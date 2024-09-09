This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

DAK PRESCOTT AND THE DALLAS COWBOYS

After an angsty and sometimes downright counterproductive offseason, the Cowboys got their act together just in time ... and showed that when it all comes together, they can be quite good. Hours after signing a four-year, $240 million deal that makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history on a per-year basis, Dak Prescott threw an early touchdown, and Dallas thumped Cleveland, 33-17.

Dallas dominated in all three phases:

Veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Brandin Cooks found the end zone.

and found the end zone. The defense racked up six sacks and two interceptions ( Trevon Diggs and Eric Kendricks ) and limited Cleveland to an abysmal 3.3 yards per play. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer earned a spot among the "winners" of our Week 1 winners and losers

and ) and limited Cleveland to an abysmal 3.3 yards per play. New defensive coordinator earned a spot among the "winners" of our KaVontae Turpin returned a punt for a touchdown.

If there's an "owners choosing a quarterback" phase, the Cowboys won that one, too. Prescott and Jerry Jones didn't exactly have the most harmonious offseason, but when the deal finally got done Sunday, Jones said, "I hope Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time." While it's a lot of money, it's the right call.

It took too long to get the CeeDee Lamb and Prescott contracts sorted out, but at least they're done.

The Deshaun Watson situation, meanwhile, is an absolute disaster, and it continues to look like the worst trade in NFL history, Garrett Podell writes. Watson went 0 for 10 on throws at least 15 yards downfield, and the six sacks are nothing new, either.

It's simply untenable for a team that has a win-now defense and some strong offensive pieces. There's no solution in sight.

THE CINCINNATI BENGALS

One of these years, the Bengals will get off to a good start. It just won't be this year, and this one might be the most frustrating yet, because so much of it was self-inflicted. Cincinnati, a 7.5-point favorite, fell, 17-10, to the Patriots, marking the NFL's largest Week 1 upset since 2018.

Ja'Marr Chase , still without a new contract, played Tee Higgins (hamstring) out and Chase on a pitch count, Joe Burrow managed just 164 yards passing and 5.7 yards per attempt.

, still without a new contract, (hamstring) out and Chase on a pitch count, managed just 164 yards passing and 5.7 yards per attempt. Burrow falls to 1-4 in season openers.

Among Cincinnati's several missed opportunities were Tanner Hudson fumbling on the 2-yard line, a fourth-and-2 coming up a yard short and Charlie Jones fumbling a punt return.

fumbling on the 2-yard line, a fourth-and-2 coming up a yard short and fumbling a punt return. Defensively, Cincinnati allowed 170 yards on the ground and recorded no turnovers and just one sack against one of the league's worst offenses.

We'll give plenty of credit to Jerod Mayo -- the first Patriots rookie coach win in his debut since 1991 -- his excellent defense and his hard-nosed offense, led admirably by Jacoby Brissett and Rhamondre Stevenson.

But my goodness this was ugly for Cincinnati. The Chase contract situation is no longer simply just an issue, it's now one that the Bengals are paying for on the field, Will Brinson writes. The defense didn't make much of an impact. The special teams didn't help. Joe Mixon took a subtle shot at his former team. That leads to the Bengals earning an "F" in John Breech's Week 1 grades.

😲 Tyreek Hill detained, then has big performance in Dolphins' win

Last year, Tyreek Hill led a roller coaster ride celebration after a touchdown. Sunday, Hill had a roller coaster unlike any we've seen before. The Dolphins star was detained by police after being pulled over on his way to the game before playing in -- and playing a huge role in -- Miami's 20-17 comeback win over the Jaguars.

🏈 College football roundup: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame; Texas crushes Michigan

Wake me up when Notre Dame is actually as good as the early-season polls say they are. The Fighting Irish, formerly No. 5 in the country, dropped a stunner at home to Northern Illinois, 16-14, with Kanon Woodill nailing a 35-yard field goal with under a minute left.

MAC teams had been 0-51 vs. AP top-five teams all-time. Make that 1-51.

It's a brutal performance after a season-opening win at Texas A&M, one that drops Notre Dame out of Jerry Palm's projected playoff and not only offsets the Texas A&M win but raises big-picture questions about Marcus Freeman, Brandon Marcello writes.

The Week 2 headliner, meanwhile, turned into a laugher in a hurry. Texas went to Michigan and bulldozed the reigning national champs, 31-12. We could focus on Quinn Ewers' excellence (as Tom Fornelli did) or the Wolverines' quarterback questions (as Chris Hummer did), but how about Texas taking it to one of the nation's supposed most physical teams? Dennis Dodd writes from Ann Arbor.

Dodd: "This kind of bludgeoning is what will serve Texas the most in its SEC transition. ... In the end, the Michigan program that perfected modern-day bully ball to win a national championship, had to step aside like a matador avoiding a charging bull(y). Is Texas back? C'mon now. The 'Horns have blown past that train station to put-'em-in-the-national-championship game territory."

Just about the only thing that went wrong was linebacker David Gbenda trying (and failing) to plant a Longhorns flag at midfield.

Here's more:

