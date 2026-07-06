Next Game
Thu, Sep 3 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Colorado Buffaloes (3-9)
- Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
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1:59
4-Star PG Kevin Savage Commits to Purdue
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0:58
BREAKING: 4-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle Commits to Georgia Tech
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0:33
BREAKING: 3-star QB Brodie Campbell Commits to Georgia Tech
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10:21
Breaking Down the 2026 CFB Coach Rankings
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0:50
2026 NFL Draft Grades: Texans Select Keylan Rutledge No. 26
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0:56
Top Under-The-Radar CFB Transfer Portal Additions: Aaron Philo
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0:41
Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU (-4.5), O/U 55.5
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1:35
Georgia Tech Building Success With Brent Key, Rewarded With Extension
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1:24
ACC Player Of The Year Haynes King Looks To End Career On High Note
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1:20
Bear Bachmeier In Search Of 12th Win Of His Freshman Season
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1:09
BYU The 2nd Team Out Of CFP After Big 12 Championship Loss To Texas Tech
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1:38
CFB Bowl Game Early Lines: Georgia Tech vs BYU
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0:56
Chip's CFP Predictions: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Ohio St - Fiesta Bowl
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1:42
Pop-Tarts Bowl Picks: 22 Georgia Tech vs 12 BYU
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0:29
BREAKING NEWS: Georgia Tech HC Brent Key Agrees To New 5-Year Deal
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1:36
AP Poll: Race For ACC Title
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1:27
Marriott Bonvoy Outstanding Performance: Nate Frazier
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1:52
Greatly Improved Georgia Tech Has Disappointing End to Regular Season With Loss to Georgia
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1:34
Does Georgia Have Any Weak Spots for Teams to Exploit?
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1:47
No. 4 Georgia Controls Line of Scrimmage, Runs the Ball Past Georgia Tech
Top Favour Edwin News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-7, 320 lbs
|Birthplace: McDonough, GA
|Class: Sophomore