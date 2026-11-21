Everyone loves seeing a good upset in the world of football, and in the NFL, and we've seen plenty in recent weeks. In Week 10, the action kicked off with a Washington Commanders upset over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Days later, Week 10 wrapped up with the Los Angeles Chargers snagging their first win of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. Is there another big upset coming in Week 11? We've identified three games on the NFL schedule for bettors to monitor. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25+ on NFL games, and receive a $55 bonus here:

We've turned to the SportsLine Projection Model to help us find some of the most likely underdogs to make some noise in this week's NFL games. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Best underdogs for NFL Week 11

Ravens +3 vs. Panthers

Monday's embarrassing loss should be quite the motivator for the Ravens, who are losers of five straight after a 4-1 start to the year. The playoffs are likely out of the question in Jesse Minter's first year as hear coach, but Baltimore is a talented squad facing an up-and-down Carolina team that's just 4-5 and has major questions on both sides of the ball. And for the Ravens, new quarterback Jacoby Brissett will have another week to get more comfortable in the Baltimore offense after throwing for over 300 yards in his team debut. The SportsLine model has the Ravens covering in 50% of its simulations.

Saints +11.5 vs. Bears

The Bears look like Super Bowl contenders with Caleb Williams operating at the height of his powers and Jeffery Simmons adding a whole new element to the defense. The New Orleans offense is at least competent, and while Chicago is capable of winning this game by more than a touchdown, the Bears would need more than a touchdown and a field goal to exceed this spread. The SportsLine model has the Saints covering at a 54% rate. Bet on the NFL with DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

Commanders +6 vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati offense is a steamroller right now. Joe Burrow can and will torch your favorite team, Washington included. But the Cincy defense -- despite two strong showings in a row -- is still a suspect unit. Holding the Falcons and Steelers under 20 points isn't all that noteworthy when you consider how those teams have played of late and that Cincy allowed the Titans to score 36 points just before those two games. Washington can put points on the board when Jayden Daniels is in uniform. The Commanders cover in 57% of the SportsLine model's simulations.