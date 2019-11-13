Drive Chart
MICHST
MICH

Michigan St.-Michigan Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

For a change, Jim Harbaugh isn't the coach feeling the most heat heading into one of Michigan's rivalry games.

Harbaugh hasn't recorded a win over Ohio State since taking over the Wolverines program in 2015. He's 2-2 against in-state rival Michigan State, but the Wolverines lost both meetings in Ann Arbor. Michigan hasn't defeated the Spartans at the Big House since 2012, but it will try again Saturday.

No. 15 Michigan (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) defeated its past two opponents, Notre Dame and Maryland, by a combined score of 83-21 before getting a bye week.

Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) carries a four-game losing streak into the annual matchup.

Coach Mark Dantonio has been criticized for being too loyal to his assistants and not adapting his offensive scheme to keep up with his peers. Several players also transferred during the season, cutting into the team's depth.

The Spartans' offensive woes were apparent in the first three games of the slide, as they managed just 17 total points. This past Saturday, their offense racked up 526 yards but they blew a 25-point lead at home and fell 37-34 to Illinois.

"It's one that I'll carry with me for probably the rest of my life, but that's coaching," Dantonio said of the collapse.

With Dantonio under fire, Harbaugh expects the Spartans to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at his team.

"On high alert for everything," Harbaugh said. "Specifically, we understand that Coach Dantonio is a master motivator. There could be trick plays. Special teams, the punt fakes, field goal fakes. Everything needs to be alerted and prepared and readied for."

Defenses have ruled the past two meetings.

Michigan State pulled out a 14-10 win on a rainy night in Ann Arbor two years ago. Last season, the Wolverines left East Lansing with a 21-7 victory. Michigan hasn't recorded back-to-back victories over the Spartans since winning six straight from 2002-07.

"It's one of my favorite games to play in every year," Wolverines offensive lineman Ben Bredeson said.

"I love the rivalry games, the big games. That's what you play college football for. We've had some good games here in the last three years, some memorable ones for sure, and I'm looking forward to another one this Saturday. Owning the state of Michigan is always a big thing for the two programs."

Dantonio expects emotions to run high on both sides.

"If you don't like confrontation, this probably isn't a good game to go to, because it's just the way it is," he said.

"It's just natural. You've got guys that have played against each other in high school. You've got guys that have played already in this football game. So it's a competitive environment, and the biggest thing that we need to do is have total focus on what we need to do at the right time and not make mistakes and just play hard. Play harder than hard."

Both teams have dynamic freshman running backs.

The Spartans will try to grind out a win behind running back Elijah Collins, who rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns against the Illini. He has 715 rushing yards this season. Michigan's Zach Charbonnet has scored 11 touchdowns, including two in each of the team's past three games.

Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke has thrown 12 touchdown passes this season but only two during the losing streak while getting picked off six times. Michigan's Shea Patterson has tossed 12 touchdown passes this season, compared to four interceptions.

Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 2012 12 7 121
B. Lewerke 166/298 2012 12 7
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 74 0 2 43.9
R. Lombardi 7/21 74 0 2
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
D. Stewart Jr. 1/1 17 0 0
T. Day 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 12 0 0 100.3
T. Day 2/3 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 715 5
E. Collins 143 715 5 58
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 265 1
B. Lewerke 72 265 1 42
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 79 0
C. Heyward 24 79 0 14
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 76 1
A. Williams Jr. 26 76 1 17
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 25 2
L. Jefferson 19 25 2 5
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
C. White 6 22 0 13
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Thompson 1 20 0 20
B. Wright 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 0
B. Wright 5 10 0 4
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Barnett 1 9 0 9
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Nelson 1 5 0 5
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
A. Thomas 2 1 1 1
T. Day 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Day 1 0 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
R. Lombardi 4 -3 0 3
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -13 0
D. Stewart Jr. 2 -13 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 694 4
D. Stewart Jr. 47 694 4 44
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 527 2
C. White 37 527 2 49
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 222 3
M. Seybert 19 222 3 48
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 151 1
M. Dotson 16 151 1 20
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 117 0
C. Hayes 12 117 0 22
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 76 0
J. Barnett 5 76 0 29
T. Mosley 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 1
T. Mosley 7 69 1 18
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 54 0
E. Collins 10 54 0 16
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 1
C. Heyward 7 52 1 15
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
L. Nelson 4 48 0 25
T. Gillison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
T. Gillison 4 46 0 19
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
L. Jefferson 3 34 0 18
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
B. Lewerke 1 17 0 17
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Nailor 3 5 0 3
M. Rosenthal 49 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Rosenthal 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beesley 0-0 0 1
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Dowell 0-0 0 1
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Simmons 0-0 0 1
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thompson 0-0 0 1
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Scott 0-0 0 2
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Brown 0-0 0 1
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Henderson 0-0 0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bachie 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/20 23/23
M. Coghlin 13/20 0 23/23 62
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.2% 1773 12 4 133.7
S. Patterson 135/236 1773 12 4
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 116 1 0 115.2
D. McCaffrey 10/20 116 1 0
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 59 1 1 132.2
J. Milton 3/7 59 1 1
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 559 11
Z. Charbonnet 117 559 11 41
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 426 2
H. Haskins 72 426 2 49
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 190 1
T. Wilson 31 190 1 39
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 171 1
C. Turner 44 171 1 13
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 96 5
S. Patterson 61 96 5 22
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 1
D. McCaffrey 13 67 1 10
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 1
B. VanSumeren 9 20 1 6
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Milton 5 16 1 9
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Barrett 1 14 0 14
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. Jackson 1 2 0 2
N. Capatina 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Capatina 2 1 0 5
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 471 0
R. Bell 28 471 0 71
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 439 3
N. Collins 22 439 3 51
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 257 1
T. Black 20 257 1 36
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 214 3
D. Peoples-Jones 21 214 3 21
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 176 2
N. Eubanks 19 176 2 26
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 125 2
S. McKeon 7 125 2 29
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 81 1
M. Sainristil 4 81 1 34
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
L. Schoonmaker 2 54 1 29
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 1
G. Jackson 4 35 1 23
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 30 0
Z. Charbonnet 8 30 0 8
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. Johnson 3 22 0 10
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
C. Turner 4 13 0 6
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Wilson 1 11 0 11
E. All 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. All 1 10 0 10
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
H. Haskins 3 9 0 10
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Thomas 0-0 0 2
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Metellus 0-0 0 2
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Hill 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/9 18/18
J. Moody 6/9 0 18/18 36
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/4 17/17
Q. Nordin 1/4 0 17/17 20
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
