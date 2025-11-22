Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the NFL. In a perfect world every team would have its full complement of players, but that's rarely the case.

This week, quarterback health is once again a major storyline. Aaron Rodgers is listed as questionable with a fracture to his left (non-throwing) wrist, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — who's been battling turf toe — is also questionable after practicing fully on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday.

To keep you updated, we've compiled all the final injury reports for Sunday's slate, plus the initial report for the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook. You can bet NFL Week 12 games at Caesars Sportsbook, where new users get 20 100% profit boost tokens with the promo code CBS20X.

The Colts ruled out just one player this week: linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle), despite him practicing fully all week. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) is listed as questionable after practicing fully each day. Edge rusher Tyquan Lewis (groin) is also questionable following limited work Thursday and a full session Friday.

The Chiefs ruled out running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), even though he practiced throughout the week. Both offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) are questionable after missing Wednesday's session, progressing to limited practice Thursday and full participation Friday.

The Vikings have a relatively clean injury report for Week 12, with only two players listed as questionable: edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and center Ryan Kelly (concussion). Greenard did not practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday. Kelly practiced fully all week.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee) did not practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday after suffering the injury in Week 11.

The Packers ruled out two players: corner Nate Hobbs (knee) and wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder). Reed's 21-day practice window opened Friday as he works back from both foot and collarbone surgeries from Week 2. Hobbs did not practice all week.

Defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle), wide receiver Savion Williams (foot), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/wrist) are all questionable after being limited throughout the week.

The Jets were without edge rusher Will McDonald IV (quad) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (foot) early in the week, but both practiced Thursday and Friday, with McDonald upgrading to a full participant on Friday. Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and running back/returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

The Ravens ruled out wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and corner Keyon Martin (rib) after neither practiced all week.

The only Patriots player ruled out was linebacker Jahlani Tavai (not injury-related). Edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) is questionable after being limited Wednesday and then practicing fully on Thursday and Friday. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is also questionable after limited sessions Thursday and Friday before being upgraded to a full participant Friday. He hasn't played since Week 8.

Joe Burrow was a full participant Wednesday and Thursday -- his first 11-on-11 work since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2 -- before being limited Friday. He is reportedly not expected to return for another couple of weeks but may be ahead of schedule after practicing all week. The team ruled out defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), defensive end Cam Sample (oblique) and corner Cam Taylor-Britt (foot), as none of them practiced this week.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart was a limited non-contact participant during the week as he continues to recover from a Week 10 concussion but has been ruled out. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder), corner Paulson Adebo (knee) and tight end Thomas Fidone II (foot) were also ruled out after not practicing all week. Corner Deonte Banks (hip), safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and running back Eric Gray (knee) are listed as questionable after varying levels of participation.

The Lions ruled out corner Terrion Arnold (concussion), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), guard Miles Frazier (knee) and defensive end Joshua Paschal (back). Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest) practiced only once this week on a limited basis Thursday and is listed as questionable. Right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) is also questionable after limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Corner D.J. Reed (hamstring) is listed as questionable following limited work all week.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held out of practice Wednesday before returning as a limited participant Thursday and Friday due to a fracture in his left wrist. He told reporters he hopes to play in Week 12.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral) is listed as doubtful after not practicing Wednesday and then being limited the rest of the week. Corner Darius Slay (concussion) is questionable after being limited for the first time on Friday. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest/ankle) also returned Friday as a limited participant and is questionable. Running back Jaylen Warren (ankle) progressed from not practicing Wednesday to being limited Thursday before practicing fully Friday and is questionable.

Chicago ruled out five players: linebackers T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Noah Sewell (elbow), plus running backs Travis Homer (hamstring/knee) and Roschon Johnson. Four more are listed as questionable: defensive backs Jaquan Brisker (shoulder), Kyler Gordon (calf) and Jaylon Johnson (groin), along with offensive tackle Theo Benedet.

Seattle ruled out wide receiver Tory Horton (shin) and linebacker Tyrice Knight (concussion) after neither practiced this week. Linebacker Ernest Jones (knee), running back Robbie Ouzts (elbow/personal matter), running back Kenneth Walker III (glute) and guard Grey Zabel (knee) are all listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Walker "should be good to go" on Sunday.

Tennessee ruled out safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) after both missed practice all week.

Jacksonville ruled out wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee), offensive lineman Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), edge rusher Travon Walker (knee) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (finger) for Week 12. Thomas was limited all week. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) is listed as questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week.

Arizona ruled out wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Emari Demercado, as confirmed by head coach Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday. The team also ruled out linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and running back Trey Benson, whose 21-day practice window opened this week. Offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), corner Will Johnson (back/hip), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (groin), guard Hayden Conner (knee), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (groin) and corner Garrett Williams (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Browns Alex Wright DE Quad Out

Jamari Thrash WR Foot Out

Jack Conklin OT Knee Questionable Raiders — — — No players listed

Browns edge rusher Alex Wright (quad) and wide receiver Jamari Thrash (foot) both didn't practice this week, so they were ruled out. Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

No one on the Las Vegas Raiders has a game status for Week 12, so they're about as healthy as it gets.

Atlanta ruled out wide receiver Drake London (knee), corner Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles), linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) for Week 12. London did not practice all week. Guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) is listed as questionable after limited practices Thursday and Friday. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) is also questionable after being limited early in the week and not practicing Friday.

New Orleans ruled out wide receiver Brandin Cooks (personal) for Week 12, as he's been released. Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle) and running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) are both listed as questionable after being limited throughout the week.

Philadelphia ruled out All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) after he did not practice all week. Center Cam Jurgens (concussion) is listed as questionable but was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice.

Dallas listed only two players as questionable: edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck) and offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji (illness). Clowney was limited throughout the week, while Adeniji was added to the injury report Friday after not practicing.

Tampa Bay ruled out running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee), guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring) and corner Jamel Dean (hip) for Sunday. Irving hasn't played since Week 4. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), edge rusher Markees Watts (hand) and corner Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Godwin was limited Wednesday and Friday and practiced fully on Thursday, making him a true questionable.

Los Angeles listed wide receiver Xavier Smith (concussion) as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited Thursday and Friday. He is the only player on the injury report.

Linebacker Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) both missed practice the last two days for the Panthers. Cornerback Akayleb Evans (ankle) was also limited, and that was the entirety of the Panthers' practice report that didn't practice fully.

The 49ers were only without three players at practice on Friday: linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle), kicker Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) and edge rusher Robert Beal Jr. (concussion). Linebacker Luke Gifford (hip, neck) was the only player limited.