The NFL's final week of the regular season is finally upon us. And while many teams are vying for playoff spots, several teams that don't have anything to play for will give several starters a well-deserve rest. Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt are among the Steelers players that have been ruled out of Pittsburgh's Week 17 duel with Cleveland, while the Chiefs have decided to rest stars Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

As far as injuries are concerned, Washington offensive stars Alex Smith, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson have each been ruled as questionable for Sunday's must-win game against the Eagles. The Falcons, who will miss the playoffs for a third straight year, have ruled out former All-Pro receiver Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Here's a look at each team's injury report as we head into the weekend. All point spreads below are presented by William Hill Sportsbook.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-7)

Injuries limited Jones to just nine games this season, as the eight-time Pro Bowler finished 2020 with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have made Davis a game-time decision for Sunday, which he was last week before being inactive. Linebackers Devin White and Shaq Barrett were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, so they're out this week.

Ravens (-13) at Bengals

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was "encouraged" to see Peters back at practice this week as Baltimore hopes to get two of its cornerbacks back. Ngakoue and Snead did not practice all week. Edwards was limited Friday and Ingram was a healthy scratch the past two games. Punter Sam Koch is not expected to play (reserve/COVID-19 list) as the Ravens signed Johnny Townsend.

While they will be without two key defenders, the Bengals will have receivers Tyler Boyd (concussion) and Tee Higgins (hamstring), who missed practice time earlier in the week.

Cowboys (-1) at Giants

Ezekiel Elliott is good to go for the Cowboys as he stayed off the injury report all week. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will also play for the Cowboys as they cling to hopes of winning the NFC East. No surprise Vander Esch is out as he didn't practice all week.

Tate could be out for his second consecutive game with the calf injury, but he has just three catches in his last two games. Daniel Jones was not listed on the injury report at all this week, so he's ready to go with New York's playoff hopes on the line.

Dolphins at Bills (-3)

While four Dolphins are questionable, one players we know Miami won't have is quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The loss of Beasley is a considerable blow for the Bills' offense, as he has been a solid No. 2 receiver this season alongside Stefon Diggs. Bills coach Sean McDermott did not reveal how much his healthy starters will play on Sunday; a Bills win would give them the No. 2 seed, but the other team in the mix (Pittsburgh) is resting key players.

Vikings (-7) at Lions

Losers of four consecutive games, the Vikings will be without a slew of players against the Lions. With Cook out, look for Alexander Mattison (339 yards) to receive the bulk of the carries.

Considering the fact that the Lions will be without several in the lineup, it would not be surprising to see them sit Stafford, who has not missed a game this season after missing half of the 2019 season with a back injury.

Jets at Patriots (-3)

The Jets won't have Frank Gore or La'Mical Perine Sunday, so Ty Johnson will start at running back. Smith and Guidry were limited in practice and guard Greg Van Roten (foot) could be activated to the active roster this weekend.

For the Patriots, they'll be down three offensive starters in Mason, Andrew, and Harris. Hall and Jennings were the only two players listed as questionable that didn't practice Friday, while the rest were limited.

Steelers at Browns (-9)

In addition to Boswell and Edmunds, the AFC North champion Steelers will be without Roethlisberger, Watt, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

The Steelers are resting some key players, as Mike Tomlin said they would, with Roethlisberger and some others not making the trip. Teller has been limited in practice all week for the Browns, but head coach Kevin Stefanski says he "feels good" about his chances to play. Same with Takitaki and Davis. The Browns could be thin on the offensive line if Lamm is out, even though Stefanski says he has a plan.

Seahawks (-6.5) at 49ers

Olsen had a tweak to his injured foot, so the Seahawks are giving him the week off as a precaution. Hyde has a non-COVID related illness, which is why he has not practiced all week, and he's now been ruled out. Head coach Pete Carrol said he'll determine Hyde's status Saturday. Cornerback Tre Flowers will be activated from injured reserve, per Carroll.

Josh Rosen will be the backup quarterback or the 49ers this week, who will be without Aiyuk and Samuel in Week 17. San Francisco is just playing out the string as the 49ers play their final game of the season.

Bakhtiari will go on injured reserve with a ACL injury, ending his season and resulting in devastating news for the Packers. Green Bay had some good news as linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle), wide receiver Allen Lazard (core/wrist) and cornerback Kevin King (groin) were not given an injury designation even though they were limited in Friday's practice.

Good news for the Bears as wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) was limited in Friday's practice but wasn't given an injury designation. Khalil Mack (shoulder) was also limited even though he wasn't given an injury designation. Duke Shelley﻿ and ﻿Kindle Vildor﻿ will fill in at cornerback for the Bears with Johnson and Skrine out.

Jaguars at Colts (-14)

Laviska Shenault Jr. and Keelan Cole are expected to receive a huge target share with Chark and Johnson out. Dare Ogunbowale will get the start for the Jaguars with Robinson out.

For the Colts, Pittman has to clear concussion protocol before being activated, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice. Chaz Green and J'Marcus Webb are the two tackles that will be fill-ins with Holden out. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quad) should be good to go after playing just nine snaps over the past three games.

Cardinals at Rams (-3)

With safety Chris Banjo on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cardinals will be thin at safety if Baker can't go in a win-and-in game. Edmonds and Fitzgerald did not practice all week, putting their chances to play in doubt. Both are game-time decisions, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

John Wolford will start at quarterback for the Rams, but won't he sure if he'll have Akers -- who head coach Sean McVay said is a game-time decision. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5)

Several Chiefs -- Mahomes included -- will get two full weeks off before they begin their title defense. If Bell can't play, the bulk of the Chiefs' carries will likely go to Darrel Williams, who tallied just 39 carries in the season's first 15 games.

No Keenan Allen for the Chargers this week as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will play after practicing in full the past two days. Addae did not participate in Friday's practice, so his chances of playing Sunday diminish.

Raiders (-2.5) at Broncos

Sam Young will start at right tackle in place of Brown, who has played in just 16 games in two seasons with the Raiders. Hunter Renfrow (ankle) will play after practicing in full Friday.

For the Broncos, Chubb says he's "50-50" on playing Sunday -- even though he admitted he'd like to finish the season on the field. Chickillo and Glasgow were limited Friday, while Bellamy was a full participant. Defensive end Shelby Harris (knee) was placed on injured reserve.

Saints (-6.5) at Panthers

The Saints placed Alvin Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so he's out for Sunday -- and potentially the wild card game. Latavius Murray was a full participant Friday, so he'll start at running back.

Don't expect the players with a "doubtful" injury designation to play for the Panthers, who have nothing to play for in Week 17. With McCaffrey and Davis doubtful, Carolina's third string running backs are Trenton Cannon and Rodney Smith.

Titans (-7.5) at Texans

The Titans will have A.J. Brown for Sunday, even though he missed two practices this week -- including Friday -- with an ankle injury. Sam Sloman is expected to be the kicker as Stephen Gostkowski is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

No injury designations for the Texans. They're healthy heading into the season finale.

Washington (-2) vs. Eagles

Washington coach Ron Rivera said they will continue to monitor Smith's progress this weekend before making a final decision on his status. And while Smith did practice this week, McLaurin and Gibson did not, which means that Washington may have to lean more on running backs Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic, receiver Cam Sims and tight end Logan Thomas against the Eagles.

As previously reported, the Eagles will rest a host of players who are dealing with injuries. Philadelphia will start rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will look to even his win-loss record while spoiling Washington's playoff hopes.