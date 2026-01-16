This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Friday! It's an especially happy Friday if you're a Dodgers fan and an even better one if you're Kyle Tucker's bank account. I, for one, wish I had an extra $240 million lying around. It's Carter Bahns behind the keyboard today with a rundown of the biggest storylines in sports entering the weekend, and there is nowhere else to start but with the biggest free agency deal of the baseball offseason.

But before we move on with our day, we'll also look ahead at the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, preview the Australian Open and discuss a whole lot of news on the basketball court.

The first grand slam of the year is upon us. The biggest stars have descended upon Melbourne for the Australian Open, where Jannik Sinner is the betting favorite (-125 at FanDuel) to win for the third consecutive year. Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite (+180) on the women's side and has a chance to return to glory after falling in last year's final.

While a 16-hour time difference between the United States' East Coast and Melbourne will create a few viewing challenges throughout the tournament, you can tune into the first matches Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Check out Brad Crawford's preview of the Australian Open, which emphasizes four key storylines: a 23-year drought for American men, Sabalenka's razor-sharp focus, Novak Djokovic's search for a 25th major title and Coco Gauff's outlook after two straight years with a major win.

🏈 NFL playoffs divisional round preview

Only two wins stand between the eight remaining NFL playoff teams and a trip to the Super Bowl. Their quest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy continues this weekend with two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. The top seeds in both conferences will make their postseason debuts after enjoying first-round byes, and both will be in action Saturday with the Broncos hosting the Bills and the Seahawks hosting the 49ers. Sunday's games see the Patriots welcome the Texans and the Bears take on the Rams.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the divisional round:

Friday

⚽ Atalanta at Pisa, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏀 Cavaliers at 76ers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ Sony Open, second round, 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏈 Polynesian Bowl, 9 p.m. on NFL Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

⚽ Manchester City at Manchester United, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Brentford at Chelsea, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ Burnley at Liverpool, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🏀 Butler at No. 25 Seton Hall (M), Noon on TNT/truTV

🏀 Kentucky at No. 24 Tennessee (M), Noon on ESPN

🏀 Minnesota at No. 13 Illinois (M), Noon on Big Ten Network

🏀 No. 3 UConn at Georgetown (M), Noon on Fox

🏀 No. 16 Virginia at SMU (M), Noon on ESPN2

⚽ Sassuolo at Napoli, Noon on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Arsenal at Nottingham Forest, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 18 Alabama at Oklahoma (M), 1 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 No. 19 Florida at No. 10 Vanderbilt (M), 2 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 2 Iowa State at Cincinnati (M), 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 Miami at No. 22 Clemson (M), 2:15 p.m. on The CW

🏀 No. 23 Utah State at Grand Canyon (M), 2:30 p.m. on FS1

⚽ Juventus at Cagliari, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏀 No. 1 Arizona at UCF (M), 4 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 17 Arkansas at No. 21 Georgia (M), 4 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 4 Michigan at Oregon (M), 4 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 8 Nebraska at Northwestern (M), 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 No. 14 North Carolina at California (M), 4 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 No. 12 Maryland at No. 3 UCLA (W), 4 p.m. on NBC

🏈 NFL playoffs: Bills at Broncos, 4:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 No. 6 Duke at Stanford (M), 6 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 No. 12 Michigan State at Washington (M), 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 No. 5 Purdue at USC (M), 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

⛳ Sony Open, third round, 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 Suns at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 NFL playoffs: 49ers at Seahawks, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 No. 11 BYU at No. 15 Texas Tech (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 20 Louisville at Pittsburgh (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Lakers at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🎾 Australian Open, first round, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Puebla at Cruz Azul, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

Sunday

⚽ Genoa at Parma, 6:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Fiorentina at Bologna, 9 a.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

⚽ Newcastle United at Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Everton at Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

🏀 NBA London Game: Magic vs. Grizzlies, Noon on Prime Video

🏀 No. 16 Ole Miss at Georgia (W), Noon on SEC Network

⚽ Roma at Torino, Noon on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏀 No. 18 Iowa State at Oklahoma State (W), 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 No. 9 Louisville at NC State (W), 1 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 20 Tennessee at No. 21 Alabama (W), 2 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 NFL playoffs: Texans at Patriots, 3 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

🏀 No. 6 LSU at No. 13 Oklahoma (W), 3 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Texas A&M at No. 4 Texas (W), 4 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Arizona State at No. 7 Houston (M), 6:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 NFL playoffs: Rams at Bears, 6:30 p.m. on NBC

🎾 Australian Open, first round, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

⛳ Sony Open, final round, 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏀 No. 15 Michigan State at No. 11 Iowa (W), 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network