The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders desperately need a win in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, and the NFC East rivals will clash on Sunday Night Football attempting to salvage their season. If you're looking to make predictions for this divison bout, use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in bonus credits at one of the best prediction market apps after you deposit $10+. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Eagles vs. Commanders preview

Both teams have been hit by the injury bug. The Eagles are down Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season, while Saquon Barkley, Dontayvion Wicks and Devonta Smith have all battled ailments. The Commanders got Jayden Daniels back from a dislocated elbow but are without Terry McLaurin for the rest of the season. Jacory Croskey-Merritt missed Week 6 but is set to play, while Treylon Burks and John Bates are questionable.

The Eagles have lost five games in a row, while the Commanders are 1-4-1 on the season and were involved in a disastrous tie. Philadelphia won the Week 1 matchup between these teams 24-22, but that was with Hurts under center. The Eagles have largely been able to dominate this series in recent years, winning six of the last eight matchups, including the 2024 NFC Championship Game. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Eagles vs. Commanders picks, predictions

Eagles to win vs. Commanders (30%)

More than 40.5 points (50%)

Eagles to win (30%)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Eagles winning in 32% of simulations. Philadelphia will eventually have things working with Tanner McKee at quarterback, and this defense still has plenty of playmakers. The Commanders can become one-dimensional on offense at times, and that could lead to issues for Daniels with this Philadelphia pass rush. If Washington is able to establish the run game early, it could take some pressure off the star quarterback while also tiring out Philadelphia's defense. At Polymarket, an Eagles win is 30% while a Commanders win in 70%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 40.5 points (50%)

Even with all the injuries on both offenses, the SportsLine model sees these teams topping 40.5 points in 55% of simulations. Philadelphia has scored 35 combined points across its last two games, although the Eagles did look better against the Cowboys last week. Washington has put up 44 points over its last two games and had a bye week to clean some things up on offense. The game finishing with more than 40.5 points is 50% on Polymarket while a final score less than 40.5 points is 51%. Sign up now to NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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