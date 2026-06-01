100 days until NFL kickoff: 100 facts, questions and storylines for the 2026 season

The second the clock hit zero on Super Bowl LX, the countdown was on for the 2026 regular season. Before the confetti even touched the ground at Levi's Stadium to celebrate the Seahawks' championship, attention had already turned to the year ahead.

Since then, we've stayed busy watching the league wade through the offseason, ushering in tentpole events like free agency, the NFL Draft and schedule release. We're also seeing clubs take the field for the first time in their new iterations as OTAs sprout up across the country. Soon enough, minicamps and training camps will arrive, and before we know it, the regular season will be here.

Just like the objects in your car's side mirrors, it's closer than it appears. In fact, as of Monday, we're officially 100 days away from the start of the 2026 regular season.

To celebrate inching ever closer to kickoff, we're highlighting 100 things to know about the 2026 season, including key facts, schedule quirks and the latest odds on who could be the last team standing after Super Bowl LXI.

Key facts and schedule notes

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (left) and former Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (right) Getty Images

1. The 2026 NFL season will be the 107th in league history.

2. The regular season will begin on a Wednesday, deviating from the traditional Thursday kickoff.

3. The season opener will feature a Super Bowl LX rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

4. This marks the 12th Super Bowl rematch the following season and the third time the previous season's Super Bowl matchup has been replayed in Week 1.

5. The reigning Super Bowl champion is 8-3 in the previous 11 rematches.

6. The following day, Thursday, Sept. 10, the 49ers and Rams will square off in Melbourne, Australia. The game will be the first NFL contest played in Australia and will air on Netflix at 8:35 p.m. ET.

7. The Australia game kicks off an NFL-record nine international games this season:

8. Ravens vs. Cowboys (Week 3, Sept. 27, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on CBS)

9. Colts vs. Commanders (Week 4, Oct. 4, in London)

10. Eagles vs. Jaguars (Week 5, Oct. 11, in London)

11. Texans vs. Jaguars (Week 6, Oct. 18, in London)

12. Steelers vs. Saints (Week 7, Oct. 25, in Paris)

13. Bengals vs. Falcons (Week 9, Nov. 8, in Madrid)

14. Patriots vs. Lions (Week 10, Nov. 15, in Munich)

15. Vikings vs. 49ers (Week 11, Nov. 22, in Mexico City, Mexico)

16. The 49ers could set an NFL record by traveling 38,105 miles during the 2026 season.

17. The 49ers are the first team to play multiple international games in non-consecutive weeks.

18. The 49ers will cross an NFL-record 58 time zones. The previous record was 42, set by the 2025 Chargers.

19. The Bears enter 2026 with the league's toughest strength of schedule.

20. Super Bowl LXI will be played on Feb. 14, 2027 (Valentine's Day), at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

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Celebrate the holidays with the NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love and his teammates Getty Images

21. The NFL will stage its first Thanksgiving Eve matchup when the Packers visit the Rams (Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix).

22. The Thanksgiving tripleheader features the Bears at Lions (1 p.m. ET on CBS), Eagles at Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX) and Chiefs at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC).

23. The NFL will once again feature a Black Friday matchup, with the Broncos visiting the Steelers (Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video).

24. The Texans will face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Christmas Eve at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

25. The Christmas Day tripleheader features the Packers at Bears (1 p.m. ET on Netflix), Bills at Broncos (4:30 p.m. ET on Netflix) and Rams at Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX).

26. Each Christmas Day matchup is a rematch from the 2025 playoffs.

27. The Ravens will face the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on New Year's Eve at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Top 10 Super Bowl favorites

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Getty Images

28. The Rams (+800) have the reigning NFL MVP in Matthew Stafford.

29. The Seahawks (+1000) are looking to go back-to-back after posting a 14-3 regular-season record in 2025.

30. The Bills (+1000) are the fourth team in NFL history to win a playoff game in six straight seasons.

31. The Ravens (+1000) have two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson entering his ninth NFL season.

32. The Eagles (+1500) have reached the playoffs in five straight seasons.

33. The Chiefs (+1500) are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

34. The Patriots (+1600) reached Super Bowl LX in Drake Maye's second season and Mike Vrabel's first year as head coach.

35. The Chargers (+1600) are getting their starting offensive line back healthy, including tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, after both suffered season-ending injuries in 2025.

36. The Packers (+1600) have made the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons.

37. The 49ers (+1700) have made the playoffs in five of the past seven seasons.

Odds via DraftKings.

Top MVP candidates

Bills QB Josh Allen Imagn Images

38. Josh Allen (+550), the 2024 NFL MVP.

39. Lamar Jackson (+650), a two-time NFL MVP.

40. Patrick Mahomes (+1000), a two-time NFL MVP.

41. Justin Herbert (+1000) has the second-most passing yards in NFL history through a player's first six seasons.

42. Joe Burrow (+1000) is the third-fastest quarterback to reach 150 career passing touchdowns.

43. Drake Maye (+1100) finished second in MVP voting behind Matthew Stafford (+1400) last season.

Odds via DraftKings.

Familiar faces in new places

Head coaches

Giants head coach John Harbaugh Imagn Images

44. The Giants hired former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to replace Brian Daboll and interim head coach Mike Kafka.

45. The Falcons hired former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to replace Raheem Morris.

46. The Raiders hired former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to replace Pete Carroll.

47. The Ravens hired former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to replace John Harbaugh.

48. The Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach after firing Sean McDermott.

49. The Cardinals hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to replace Jonathan Gannon.

50. The Browns hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken after firing Kevin Stefanski.

51. The Dolphins hired former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to replace Mike McDaniel.

52. The Steelers hired former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin.

53. The Titans hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to replace Brian Callahan and interim head coach Mike McCoy.

Veteran signings

49ers WR Mike Evans Getty Images

54. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signed a one-year, $1.2 million minimum contract with the Falcons after being released by the Dolphins.

55. Quarterback Kyler Murray signed a one-year, $1.3 million minimum contract with the Vikings after being released by the Cardinals.

56. Wide receiver Mike Evans left the Buccaneers to sign a three-year, $42.4 million contract with the 49ers.

57. Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips left the Eagles to sign a four-year, $120 million contract with the Panthers.

58. Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson left the Bengals but stayed in the AFC North, signing a four-year, $112 million contract with the Ravens.

59. Quarterback Malik Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Dolphins.

60. Center Tyler Linderbaum signed a three-year, $81 million contract with the Raiders after spending four seasons in Baltimore.

61. Running back Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl LX MVP, signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Chiefs.

62. Tight end Isaiah Likely followed former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to the Giants, signing a three-year, $40 million contract.

63. Running back Travis Etienne left the Jaguars to sign a four-year, $52 million contract with the Saints.

64. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs left the Packers to sign a four-year, $68 million contract with the Patriots.

65. Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left the Giants to sign a four-year, $70 million contract with the Titans.

Veteran trades

Imagn Images

66. The Broncos acquired wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins in exchange for the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

67. The Rams landed cornerback Trent McDuffie in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs. Los Angeles later signed McDuffie to a four-year, $120 million extension.

68. The Steelers acquired veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from the Colts and subsequently signed him to a three-year, $59 million extension.

69. The Bengals traded the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. The veteran later signed a one-year, $28 million extension that keeps him under contract through 2028.

70. The Eagles acquired pass rusher Jonathan Greenard and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick. Greenard also agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension as part of the deal.

71. The Bills welcomed wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Bears in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick.

72. The Chiefs acquired quarterback Justin Fields from the Jets in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

73. The Titans acquired pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II from the Jets, reuniting him with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh. New York received defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat in return.

Top draft picks

Imagn Images

74. The Raiders used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion may not start right away as he learns behind veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed with Las Vegas this offseason.

75. The Jets made three first-round picks, selecting Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 and Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 30.

76. The Cardinals used the No. 3 overall pick on Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and added Miami quarterback Carson Beck with the first pick of the third round (No. 65 overall).

77. The Giants used their two first-round picks on Ohio State pass rusher Arvell Reese (No. 5) and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (No. 10).

78. The Chiefs traded up to No. 6 overall to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, who will help replace Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in Kansas City's secondary. The club used its second first-round pick (No. 29 overall) on Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

79. The Cowboys had two first-round picks in 2026, using No. 11 overall on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and No. 23 overall on UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence.

80. The Rams looked to the future by selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick. Simpson is viewed as the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford, who will play his age-38 season in 2026.

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Key QB questions

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Getty Images

81. Can Patrick Mahomes return to form after an ACL tear? Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL and LCL tear on Dec. 14, 2025, in a Week 15 loss to the Chargers. The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent the offseason rehabbing and has shown progress, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for Week 1. If Mahomes returns to form quickly, it could reshape the AFC West and the AFC as a whole. If he's still recovering and less than 100%, Kansas City could be a non-factor for a second straight season.

82. Who will win the QB battle in Minnesota between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy? The Vikings put McCarthy, their 2024 first-round pick, on notice this offseason by signing Murray to compete for the starting job. Regardless of who wins, Minnesota is simply looking for stable quarterback play after letting Sam Darnold leave in free agency. If the Vikings get respectable play under center, they could be right back in the thick of the NFC North race.

83. Who will be the Browns' starting quarterback? The Browns have four quarterbacks on their offseason roster: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. First-year head coach Todd Monken has yet to name a starter, but the competition appears to be a two-man race between Watson and Sanders, with Watson holding the early edge.

84. Can Michael Penix Jr. fend off Tua Tagovailoa? Penix is coming off yet another knee injury after tearing his ACL in mid-November 2025. To make matters worse for the former first-round pick, the Falcons replaced the regime that drafted him, and the new leadership brought in former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to compete for the starting job. With no one tied to Penix, he'll face an uphill battle to hold off Tagovailoa.

85. How will Aaron Rodgers' "Last Dance" turn out? Rodgers finally committed to returning for the 2026 season, signing with the Steelers for what will be his second year with the franchise. The four-time NFL MVP has said this will be his final season, raising the question of how his final act will unfold. Will Rodgers lead Pittsburgh to another AFC North title and playoff appearance? Or will his final season be more subdued with the division and conference expected to be much tougher?

86. Can C.J. Stroud bounce back? The wheels fell off the Stroud bandwagon last postseason when the Texans quarterback totaled 10 fumbles and interceptions across two playoff games. His four interceptions against the Patriots tied the franchise playoff record. The performance left some questioning whether Stroud is truly a franchise cornerstone. If he can recapture his rookie-year form in 2026, however, it should calm plenty of nerves in Houston.

87. Is Cam Ward primed for a Year 2 breakout? The Titans enter Ward's second NFL season having surrounded the former No. 1 overall pick with an entirely new supporting cast. Tennessee hired Robert Saleh as head coach, brought in Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and added weapons such as Carnell Tate (the No. 4 overall pick) and veteran Wan'Dale Robinson. After showing flashes late last season, Ward looks like one of the top breakout candidates for 2026.

88. Will Jaxson Dart avoid big hits? Dart is another second-year quarterback entering 2026 with plenty of promise. However, the Giants signal-caller put himself in harm's way far too often as a rookie, failing to slide or get out of bounds and absorbing several massive hits. If John Harbaugh can convince Dart to exercise more caution, New York has the foundation to compete for a playoff spot. That ceiling drops significantly if its quarterback can't stay out of the blue medical tent.

89. How will Tyler Shough look as New Orleans' full-time starter? New Orleans handed the keys to the franchise to Shough in Week 9 last season, and the 2025 second-round pick is now entering his first year as the full-time starter. The Saints spent the offseason surrounding him with talent, signing Travis Etienne in free agency and using the No. 8 overall pick on Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. If Shough carries the momentum from his rookie season into Year 2, New Orleans could be a factor in the always-attainable NFC South.

90. Can Daniel Jones return to form after an Achilles tear? Jones became the latest veteran quarterback to revive his career after signing with the Colts last offseason. He beat out Anthony Richardson for the starting job and went 8-5 in his first 13 starts before suffering a torn Achilles in early December. Indianapolis rewarded him with a two-year, $88 million extension this offseason, but it remains to be seen whether he can bounce back from the injury and recapture the magic from the first half of the 2025 season.

91. Will the Texans sign C.J. Stroud to an extension? The Texans made edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a three-year, $150 million extension, but it's unclear whether they'll hand out another market-setting deal to fellow 2023 first-round pick C.J. Stroud. After a horrific showing in the postseason, Houston could choose to let Stroud play out the 2026 season before committing major money.

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Other lingering storylines

USATSI

92. Will A.J. Brown be traded? Now that we've reached the June 1 threshold, all eyes will be on the Eagles and what they'll do with wideout A.J. Brown. He's been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but a deal only made financial sense after June 1, hence why he's still a member of the Eagles. With Philly selecting USC receiver Makai Lemon in the first round of the draft, the writing is on the wall for this blockbuster to come across the wire shortly.

93. Will George Pickens sign a long-term extension with Dallas? The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on George Pickens earlier this offseason, and the two sides now have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension. If they can't reach a deal, Pickens will play the 2026 season on the tag.

94. When will Todd Monken meet Myles Garrett? Garrett is unquestionably the face of the Browns, which makes it especially odd to hear first-year head coach Todd Monken admit that he's yet to meet the star pass rusher face-to-face. Is that simply due to it being the offseason and players being away from the facility? Or does it speak to something more and maybe cast doubt on Garrett's future in Cleveland?

Odds and ends

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95. Rule change: Teams can now declare an onside kick at any point during a game.

96. Rule change: The NFL has removed the kicking team's incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line.

97. Rule change: League personnel can now consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called onto the field.

98. Only one division champion from 2025 -- the Eagles -- is favored to repeat in 2026. The other seven defending division winners enter the season as underdogs.

99. Nike's "Rivalries" uniforms will continue rolling out in 2026, with the AFC South and NFC North receiving new alternate uniforms. The original "Rivalries" jerseys unveiled last year for the NFC East and NFC West will also return for select games.

100. These are the 100 most important players entering the 2026 season.