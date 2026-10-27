If you want to trade on NFL with Polymarket US, this page provides the latest markets and prices all in one place, along with an offer for new users to deposit $10+ to get a $25 trading bonus. New users can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for the Polymarket app to get a $25 trading bonus when you deposit at least $10. On this page, we'll review the details of the offer and discuss many of the Polymarket NFL trading opportunities available on the Polymarket US platform. Tap here to claim the Polymarket $25 trading bonus.

Polymarket US app promo code details

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for the Polymarket app and Polymarket.us site gives new users $25 in trading credits after they deposit at least $10. Users can use the trading credits on any sport at Polymarket US to trade on the outcome of a specific game or season-long outcomes.

Polymarket US promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus Eligible States Available in 49 U.S. states*, D.C., U.S. territories Minimum Age 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Key Terms Account balance is used to cover trades before trading credits; unused credits expire after 30 days, and only net profits from trades using trading credits are withdrawable Polymarket NFL available markets Game markets, futures, player markets, season specials Last verified October 27, 2026

*Unavailable in NV; sports event contracts unavailable in MI.

Polymarket promo code terms and conditions for Polymarket US

New users must be 18+, register with promo code CBSSPORTS, complete identity verification and be physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket US operates. Then, make a minimum first-time deposit of $10+ to unlock $25 in bonus trading credits instantly.

Bonus credits are non-withdrawable site credits; winning trade net profits are fully withdrawable cash (initial bonus stake is removed upon settlement). Existing deposited funds cover trade losses first before bonus credits are deducted.

Promotional bonus trading credits expire 30 days after issuance. Unused credits are forfeited.

Sports event contracts may not be available in Michigan, but NFL trading is available throughout the nation, including Polymarket in California and Polymarket Texas.

Steps to Claim the Polymarket Promo

Navigate to Polymarket & Enter Code: Click CLAIM BONUS on this page to create a new Polymarket account and enter promo code CBSSPORTS upon sign-up. Register and Verify Your Account: Complete registration and pass KYC identity verification. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $10 using an approved payment method. Receive Bonus Credits Instantly: Get $25 in bonus trading credits immediately upon completing your $10+ deposit. Place Trades: Trade on event contracts across Polymarket prediction markets. Use your $25 bonus trading credits on event contracts within 30 days of issuance. Withdraw net cash profits from successfully settled trades once positions close.

The Polymarket US welcome bonus is one of the best prediction market promos we researched, due to its small deposit requirement and 1x trade-through requirement on the trading credits. Tap here to claim the Polymarket app promo now to unlock the $25 bonus.

Polymarket NFL: Week 8 markets

There are tons of trades fans can make on Polymarket NFL markets. Each game will offer dozens of possible outcomes, and users can buy event contracts for any of them. Polymarket US is one of our best prediction market app picks for trading on the NFL.

Successful trades result in a payout of $1 per event contract. Failed trades result in a 100% loss at market settlement. Trade

responsibly.

Tap any of the market prices below to trade now.

Polymarket NFL: Thursday Night Football markets

Polymarket NFL: Markets for Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoffs

Markets for Sunday 4 p.m. ET kickoffs

Polymarket NFL: Sunday Night Football markets

Polymarket NFL: Monday Night Football markets

Polymarket NFL game market explanations

For those new to these game markets, here is a basic explanation of each.

The explanations below use market pricing as examples for informational purposes and are not a suggestion to trade. Past performance is not an indication of future outcomes. Do your own research and check current contract pricing before depositing and making real money trades. Trading is risky, and a 100% loss is possible.

Game winner

The whole point of the game is to win, but obviously some teams are more likely to do so than others. Each team has a probability of winning the game outright.

For example, when the NFL champion Seahawks host the Patriots to kick off the 2026 season, Seattle might be given about a 60% probability to win. If that's the case, a trade on NFL Polymarket on the Seahawks to beat New England would cost $0.60 per contract. Then, if the NFC champs beat the AFC champions again, you would get back $1 for each contract, a $0.40 profit. If Seattle lost, you would incur a 100% loss.

Game point differential

In that same scenario, the Seahawks might be expected to win by more than 3.5 points on their home turf. Fans who want to trade on the NFL with Polymarket would see Yes or No on whether they would win by more than 3.5 points (4 points or more).

Again, percentages are equal to the price of each event contract. Successful trades at market settlement pay out $1 per contract, with failed trades resulting in 100% loss at market settlement.

Point totals

Among the Polymarket US NFL predictions you can make are trades on whether the teams playing will have more or less than a certain combined score. The NFL championship game rematch might have a game total set at 47.5, and again the price per contract should be close to $0.50.

If you bought $0.50 event contracts for more than 47.5 points, and the game's combined points are 48 or more, a Yes trade would net a $0.50 profit, and total payout of $1 per contract. If the game had 47 points or less, a 100% loss would occur on the $0.50 per contract purchase price.

Other game trading options

In addition to the full-game outcomes, Polymarket NFL also offers trades on scores and point differentials up to a certain point in the game, like the end of the first quarter or halftime. NFL predictions you can make at Polymarket also include outcomes like points scored in a specific segment, plus alternate lines and live trading.

Player markets

Some of the most popular trades on NFL predictions for individual games include how a particular player will perform in the contest. Polymarket NFL predictions are also available in categories such as passing, rushing and receiving yards, touchdown scorers, sacks and special teams plays.

For example, Patrick Mahomes might be assigned a passing yards total of 245.5 yards, with contracts on him to throw for more or less both priced around $0.50. If you choose Yes, and Mahomes throws for at least 246 yards, you would have a successful trade that nets a $0.50 profit per event contract, since successful trades pay out at $1 per contract. If he throws for 245 yards or less, you lose the entire $0.50 per contract.

Polymarkets for NFL futures

At any time during the season, fans can make trades on future outcomes at NFL Polymarket. Of course, you can buy event contracts on the team you expect to win the NFL championship, but there is so much more. The futures prices will change as the season progresses, so you will want to make your trades as soon as you can if there is a team you are expecting to be a contender.

Tap any of the market prices below to trade now.

Championship futures

The battle to reach the NFL's championship game began when the Seahawks and Patriots kicked off on Sept. 9. Seattle lost its Super Bowl MVP, with running back Kenneth Walker III signing with Kansas City in the offseason.

The Seahawks are no longer one of the top-five choices to win the title again after losing at home to San Francisco earlier this season. Here are the latest prices for top contenders in the market.

Conference futures

The NFC title winner could come from the NFC West, with the Seahawks and 49ers currently both in the top five of the market. The Rams were preseason darlings but have work to do. Chicago, with its impressive offense, has also entered the picture.

In the AFC, the market is pricing three teams above 10%/$0.10 per event contract.

Division futures

The goal every year is to win a championship, but first teams need to make the postseason, and winning your division comes with a guaranteed home playoff game. Here are the Polymarkets for each division with live prices.

Win totals

One of the most interesting season-long trades you can make is on the team's win total for the season. Teams generally need to finish 9-8 or better to make the playoffs (unless you end up with a division like the 2025 NFC South). These can be traded before the season or in-season on live, updated win totals for each team.

Top seed and best record

The Seahawks and Broncos were the top seeds in last season's playoffs. Here's where the markets sit for the AFC 1-seed and NFC 1-seed.

Polymarket for NFL Awards

MVP

Sports fans can also trade on numerous season-long awards on Polymarket NFL, which offers a lot more than league MVP in its NFL awards offerings.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the 2024 league MVP, is back at the top of the race in 2026, with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in the mix.

Offensive Player of the Year

This appears to be a race between the top bellcow running backs in the league and defending Offensive Player of the Year, Seattle WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

Defensive Player of the Year

Two-time winner Myles Garrett, now with the Rams, entered the season as the clear leader in the Defensive Player of the Year race, but Houston's Will Anderson Jr. took the top spot with Garrett spending time on Injured Reserve.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

The top prospect for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors is Titans WR Carnell Tate, but there is no clear favorite almost two months into the season.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Jets pass rusher David Bailey has done well through the first two months of the season. They are all chasing him for this award, as the end of October approaches.

League leaders

The NFL stats leader races include Polymarkets like most passing yards, most rushing yards and most receiving yards, among other markets as well.

Trading smarter this season on Polymarket NFL offerings

For additional responsible trading advice before trading into Polymarket NFL options, you can also visit our prediction market strategies page.

Polymarket NFL prediction market fees

Polymarket NFL charges a small trader fee on sports markets, and they are applied at the event's start time. Fees range between 3% and 5%, depending on the type of NFL trade and the price of the trade. For a full breakdown of current trading fees, you can visit https://docs.polymarket.us/fees. It's important to understand these fees and how they can affect potential payouts before placing trades.

Kalshi NFL markets include similar trading fees. Those interested can compare before trading. For example, Kalshi also includes a 2% deposit fee for using PayPal, Cash App, Apple Pay, Google Pay or debit cards.

Getting more from your NFL trades

There are a ton of variables that can impact whether you are successful in your trades, and of course sports events always bring plenty of surprises. Taking a close look at everything that can influence the outcome is imperative before you make any trades.

It is critical to check the injury reports to make sure no key players will be out, and the weather can have a big impact on outdoor games, especially late in the season. Early in the season, you need to know who has come and gone during the offseason from the teams you are considering.

Pay close attention to the offensive lines and whether they have improved or been diminished by offseason moves. While those players are typically anonymous and overlooked by many fans, their work is crucial to the success of the skill players.

Once a few games are in the books, you should have a better idea of where things stand. Other factors like home/road splits can also tell you a lot, and you can dig deeper into statistics beyond wins and losses and points scored and allowed. Some stats to look at are EPA, which looks at expected points added or allowed on a per-play basis, and offensive and defensive success rate. You can dive as deep as you want as far as statistics, and the farther you go beyond the basics, the more it will help your cause.

The most important thing when making trades on sporting events is to trade responsibly. Trading should be done in a fun manner. 100% loss can occur.

What to watch before you trade

Some of the things you'll want to check before you pull the trigger on any trades:

Roster changes and injuries

Rapid price fluctuations (see above)

Weather for stadiums without cover

How fees impact a trade's value

Market activity/liquidity

Market settlement rules

Season snapshot

Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game, Panthers vs. Cardinals Aug. 13-29 NFL preseason games Aug. 30 Deadline to trim rosters to 53 players Sept. 6 Final day of preseason camp Sept. 9-10, 13-14 Kickoff Weekend Oct. 20-21 Fall league meeting Nov. 10 Trade deadline Sept. 9-Jan. 10 Weeks 1-18 Jan. 16-18 Wild Card Weekend Jan. 23-24 Divisional Playoffs Jan. 31 Conference Championship Games Feb. 14 NFL Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Polymarket NFL Responsible Trading

Polymarket US doesn't offer an expansive responsible trading section, but those who feel they need responsible trading assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Polymarket US does partner with licensed Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) to provide customers access to responsible trading measures. FCMs manage daily trading limits. Those interested can contact FCMs through the Polymarket app to:

Implement credit and position limits for each customer account

Validate orders against account limits before submission and reject orders that exceed established thresholds

Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.

FAQ

What are Polymarket NFL prediction markets?

NFL Polymarket is a prediction market where you can trade on game and event outcomes, with the price per event contract based on the market-perceived probability of a particular outcome. In the NFL, the Polymarket U.S. app offers everything from who wins a particular game to league, conference and division champions. Player performances, awards and team win totals are among the many other Polymarket NFL offerings.

How do Polymarket NFL prediction market prices work?

Users make trades based on a price determined by the outcome's probability (i.e., a 48% chance equals 48 cents). Each event contract pays out $1 for a correct outcome, so a 48-cent contract would net a 52-cent profit. Prices range from $0.01 to $1, and contract prices change as trades are made by other users.

Can I trade Polymarket markets on individual NFL games, not just season-long futures?

You can trade on NFL with Polymarket in many different ways, and every NFL game offers dozens of options, from outright winner to how much a team will win by, to how many points the teams will combine to score. Event contracts on player performance benchmarks are also available on each contest, as well as various special trades like halftime leaders and more. Live trades also are available during games, and futures will be available at varying prices as the season progresses.

What happens if an NFL game is postponed or a Polymarket market's outcome is unclear?

If a game ends early for any reason, trades will be settled based on the official result determined by the NFL. If the game is postponed and not rescheduled within two weeks of the trade, it will settle at the last "fair market price." All outcomes come from the official market rules. Check these before trading.

Which Polymarket NFL prediction markets should beginners start with?

The best approach for novice traders is to stick to basic game outcomes before progressing to more specialized trades. The most straightforward trades are on outright game winners (or losers), but players might find more value on point differential or totals once they get the hang of things. How you should start out on NFL Polymarket depends on each user's knowledge base, but even traders with limited knowledge might find a contract price that looks promising. It's important to do your own research before trading. There's a chance of 100% loss.

Can I trade NFL championship prediction markets?

Championship trades on Polymarket NFL should be among the most popular offerings on the platform. Contract pricing will change throughout the season, so pay attention as pricing changes and remember trading has risks. 100% loss can occur.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes, in a fun, responsible manner. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where it is prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.