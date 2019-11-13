Drive Chart
WAKE
CLEM

No. 3 Clemson on a terrifying run ahead of Wake Forest visit

  • FLM
  • Nov 13, 2019

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said he watched a horror movie the other night -- his team's 2018 game film against Clemson.

"At the end of the game we had a skeleton crew," Clawson said of the 63-3 defeat. "And Clemson made us pay."

Clawson is focused on avoiding a repeat viewing when his team faces No. 3 Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference game in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday afternoon.

That might be easier said than done, particularly after finding out that two of his top three wide receivers -- Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington -- will miss the game with injuries. Surratt, who leads the ACC with 1,001 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, is out for the remainder of the season.

"This is a game where we would love to be at full strength," Clawson said. "But it is Week 10 and everybody to some degree goes through this."

Well, except Clemson.

"They are playing with a two-deep that looks exactly the way they thought it would out of preseason camp," Clawson said. "That is one of the advantages to always playing with a big lead; their kids haven't had to play as many reps as our kids have being in all these one-score games."

Clemson (10-0, 7-0 ACC) is riding a 25-game winning streak that ranks as the longest active streak in the nation. Coach Dabo Swinney's team has won 21 consecutive home games, has scored at least 45 points in four straight games and has clinched a fifth consecutive berth in the ACC title game.

Saturday's game was shaping up to be an Atlantic Division showdown until last week when Wake Forest was knocked off by Virginia Tech 36-17. The Deacons (7-2, 3-2) are still in contention for an attractive bowl bid.

"We have to bounce back and certainly the opponent this week presents every kind of challenge you could ask for," Clawson said. "It's amazing what Dabo and his staff have done down there. It's the combination of great talent and being an extremely well-coached team. They do everything well."

Clemson has outscored its past five opponents 263-55 since a 21-20 win at North Carolina on Sept. 28. The Tigers rank in the top four nationally in total offense (545.8 yards per game) and total defense (251.5).

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has come on strong of late and has thrown at least three touchdown passes in five consecutive games. He is completing 67.1 percent of his 252 passes, for 2,303 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Running back Travis Etienne has rushed for more than 1,214 yards and has logged five consecutive 100-yard games. The junior is averaging 8.9 yards per carry this season and 8.1 for his career.

Clemson's defense has held each of its 10 opponents this season to less than 300 yards.

"Defensively, with Clemson every year you look at who they are going graduate and you have a little bit of hope, and then you watch the film," Clawson said.

Saturday's game will be the final home game for 19 Clemson seniors.

"It's a fun week but a sad week, too," Swinney said. "It's hard to believe we're nearing the end of our season and this is the last home game. This will be the last time to see some great football players play in the Valley."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
19 Wake Forest 7-2 -----
5 Clemson 10-0 -----
Memorial Stadium Clemson, South Carolina
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 2297 22 7 153.7
J. Newman 182/282 2297 22 7
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 480 2 0 145.1
S. Hartman 30/53 480 2 0
M. Kern 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 50 1 0 161.1
M. Kern 7/9 50 1 0
T. Bowers 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. Bowers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 429 3
C. Carney 109 429 3 27
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 394 3
K. Walker III 57 394 3 96
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 301 5
J. Newman 110 301 5 50
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 297 2
C. Beal-Smith 66 297 2 25
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 51 0
D. Delaney 19 51 0 12
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 47 1
S. Hartman 17 47 1 9
M. Kern 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
M. Kern 5 24 0 9
C. McKinney 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
C. McKinney 6 19 0 10
W. Drawdy 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
W. Drawdy 2 4 0 2
K. Hinton 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Hinton 1 1 0 1
T. Bowers 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Bowers 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 1001 11
S. Surratt 66 1001 11 70
K. Hinton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 659 1
K. Hinton 51 659 1 45
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 607 7
S. Washington 35 607 7 59
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 204 4
J. Freudenthal 24 204 4 34
S. Claude 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 100 0
S. Claude 11 100 0 20
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 0
B. Chapman 8 75 0 22
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 1
J. Roberson 5 71 1 34
A. Perry 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
A. Perry 3 34 1 17
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 0
C. Beal-Smith 6 25 0 12
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
C. Carney 5 20 0 6
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Walker III 2 15 0 15
W. Jones 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
W. Jones 2 15 0 8
I. Isaac 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Isaac 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Strnad 0-0 0 1
N. Greer 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Greer 0-0 0 1
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Rucker 0-0 0 1
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
A. Henderson 0-0 0 4
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Monroe 0-0 0 1
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Bassey 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/16 38/38
N. Sciba 16/16 0 38/38 86
Z. Murphy 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Murphy 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 2303 23 8 167.6
T. Lawrence 169/252 2303 23 8
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 378 3 0 122.5
C. Brice 38/65 378 3 0
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 1 72.5
T. Phommachanh 6/12 56 0 1
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
T. Etienne 1/1 23 0 0
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100
B. Batson 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 1214 13
T. Etienne 137 1214 13 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 478 4
L. Dixon 76 478 4 32
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 321 7
T. Lawrence 58 321 7 28
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 259 2
C. Mellusi 37 259 2 57
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 122 2
M. Dukes 26 122 2 24
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 111 2
D. Rencher 20 111 2 24
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 86 0
C. Brice 12 86 0 18
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
T. Phommachanh 12 56 0 12
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
A. Rodgers 1 29 1 29
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
B. Batson 3 15 0 6
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Swinney 1 8 0 8
T. Lucas 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Lucas 1 3 0 3
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Thomas 1 1 0 1
J. Simpson 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
J. Simpson 1 1 1 1
S. Mayers 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mayers 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 735 5
T. Higgins 36 735 5 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 519 6
J. Ross 40 519 6 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 372 4
A. Rodgers 25 372 4 87
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 225 3
D. Overton 12 225 3 63
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 215 2
T. Etienne 22 215 2 27
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 187 2
J. Ngata 14 187 2 37
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 108 2
C. Powell 13 108 2 26
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 0
L. Dixon 8 67 0 22
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 0
W. Swinney 9 56 0 20
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 2
F. Ladson Jr. 6 51 2 21
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
J. Chalk 7 46 0 10
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
T. Chase 5 42 0 13
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
L. Price 3 36 0 19
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
D. Allen 3 27 0 10
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Rencher 3 14 0 10
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Swinney 2 11 0 11
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Spector 2 8 0 5
J. Banks 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Banks 1 5 0 5
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lawrence 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 3
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Terrell 0-0 0 1
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 2
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Smith 0-0 0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kendrick 0-0 0 1
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Simmons 0-0 0 1
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/14 54/54
B. Potter 8/14 0 54/54 78
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
S. Sawicki 1/2 0 6/6 9
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
J. Skalski 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • EMICH
    AKRON

    42
    14

    Final ESNN


  • WMICH
    OHIO

    37
    34

    Final/OT ESP2


  • NILL
    TOLEDO

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    -2.5
    Wed 8:00pm ESP2


  • BGREEN
    MIAOH

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    -17.5
    Wed 8:00pm ESPU


  • BUFF
    KENTST

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +6
    Thu 7:00pm CBSS


  • UNC
    PITT

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -4.5
    Thu 8:00pm ESPN


  • LATECH
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Fri 7:00pm CBSS


  • FRESNO
    SDGST

    0
    0
    42.5 O/U
    PK
    Fri 9:30pm ESP2


  • MA
    NWEST

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -40.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 13WISC
    NEB

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +14.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 10FLA
    MIZZOU

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm CBS


  • KANSAS
    23OKLAST

    0
    0
    66 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • 3BAMA
    MISSST

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    +20.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • TCU
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • ALST
    FSU

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    -40.5
    Sat 12:00pm


  • VMI
    ARMY

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • MICHST
    14MICH

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • IND
    4PSU

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -14.5
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • TULANE
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +6
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • UTEP
    UAB

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -18
    Sat 1:00pm ESP3


  • 24NAVY
    15ND

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -9
    Sat 2:30pm NBC


  • IDST
    BYU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -32.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • TROY
    TXSTSM

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +8
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • CSTCAR
    ARKST

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    -12.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • LAMON
    GAS

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • WVU
    16KSTATE

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • TEXAS
    IOWAST

    0
    0
    66 O/U
    -7
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 21MEMP
    HOU

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    +10
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • UK
    VANDY

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    +10.5
    Sat 3:30pm SECN


  • 1OHIOST
    RUT

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    +52.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • 6UGA
    11AUBURN

    0
    0
    41 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 19WAKE
    5CLEM

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -34.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • CMICH
    BALLST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • VATECH
    GATECH

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 3:30pm


  • WYO
    UTAHST

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    -6
    Sat 4:00pm ESPU


  • HAWAII
    UNLV

    0
    0
    73.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 4:00pm FCBK


  • UIW
    NMEXST

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 4:00pm FLOF


  • CUSE
    DUKE

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 4:00pm ACCN


  • 17MINN
    18IOWA

    0
    0
    44.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • STNFRD
    WASHST

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 4:30pm PACN


  • RICE
    MTSU

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -14.5
    Sat 4:30pm ESP+


  • LALAF
    SALA

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +28
    Sat 5:00pm ESP+


  • USM
    TXSA

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +16.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • AF
    COLOST

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    +10.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • 2LSU
    MISS

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    +21
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • 20CINCY
    SFLA

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    +14
    Sat 7:00pm CBSS


  • SC
    TXAM

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    -11
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • 9OKLA
    12BAYLOR

    0
    0
    67.5 O/U
    +10
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • ARIZST
    OREGST

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 7:30pm FS1


  • APLST
    GAST

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    +16
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • LVILLE
    NCST

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +4
    Sat 7:30pm ACCN


  • UCLA
    8UTAH

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    -21
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • NMEX
    22BOISE

    0
    0
    59 O/U
    -28
    Sat 10:15pm ESP2


  • ARIZ
    7OREG

    0
    0
    68.5 O/U
    -27
    Sat 10:30pm ESPN


  • USC
    CAL

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 11:00pm FS1
NCAA FB Scores