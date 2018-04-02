WWE WrestleMania 34 news: 2018 coverage, complete guide, events, schedule

Pick your favorite nickname for WrestleMania, and chances are the 2018 show will live up to the billing. WWE presents WrestleMania 34 live from New Orleans on Sunday, April 8, and CBS Sports will be with you the entire way providing the latest news, updates and coverage live on the ground throughout the week.

With the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan and debut of Ronda Rousey, there is some extra juice added to WrestleMania this year aside from its normal slate of tremendously compelling title matches. The Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns battle that has been three years in the making is expected to main even the show, though the AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura match may ultimately steal the show. And that's not to mention the other 10 matches that have yet to be referenced here.

This page is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about WrestleMania from the full card to predictions for each match, the weekly WWE schedule and plenty in between. Bookmark this page and keep it locked here throughout the week for constant updates as WrestleMania approaches.

WrestleMania 34 schedule, events (all times ET)

Friday: WWE Hall of Fame -- 7 p.m. (WWE Network) -- Smoothie King Center

Saturday: NXT TakeOver New Orleans -- 8 p.m. (WWE Network) -- Smoothie King Center

Sunday: WWE WrestleMania 34 -- 7 p.m. (WWE Network) -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome

