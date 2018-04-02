WWE WrestleMania 34 news: 2018 coverage, complete guide, events, schedule
The perfect one-stop shop for everything you need to know leading into WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans
Pick your favorite nickname for WrestleMania, and chances are the 2018 show will live up to the billing. WWE presents WrestleMania 34 live from New Orleans on Sunday, April 8, and CBS Sports will be with you the entire way providing the latest news, updates and coverage live on the ground throughout the week.
With the in-ring return of Daniel Bryan and debut of Ronda Rousey, there is some extra juice added to WrestleMania this year aside from its normal slate of tremendously compelling title matches. The Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns battle that has been three years in the making is expected to main even the show, though the AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura match may ultimately steal the show. And that's not to mention the other 10 matches that have yet to be referenced here.
This page is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know about WrestleMania from the full card to predictions for each match, the weekly WWE schedule and plenty in between. Bookmark this page and keep it locked here throughout the week for constant updates as WrestleMania approaches.
WrestleMania 34 schedule, events (all times ET)
Friday: WWE Hall of Fame -- 7 p.m. (WWE Network) -- Smoothie King Center
Saturday: NXT TakeOver New Orleans -- 8 p.m. (WWE Network) -- Smoothie King Center
Sunday: WWE WrestleMania 34 -- 7 p.m. (WWE Network) -- Mercedes-Benz Superdome
WWE news
- Roman Reigns, AJ Styles discuss the last year in WWE, WrestleMania
- How Triple H is leading a revolution within the walls of WWE
- Rey Mysterio says he will be unable to compete at WrestleMania
- Ronda Rousey only returned to the spotlight for WWE
- Odds: The Rock likely to appear? | Conor McGregor, too?
WrestleMania 34
- Complete WrestleMania 34 card with all 14 matches
- Full slate of predictions and expert picks (coming soon)
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans
- Complete card with all five matches
- Full slate of predictions and expert picks (coming soon)
- Triple H and Mauro Ranallo discuss NXT's success, preview TakeOver
WWE features
WWE WrestleMania 34 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 34 as the road to the big show conti...
Fantasy booking WWE WrestleMania 34
With the same superstars, here's how WrestleMania could have been the best version of itself...
Odds point to McGregor at WrestleMania
The UFC lightweight champion would add some more serious star power to the card
Mysterio shoots down match at 'Mania
A recent injury suffered by the 'Master of the 619' kills the hope of WrestleMania competi...
Reigns on pressure of facing Undertaker
While Reigns has already had his share of big matches, nothing compared to his match with 'The...
The Rock likely to cameo at WrestleMania
The Rock is almost a lock to make a cameo at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans