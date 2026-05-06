Hope is a byproduct of the NFL's quest for parity, which became a reality with the advent of free agency and the salary cap. While dynasties ruled the NFL for decades, the league is now more competitive than ever. Of the NFL's eight divisions, seven produced a new champion in 2025. The playoff field included six teams that missed the postseason in 2024, including the Seahawks and Patriots, who represented their respective conferences in the Super Bowl.

Seattle and New England's recent success should offer hope to fan bases that may otherwise be down on their luck. In fact, every fan base has at least one reason for optimism with free agency and the draft now in the rearview mirror.

Arizona Cardinals

Building a sound foundation for the QB of the future

Too often, teams set young quarterbacks up for failure by putting them in poor situations. To their credit, the Cardinals are taking a different approach.

While they don't appear to have their long-term quarterback yet, they are strengthening the rest of the roster. Arizona added notable offensive pieces, most notably former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and former Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis. The Cardinals also added another quarterback to the depth chart by drafting former Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who completed a staggering 72.4% of his passes last season.

Atlanta Falcons

The league's best running back in Bijan Robinson

If nothing else, Falcons fans have the luxury of watching a generational talent every week. Robinson made a strong case last season to be regarded as the NFL's best running back.

In his third season, Robinson amassed 2,298 all-purpose yards, a franchise single-season record. In addition to rushing for nearly 1,500 yards, Robinson caught 79 passes for 820 yards while becoming the league's most versatile offensive player. His play down the stretch last season helped Atlanta finish the year on a four-game winning streak.

Robinson's new coach, Kevin Stefanski, comes to Atlanta after a six-year tenure with the Browns, which included two playoff berths and the franchise's first playoff win since 1994.

Baltimore Ravens

More help for Lamar Jackson

After acquiring the free-agent pass rusher (Trey Hendrickson), the Ravens largely used the draft to enhance the situation surrounding Jackson, who hasn't always been flanked by the best supporting cast.

Baltimore hit a home run when they drafted Olaivavega Ioane, who was the first guard selected in the draft. The Ravens then used three of their next four picks on pass-catchers who should be able to make an immediate impact in 2026. Elijah Sarratt, the second wideout that Baltimore selected in the draft, led the entire FBS with 15 touchdown receptions in 2025.

Buffalo Bills

More help for Josh Allen

In Allen, the Bills continue to have one of the league's best players. This offseason, the Bills helped Allen by acquiring veteran receiver DJ Moore from Chicago. Buffalo then spent a fourth-round draft pick on fellow wideout Skyler Bell, who caught a whopping 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while playing for Connecticut. Buffalo embarks on its 2026 campaign with Joe Brady as its new coach. Can the offensive-minded Brady get Allen over the playoff hump?

Buffalo also improved its defense during free agency and during the draft. Among their key free agent defensive additions were outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Dee Alford. The Bills then used their first draft pick to acquire pass rusher T.J. Parker, who forced a whopping six fumbles at Clemson in 2024.

Carolina Panthers

Monster offseason

While it somewhat went under the radar, the Panthers nonetheless had one of the NFL's most successful offseasons. In free agency, they acquired several notable players, including Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips. During the draft, they acquired one of the top-ranked offensive tackle prospects in Monroe Freeling, a potential defensive anchor in defensive tackle Lee Hunter and another target for Bryce Young in Chris Brazzell II, whose nine touchdown receptions for Tennessee last season led the SEC.

One big question in Carolina, however, is whether or not Jonathan Brooks can fill the void left by former 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle's departure. Brooks, a 2024 second-round pick, missed the entire 2025 season after tearing his ACL in Week 14 of his rookie season.

Chicago Bears

Emerging duo of Caleb Williams/Ben Johnson

Chicago appears to have found its franchise quarterback in Williams. Chicago may also have its longterm coach in Johnson, who led the Bears to a surprising division title and a playoff win during his first season in the Windy City. Williams is coming off a breakout 2025 season that saw him orchestrate several game-winning drives that included throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in the Bears' wild-card playoff win over the Packers.

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 58.1 YDs 3942 TD 27 INT 7 YD/Att 6.94 View Profile

In an effort to build upon last year's success, the Bears added several notable pieces to a defense that finished just 23rd in the NFL in points allowed. Among those pieces were linebacker Devin Bush, safety Coby Bryant and fellow safety Dillon Thieneman with the 25th overall pick. They also got Williams another pass-catcher in the draft in former Stanford tight end Sam Roush.

Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive help for Joe Burrow

When healthy, Burrow has been everything the Bengals desired in a No. 1 overall pick. Burrow has led the Bengals to a Super Bowl, two AFC title games and two division titles. He's also won a passing title, led the NFL in touchdown passes and has twice won NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Injuries, however, have prevented Burrow and the Bengals from achieving more success in recent years. So has a defense that was one of the league's worst over the past two seasons.

Cincinnati went to great lengths to improve its defense. During free agency, the Bengals acquired four projected defensive starters in three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, defensive end Boye Mafe and free safety Bryan Cook.

Cleveland Browns

Re-vamped offense

There's a lot to like about Cleveland's offseason. Cleveland hired coach Todd Monken, who comes to the Browns after two years of work with Lamar Jackson. Monken will now try to have similar success with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns helped that cause by acquiring three projected starting offensive linemen in free agency before selecting former Utah standout offensive tackle Spencer Fano with the 19th overall pick. The Browns then drafted two projected starting receivers in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

An underrated facet of Cleveland's draft was the selection of former Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, who was projected by some as a possible first-round pick. McNeil-Warren will join a defense that's led by reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Dallas Cowboys

Promising defensive additions

The Cowboys used both free agency and the draft to bolster a defense that gave up the most points in the NFL in 2025. Dallas acquired five projected defensive starters in free agency before selecting a defensive player with its first three draft picks. The first player the Cowboys drafted, safety Caleb Downs, has the potential to be the team's best safety since Darren Woodson.

An improved defense should lead to very good things for the Cowboys, who boasted one of the league's top-scoring offenses a year ago.

Denver Broncos

A young QB and an elite defense

The Broncos probably would have reached the Super Bowl had it not been for the Bo Nix ankle injury in a playoff win over the Bills. Assuming Nix has a successful recovery, the Broncos should once again be in the running to win the AFC in 2026.

Following an impressive rookie season, Nix didn't quite make the leap that many expected him to make in 2025. Denver addressed that this offseason by acquiring former Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle.

The Broncos also possess one of the league's best defenses, led by pass rusher Nik Bonitto and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.

Detroit Lions

Defensive youth movement

Like the Cowboys, the Lions' high-scoring offense struggled to make up for a lackluster defense in 2025. Also like Dallas, Detroit looked to remedy that issue this offseason.

The Lions added a slew of defensive depth during free agency, then used their second-round pick to acquire pass rusher Derrick Moore, a local product who tallied 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 10 tackles for loss during his final season at Michigan. Moore will look to pose a formidable duo with fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Green Bay Packers

Promising rookie defenders

The Packers received stellar grades for their first three draft picks: former South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse, former Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan and former Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton. Green Bay also received high marks for the selection of former Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson in the sixth round.

Houston Texans

Help for C.J. Stroud

While he has helped the Texans win a playoff game each of the last three seasons, Stroud's inconsistency contributed to Houston's inability to reach the AFC title game.

In an effort to help Stroud, Houston acquired two projected starting offensive linemen in free agency: guard Wyatt Teller and tackle Braden Smith. They also gave Stroud a new running back in David Montgomery.

During the draft, the Texans further helped Stroud by selecting former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick. Rutledge, who is slated to be the Texans' new starting center, was the first Yellow Jacket to be named first-team all-America in consecutive years since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

Indianapolis Colts

Defensive reinforcements

After an 8-3 start, the Colts six-game slide at the end of the 2025 was largely a byproduct of Daniel Jones' season-ending injury and a defense that finished No. 21 in the league in points allowed. The Colts addressed their defense this offseason, both during free agency and the draft.

During free agency, the Colts acquired two projected defensive starters in defensive end Arden Key and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. They acquired two more projected defensive starters during the draft in linebacker CJ Allen and safety AJ Haulcy.

On offense, Indianapolis is hoping that seventh-round pick Deion Burks can help fill the absence left by Michael Pittman Jr.'s departure.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Key depth added

Jacksonville's lack of movement in free agency coincided with the departure of Travis Etienne, who signed a long-term deal with the Saints. And while the Jaguars still have question marks about who will replace Etienne, they did a good job in the draft of solidifying other areas of the roster, specifically at tight end and on the defensive line.

The Jaguars also acquired a very promising offensive lineman during the draft when they selected former Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon with the 88th overall pick. Pregnon earned an 86.7 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which was the second-best grade among all FBS guards.

Kansas City Chiefs

Re-loaded roster

The Chiefs got aggressive following their first losing season since 2012. That should pay instant dividends while giving Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones another shot at a Super Bowl.

Kansas City emphatically addressed its running game by signing reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who was part of a free agent class that includes three other projected starters in defensive end Khyiris Tonga and defensive backs Alohi Gilman and Kader Kohou. The Chiefs added even more talent to their defense when they used their first three draft picks on that side of the ball. Mansoor Delane, the sixth overall pick in the draft, is expected to be an immediate starter in Kansas City's secondary.

Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza

Mendonza personifies hope in Las Vegas. But unlike many teams that select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, it appears that the Raiders are building a team that can one day put their young quarterback in a position to succeed.

This offseason, second-year general manager John Spytek and new coach Klint Kubiak made significant personnel changes during both free agency and the draft. In free agency, they acquired nine projected starters (five on offense, four on defense), including four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will serve as Mendoza's mentor.

In addition to Mendoza, the Raiders acquired several promising players during the draft, especially safety Treydan Stukes, the 38th overall pick, who fills a major need in Las Vegas' defensive backfield.

Los Angeles Chargers

Revamped offensive line

Los Angeles made massive moves on the offensive line in an effort to ensure that Justin Herbert won't get sacked another 54 times in 2026.

During free agency, the Chargers acquired center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Cole Strange. In the draft, Los Angeles acquired another projected starter on the offensive line in left guard Jake Slaughter, the first interior lineman selected by the Chargers within the first two days of the draft since Joe Hortiz became the team's general manager in 2024. The Chargers also acquired right tackle Travis Burke and guard Logan Taylor, making it the first time that Los Angeles drafted three offensive linemen since 2017.

Los Angeles Rams

A possible succession plan at QB

Instead of choosing a player that could help them win now, the Rams -- a team that nearly reached the Super Bowl last year -- used the 13th overall pick in the draft to select their hopeful future quarterback in Ty Simpson. Rest assured that the result of this risk will help define Rams general manager Les Snead's legacy.

There are tangible reasons to believe that Snead made the right decision, starting with the fact that Simpson had an impressive 2025 season at Alabama, a season that is more impressive when you consider that Simpson played through several significant injuries during the season's final eight games. Despite those injuries, Simpson still led the SEC in attempts and completions while throwing 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Yes, the Rams missed out on a chance to draft a player who can help them win now with the 13th pick, but it's not like Los Angeles didn't make other moves this offseason designed to help them win now. In fact, with their other first-round pick, the Rams acquired former Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, a player who can clearly help the Rams win in 2026.

Miami Dolphins

New leadership

Without a playoff win since 2000, Dolphins fans surely hope the team's new leadership can end that drought. Given their background, it's very possible that Miami's new brass can eventually lead the team to postseason success.

New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley enjoyed success with the Packers. Hafley also had a largely successful tenure as Boston College's coach, including the most wins by any first-year college football coach in 2020. In 2021, he presided over the nation's third-ranked pass defense.

Minnesota Vikings

A proven quarterback

After watching Sam Darnold flourish and win a Super Bowl in Seattle, Minnesota went out and acquired Kyler Murray in an effort to finally solidify their quarterback position. As Darnold did in 2024, the Vikings hope Murray can revitalize his career in Minnesota in 2026.

While his last Pro Bowl nod was back in 2021, Murray has had moments where he has played like an upper-echelon quarterback over the past four years, especially when healthy. In 2021, Murray played in all of Arizona's 17 games and threw 21 touchdowns (against 11 interceptions) with a 68.8% completion percentage in addition to rushing for 527 yards and five scores.

New England Patriots

Improved offense

The Patriots made it to the Super Bowl last year, but did so in spite of the 47 sacks a shaky offensive line allowed upon Drake Maye. Maye also ate a whopping 21 sacks in the postseason.

While they hope Will Campbell rebounds after a rough 2025 season, the Patriots aren't taking any chances there as they traded to draft fellow offensive tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th pick. In free agency, New England signed former Jets first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal.

New England also helped Maye by acquiring former Packers wideout Romeo Doubs. The Patriots are also expected to acquire Eagles Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown after June 1.

New Orleans Saints

A promising young offense

The decision to draft Tyler Shough with the 40th pick in last year's draft paid instant dividends. Shough played so well last year that general manager Mickey Loomis started the offseason by declaring Shough as his quarterback moving forward.

With his quarterback in tow, Loomis built around Shough, specifically with the free agent signing of Travis Etienne (who will be paired with former Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara), drafting three receivers (starting with Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick) in addition to former Georgia tight end Oscar Delp in the third round. The Saints also added to their offensive line during the draft with the selection of former guard Jeremiah Wright in the fourth round.

New York Giants

Winning culture back in the Big Apple

After nine straight losing seasons, the Giants needed drastic changes, especially in culture. That's exactly what they have in John Harbaugh, who is determined to quickly bring the Giants back to championship contention.

With Harbaugh heavily involved, the Giants added a slew of proven veterans during free agency, including several former Ravens. In addition to improving the defense, Harbaugh also improved the situation for Jaxson Dart by adding several new pass-catchers and restocking the offensive line with first-round pick Francis Mauigoa and veterans Lucas Patrick and Daniel Faalele.

New York Jets

Mix of proven veterans and exciting young talent

Second-year general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn oversaw significant roster turnover this offseason, starting in free agency. Specifically, the Jets added a ton of new faces to their defense during free agency, which included former ageless linebacker Demario Davis and former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Jets also found their new starting quarterback in free agency in former Pro Bowler Geno Smith.

By all accounts, the Jets crushed the draft, especially the first-round picks of pass rusher David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wideout Omar Cooper Jr. The additions of Sadiq and Cooper should help Smith, who is hoping to revive his career after a rocky season in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia Eagles

Retooled offense

Howie Roseman showed why he's one of the best general managers in the business when he leapfrogged the Steelers (in a trade involving the rival Cowboys) to acquire wideout Makai Lemon, who will join a revamped receiving corps that also includes fellow offseason acquisitions Hollywood Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and Elijah Moore.

Roseman also used the trade to give Jalen Hurts yet another new pass-catcher in former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers. He also added much-needed depth to the offensive line by drafting former Miami tackle Markel Bell in the sixth round and former Georgia guard Micah Morris in the sixth round.

While no one can predict the future, it appears that Roseman has done his part in terms of improving Jalen Hurts' situation in light of A.J. Brown's expected departure.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Vastly improved offense

Regardless of Aaron Rodgers' status, Pittsburgh significantly improved its offense, starting with the acquisitions of wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (via a trade with the Colts) and rookie Germie Bernard. The Steelers also beefed up their backfield with Rico Dowdle, who ran for 1,000 yards each of the last two years.

Pittsburgh also added to what should be its best offensive line in years. After missing out on Makai Lemon, the Steelers pivoted and drafted Max Iheanachor, a freakishly athletic offensive tackle who did not allow a single sack during his final season at Arizona State. New coach Mike McCarthy will start his Steelers tenure with two promising quarterbacks in Will Howard and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar, pending the Rodgers decision.

San Francisco 49ers

Added depth in several key areas

You don't have to be a 49ers fan to know that San Francisco has had the worst injury luck in the NFL. If that trend continues in 2026, it appears that the 49ers are prepared to weather the storm.

The 49ers added key depth throughout the roster, especially on the offensive line and at receiver. In terms of the latter, San Francisco acquired a future Hall of Famer in free agency in Mike Evans and a solid veteran in Christian Kirk. In the draft, the 49ers used their first pick to select fellow wideout De'Zhaun Stribling, a speedy playmaker who should help open up the 49ers' vertical game.

San Francisco also got a much-needed pass rusher in the draft when they selected Romello Height in the third round. Height, who racked up 10 sacks and 58 pressures last season at Texas Tech, will be tasked with helping bolster what was the league's worst pass rush in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks

Ready for title defense

Despite losing a few key members of their championship team, the Seahawks filled those vacancies and appear ready to defend their title.

The Seahawks addressed Kenneth Walker's departure in the draft when they selected former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd pick. With their second pick, the Seahawks helped make up for Coby Bryant's departure by selecting former TCU safety Bud Clark with the 64th overall pick. Seattle then addressed Tariq Woolen's departure by selecting former Arkansas cornerback Julian Neal with the 99th pick. In free agency, the Seahawks made two key signings in receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Addressed the biggest needs

Tampa needed new blood, especially to a defense that ranked 20th in points allowed and last in the NFL in red-zone efficiency. The Buccaneers addressed their defense by revamping their linebacker corps in free agency and in the draft.

In the first round, the Buccaneers pounced on the chance to select Rueben Bain Jr., a disruptive force that should help revive a Tampa Bay pass rush that generated just 37 sacks in 2025. With their next pick, the Buccaneers added more youth to their defense with the selection of linebacker Josiah Trotter, who like Bain, will be asked to rush the passer.

Tennessee Titans

Experienced leadership

Tennessee's rebuild is being led by second-year general manager Mike Borgonzi and new coach Robert Salah. Prior to arriving in Nashville, Borgonzi won three Super Bowls while serving in the Chiefs' front office. Salah has 21 years of NFL experience, including two successful tenures as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.

The Titans' coaching staff also includes offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who led the Giants to their only playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI. Daboll also had a successful run in Buffalo while serving as Josh Allen's first offensive coordinator. He will look to have similar success now with second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Washington Commanders

Significant offseason upgrades

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Commanders put themselves in position to mirror the success they had in 2024, when they advanced to the NFC title game.

Washington overturned its defense this offseason. Six defensive players acquired during free agency are projected starters. They then hit a home run during the draft when they selected linebacker Sonny Styles, whose brilliant play at Ohio State helped the Buckeyes capture a national title in 2024.

The Commanders also gave Jayden Daniels some new weapons in former Buccaneers running back Rashaad White and rookie wideout Antonio Williams. San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk could certainly land there, too.