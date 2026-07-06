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Georgia Tech • #73 • OL

Favour Edwin

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Next Game

Thu, Sep 3 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Colorado Buffaloes (3-9)
  • Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
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ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
UVA
 7-1 11-3
DUKE
 6-2 9-5
MIAMI
 6-2 13-3
GATECH
 6-2 9-4
SMU
 6-2 9-4
PITT
 6-2 8-5
LVILLE
 4-4 9-4
WAKE
 4-4 9-4
NCST
 4-4 8-5
CAL
 4-4 7-6
CLEM
 4-4 7-6
STNFRD
 3-5 4-8
FSU
 2-6 5-7
VATECH
 2-6 3-9
UNC
 2-6 4-8
BC
 1-7 2-10
CUSE
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings
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    1:59

    4-Star PG Kevin Savage Commits to Purdue

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    0:58

    BREAKING: 4-star OT Joshua Sam-Epelle Commits to Georgia Tech

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    0:33

    BREAKING: 3-star QB Brodie Campbell Commits to Georgia Tech

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    10:21

    Breaking Down the 2026 CFB Coach Rankings

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    0:50

    2026 NFL Draft Grades: Texans Select Keylan Rutledge No. 26

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    0:56

    Top Under-The-Radar CFB Transfer Portal Additions: Aaron Philo

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    0:41

    Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU (-4.5), O/U 55.5

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    1:35

    Georgia Tech Building Success With Brent Key, Rewarded With Extension

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    1:24

    ACC Player Of The Year Haynes King Looks To End Career On High Note

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    1:20

    Bear Bachmeier In Search Of 12th Win Of His Freshman Season

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    1:09

    BYU The 2nd Team Out Of CFP After Big 12 Championship Loss To Texas Tech

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    1:38

    CFB Bowl Game Early Lines: Georgia Tech vs BYU

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    0:56

    Chip's CFP Predictions: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Ohio St - Fiesta Bowl

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    1:42

    Pop-Tarts Bowl Picks: 22 Georgia Tech vs 12 BYU

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    0:29

    BREAKING NEWS: Georgia Tech HC Brent Key Agrees To New 5-Year Deal

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    1:36

    AP Poll: Race For ACC Title

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    1:27

    Marriott Bonvoy Outstanding Performance: Nate Frazier

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    1:52

    Greatly Improved Georgia Tech Has Disappointing End to Regular Season With Loss to Georgia

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    1:34

    Does Georgia Have Any Weak Spots for Teams to Exploit?

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    1:47

    No. 4 Georgia Controls Line of Scrimmage, Runs the Ball Past Georgia Tech

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-7, 320 lbs
Birthplace: McDonough, GA
Class: Sophomore