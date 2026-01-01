NFL Week 18 could be considerably lucrative for players with incentive-based contracts, including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers standout Keenan Allen.

Darnold could hit a $1 million jackpot with three touchdown passes and 150 yards passing against the San Francisco 49ers in a battle for the NFC West. Darnold has 3,850 yards through the air and 25 touchdowns with notable escalators in his contract.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is active for the finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which means he cashes a $1 million bonus. He could tack on another $250,000 to that with a touchdown. For the Buccaneers, wideout Sterling Shepard needs one reception for $125,000 and just 29 receiving yards for an additional $125,000.

Rodgers' one-year deal with the Steelers is laced with incentives to a total of $5.85 million if he hits them all. Only one of those — make the playoffs — can be accomplished this weekend with a win.

Rodgers makes $500,000 if the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North. Among other incentives, Rodgers take homes $600,000 if the Steelers win a wild-card game and he plays at least 50% of the offensive snaps and another $1 million should Pittsburgh win the AFC Championship.

NFL's Week 18 incentive notables

Potential total earnings Need How it happens Keenan Allen, Chargers $1.25 million 6 catches; 9+ yards; 2 TDs Impressive stats Rico Dowdle, Panthers $1.25 million Active; TD Play and score Sam Darnold, Seahawks $1 million 3 passing TD; 150 yards Usual effort Aaron Rodgers, Steelers $500,000 Win Beat Baltimore Tony Pollard, Titans $500,000 66 rushing yards; 2 TDs Best season avg. Dawson Knox, Bills $500,000 7+ yards; TD Find red zone TD Saquon Barkley, Eagles $500,000 87 scrimmage yards Heavy touches Caleb Williams, Bears Future max 270 yards for 4,000 Explosive plays

For Allen, there's a $1.25 million bonus on the line against the Denver Broncos. Six catches would give him a $750,000 check, while nine or more yards receiving and two touchdowns would net him another $500,000. Allen has 74 receptions for 741 yards and four scores this fall.

For 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings, a seven-reception game would give him a $666,666 bonus. Washington Commanders playmaker Deebo Samuel could get to $1.5 million with at least 10 catches, 93 yards receiving and two touchdowns to hit everything.

Commanders pass rusher Von Miller needs one sack of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to hit a $1 million bonus.

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry could pocket a $250,000 incentive with five catches against the Miami Dolphins. And Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the MVP frontrunner, is expected to play.

While there's no contract language in the form of a bonus for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the former No. 1 overall pick looks to become the franchise's first 4,000-yard passer. That would push the second-year pro closer to a max deal when the times comes. Williams needs 109 yards against the Detroit Lions to break Erik Kramer's team record of 3,838 set in 1995 and 270 yards to eclipse 4,000.

"For me, it would be cool just in the sense there's never been one here," Williams said. "I was brought here for those types of things and those types of moments, the things that haven't been done here, to try and be able to accomplish. But the self-goals and all of that always get swept under when you go for team goals and that's winning ballgames. That's first and foremost on my mind. That's first and foremost for this team because the most important thing is winning ballgames and heading into the playoffs with some momentum and some good energy."

And in another milestone department, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is 110 receiving yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving this season, which would mark the second time that's happened in his NFL career.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett needs one sack to set NFL record and he gets his opportunity against one of the NFL's weakest offensive fronts.