43 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster (M.Alexander). Penalty on PIT-A.Villanueva Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at PIT 32 - No Play. Penalty on CIN-M.Alexander Taunting offsetting.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 29(3:21 - 2nd) B.Snell left guard to PIT 32 for 3 yards (C.Covington; J.Bates III).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - PIT 20(3:59 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to Di.Johnson to PIT 29 for 9 yards (D.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 31(4:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to Di.Johnson to PIT 31 for 6 yards (D.Phillips). PENALTY on PIT-J.Hassenauer Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at PIT 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 14(4:26 - 2nd) R.Finley pass short middle to G.Bernard for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN [S.Tuitt]. PIT-A.Williamson was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 15(5:07 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to PIT 14 for 1 yard (A.Williamson T.Alualu).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(5:52 - 2nd) G.Bernard left guard to PIT 15 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 14 - PIT 48(6:01 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle intended for J.Smith-Schuster INTERCEPTED by M.Alexander at CIN 38. M.Alexander ran ob at PIT 41 for 21 yards (Di.Johnson). PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PIT 41.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 42(6:59 - 2nd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. C.Claypool left end to CIN 48 for -6 yards (C.Lawson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 44(7:41 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to CIN 42 for 2 yards (M.Daniels; J.Bynes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PIT 47(8:20 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to Di.Johnson to CIN 44 for 3 yards (M.Alexander).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - PIT 40(9:04 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to CIN 47 for 13 yards (J.Bates III).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(9:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-V.McDonald False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(9:09 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to E.Ebron (J.Bates III). PIT-E.Ebron was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PIT 44(9:56 - 2nd) B.Snell right guard to PIT 45 for 1 yard (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PIT 44(10:41 - 2nd) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. B.Snell up the middle to PIT 44 for no gain (J.Bynes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 38(11:23 - 2nd) B.Snell right end to PIT 44 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 35(12:01 - 2nd) B.Snell left tackle to PIT 38 for 3 yards (M.Hunt).
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 60 yards from CIN 35 to PIT 5. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 35 for 30 yards (S.Williams; B.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CIN 4(12:09 - 2nd) G.Bernard right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 12(12:55 - 2nd) R.Finley pass short right to T.Higgins to PIT 4 for 8 yards (J.Haden) [S.Tuitt].
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 16(13:42 - 2nd) R.Finley left end to PIT 12 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 17(14:22 - 2nd) G.Bernard left guard to PIT 16 for 1 yard (M.Allen).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 31(15:00 - 2nd) R.Finley pass short left to T.Higgins to PIT 17 for 14 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 37(0:05 - 1st) R.Finley right end to PIT 31 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 38(0:49 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to PIT 37 for 1 yard (T.Alualu; C.Heyward).
|Result
|Play
|-10 YD
|
3 & 7 - PIT 48(0:55 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (V.Bell). Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 48 for no gain (V.Bell). FUMBLES (V.Bell) RECOVERED by CIN-J.Evans at PIT 38.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 45(1:35 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to B.Snell pushed ob at PIT 48 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 45(1:39 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (G.Pratt).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - CIN 37(1:44 - 1st) A.Seibert 55 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CIN 37(2:24 - 1st) R.Finley up the middle to PIT 37 for no gain (C.Heyward).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 42(3:05 - 1st) T.Williams left guard to PIT 37 for 5 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 42(3:11 - 1st) R.Finley pass incomplete deep right to T.Boyd (J.Haden). CIN-T.Boyd was injured during the play.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 28(3:34 - 1st) R.Finley pass deep right to A.Green ran ob at PIT 42 for 30 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PIT 28(3:43 - 1st) J.Berry punts 55 yards to CIN 17 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson pushed ob at CIN 28 for 11 yards (J.Dangerfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PIT 28(3:48 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short right to Di.Johnson (D.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - PIT 23(4:31 - 1st) A.McFarland right end to PIT 28 for 5 yards (J.Bynes; G.Pratt).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(5:12 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to R.McCloud to PIT 23 for -2 yards (D.Phillips) [C.Lawson].
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - CIN 16(5:16 - 1st) A.Seibert 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CIN 5(6:00 - 1st) R.Finley sacked at PIT 16 for -11 yards (T.Watt).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - CIN 11(6:41 - 1st) S.Perine right tackle to PIT 5 for 6 yards (A.Williamson; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CIN 15(7:24 - 1st) R.Finley scrambles up the middle to PIT 11 for 4 yards (S.Nelson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(7:49 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-T.Higgins False Start 5 yards enforced at PIT 10 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CIN 19(8:32 - 1st) R.Finley pass short right to T.Higgins to PIT 10 for 9 yards (J.Haden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(9:16 - 1st) S.Perine right tackle to PIT 19 for 1 yard (A.Williamson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CIN 32(9:33 - 1st) K.Huber punts 49 yards to PIT 19 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CIN 32(9:36 - 1st) R.Finley pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins (S.Nelson) [A.Highsmith].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 31(10:17 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 32 for 1 yard (M.Hilton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(10:58 - 1st) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 31 for 7 yards (A.Williamson; M.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 26(11:06 - 1st) J.Berry punts 50 yards to CIN 24 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by A.Erickson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PIT 26(11:11 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to J.Washington (W.Jackson III) [S.Hubbard].
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PIT 26(11:15 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to Di.Johnson [C.Covington].
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 22(11:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PIT 26 for 4 yards (M.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CIN 29(12:01 - 1st) K.Huber punts 49 yards to PIT 22 Center-C.Harris. R.McCloud ran ob at PIT 22 for no gain (S.Morgan).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 34(12:35 - 1st) G.Bernard right end to CIN 29 for -5 yards (T.Watt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CIN 34(13:18 - 1st) G.Bernard right tackle to CIN 34 for no gain (T.Watt).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 26(14:00 - 1st) G.Bernard right end to CIN 34 for 8 yards (M.Allen; Te.Edmunds).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PIT 27(14:11 - 1st) J.Berry punts 53 yards to CIN 20 Center-K.Canaday. A.Erickson to CIN 26 for 6 yards (D.Watt). PIT-D.Watt was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PIT 27(14:15 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to Di.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:54 - 1st) B.Snell right tackle to PIT 27 for 2 yards (M.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington (D.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
