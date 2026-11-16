The 2026 Heisman Trophy race appeared to belong to Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and the Buckeyes were largely able to avoid major losses in the early part of their schedule to keep him at the top of most Heisman boards. A few losses coupled with Miami's surge pushed Darian Mensah ahead of Smith, while Notre Dame taking down the Hurricanes made CJ Carr a contender.

However, Week 11 of the 2026 college football season showed why Smith might be the best player in the country and is deserving of being the frontrunner for this honor. We break down the latest Heisman Trophy prediction markets at the best prediction market apps after Week 11. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you trade $25+:

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2026 Heisman Trophy winner markets (via Kalshi)

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR: $0.57

Darian Mensah, Miami QB: $0.27

Devon Dampier, Utah QB: $0.11

CJ Carr, Notre Dame QB: $0.06

Gunner Stockton, Georgia QB: $0.04

Smith broke the Big Ten's all-time receiving record in Ohio State's win against Northwestern on Saturday, finishing the contest with 117 yards and a touchdown. He's got 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season, despite Ohio State playing backup quarterbacks while Julian Sayin recovers from an injury. The Buckeyes have no margin for error if they want to make the College Football Playoff, but the Heisman Trophy winner doesn't necessarily have to be on a CFP team. Three of the last four winners were on teams that did not participate in the CFP that season. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 when you deposit $10+ to make college football trades:

Dampier will have a strong case if the Utes finish the season undefeated. Utah survived a true scare on the road against Arizona but should have an easier time with TCU and West Virginia. Dampier has been awesome this season, with 31 total touchdowns, and he's the driving force behind Utah's offensive success. Mensah is ahead of him right now in the latest price table, but Dampier might have a better case by the end of the season.

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