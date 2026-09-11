Week 1 of the NFL is here, and while that is exciting, there are several teams dealing with notable injuries as they enter their first games of the season. The Atlanta Falcons won't have their top two quarterbacks, the Las Vegas Raiders will be without their top weapon in Brock Bowers, and the New York Giants could potentially be without their top wideout, Malik Nabers, for their primetime conference clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

While almost every NFL team will have a player or two listed on their final injury reports, these will likely be the cleanest injury reports all year! Below, we will break down the official injury reports for Week 1 in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

The Saints won't have veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan for Week 1, as he sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. Running back Alvin Kamara is officially listed as questionable to play with his MCL sprain, but did practice as a full participant on Friday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Baker Mayfield could be without one of his wide receivers in Jalen McMillan, who was limited all week in practice with a knee injury. He's doubtful to suit up. The same is true for backup running back Sean Tucker, who missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

For the Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and DJ Turner II were all listed on the injury report, but carry no game designations into Week 1 -- which is good. Shemar Stewart on the other hand missed practice Friday with a knee injury, and is considered doubtful.

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts

Ravens : TBA

: TBA Colts: TBA

Analysis to come

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Browns starting right guard Teven Jenkins will miss the season opener with a back injury. Rookie Austin Barber will start in his place next to Tytus Howard on the right side.

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

The Jets will be without free agent addition Joseph Ossai on Sunday, as he missed practice all week with a foot injury. Rookie slot corner D'Angelo Ponds was limited all week with a calf injury, and is considered doubtful. That means Jarvis Brownlee Jr. will see plenty of action against his former team.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Bills : TBA

: TBA Texans: TBA

Analysis to come

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Falcons : TBA

: TBA Steelers: TBA

Analysis to come

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is questionable to suit up Sunday after being limited in practice all week with a calf injury. Ozzy Trapilo, who is also questionable, was limited all week with a knee injury, and Xavier Woods was limited Thursday and Friday with a groin injury. He too is questionable.

The Panthers had a relatively clean injury report, with Patrick Jones II the only player listed. That also means running back Jonathon Brooks is cleared to play in his first NFL game since Dec. 8, 2024.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Packers : TBA

: TBA Vikings: NONE

No injury designations for the Vikings entering Week 1. Safety Jacob Thomas and offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan were listed on the report earlier this week with ankle injuries, but will play.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Dolphins : TBA

: TBA Raiders: TBA

Analysis to come

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers

Cardinals : TBA

: TBA Chargers: TBA

Analysis to come

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Commanders : TBA

: TBA Eagles: TBA

Analysis to come

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Cowboys : TBA

: TBA Giants: TBA

Analysis to come

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday)

Broncos : TBA

: TBA Chiefs: TBA

Analysis to come