After suffering an 8-0 setback in Game 4 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals and then losing then losing 5-3 in Game 5 and 5-1 in Game 6, the Florida Panthers clinched their first ever Stanley Cup title with a Game 7 victory on Monday. They beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win the oldest trophy in North American professional team sports. The Panthers won in front of a packed house at Amerant Bank Arena and celebrated in style with brand-new Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup championship gear, which is now available at Fanatics.

Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky allowed slightly more than two goals per game during 24 playoff starts following an impressive regular season. Captain Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers in points this postseason. With this being Florida's first Stanley Cup in team history, the brand-new Panthers Stanley Cup gear is a must-have for Panthers fans.

The Panthers are the southernmost team in the NHL and are one of the newest teams in the league after playing their first season in 1993-94. Fanatics is a leader in NHL apparel that sells everything you need to show where your loyalties lie. So if you're looking to celebrate Florida's Stanley Cup Finals victory on Tuesday night, check out all the latest Stanley Cup Champions gear here.

Florida Panthers Fanatics 2024 Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room T-Shirt - Heather Charcoal



The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in their 31-year history.

The official Florida Panthers Stanley Cup champions t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $39.99.

The 50% cotton/50% polyester shirt with screen-printed graphics makes it light and comfortable to wear



Machine washable (tumble dry low) with a classic crew-neck design

Florida Panthers Fanatics 2024 Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room Meshback Structured Adjustable Hat - Gray/Charcoal



After blowing a 3-0 series lead, the Florida Panthers rebounded to win Game 7 at home and earn retribution after losing the 2023 Stanley Cup Final against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $35.99.

Adjustable design fits almost all head sizes



The commemorative graphics, matching those worn by the winning team, will help you remember a fantastic season that ended with your team being crowned the best in the country.



Florida Panthers WinCraft 2024 Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room 3' x 5' On-Ice Single-Sided Deluxe Flag



After a grueling season on the ice, the Florida Panthers have earned the right to call themselves 2024 Stanley Cup Champions. Celebrate the crowning achievement with this Locker Room 3' x 5' On-Ice Single-Sided Deluxe Flag from WinCraft.

The tumbler is available at Fanatics for $43.99.

